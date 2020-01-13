Antennas Direct Acquires Mohu to Create the Largest Antenna Company in the U.S.

"Mohu was launched with one central goal: to spread awareness of the choice that antennas give consumers and make cord cutting accessible to all," said Mark Buff, founder and CEO of Mohu. "Antennas Direct will enhance the Mohu brand with the innovation, leadership and expertise that they are known for. We are excited that loyal Mohu users will continue to have support and access to our legacy products and now have access to even more products for their cord-cutting lifestyle."

The number of consumers cutting the cord continues to increase year over year. A 2019 report from Nielsen states that it has grown 48 percent in eight years and others note that 34 percent of American households will reportedly have canceled cable by the end of 2019. Continued interest in ditching cable has pushed experts to estimate that by 2023, the combined number of cord-cutters and those that have never had cable will increase to 56.1 million across the U.S. To meet this demand, Antennas Direct and Mohu have created an array of antennas to assist their loyal customers in accessing high-definition TV, movies and sporting events without the high cost, low performance and lack of customer support known from cable television providers.

"There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth within the executive suites of this nation's cable companies," says Richard Schneider, CEO and founder of Antennas Direct. "It's clear that consumers are tired of overpaying for access to content that can be available for free. Cable companies have perennially dwelled on the bottom of consumer satisfaction indexes. Antennas Direct and Mohu have long been on the side of consumers' efforts to get rid of cable. We look forward to welcoming even more liberated Americans to our cord-cutting family, continuing our legacy of putting billions of dollars back in their pockets."

Founded in 2011, Mohu took the market by storm with its original Mohu Leaf product. With its sleek, paper-thin design and easy installation, the Mohu Leaf finally made cord-cutting accessible to everyone and played a key role in fueling the massive trend of eliminating pay television. Since then, the company has continued to provide consumers with the same aesthetically-pleasing design with even greater signal range and features, including the Sail and Striker for greater range, and ReLeaf made from recycled materials, among others.

Mohu joins the Antennas Direct innovation family, which includes the recently launched ultra thin, multidirectional ClearStream ECLIPSE™ 2 indoor antenna for true 60-mile range and the ClearStream™ MAX-V antenna for consistent delivering of Hi-VHF stations and UHF reception. Both products expanded Antenna Direct's already-robust product line that provides the industry's best high-performance indoor/outdoor antennas offering consumers crystal clear, high definition signals. With Mohu now part of Antennas Direct operations, consumers have one trusted resource for viewing TV for free.

About Mohu

Mohu, The Cord Cutting Company, is a consumer electronics manufacturer dedicated to leading the TV cord cutting revolution, bridging OTA and OTT devices and content to give consumers access to the TV they want at a cost they can control. To help consumers identify which cord cutting options are best for them, Mohu created Untangle.TV, the first cord cutting recommendation tool that shows users what they need to cut the cord. The company's approach to TV is founded on the motto "Be Set Free," making its products simple to use and enabling consumers to have an exceptional experience without burdensome costs or constraints. Since introducing the world's first paper-thin Leaf HDTV Indoor Antenna in 2011, Mohu has helped its customers save more than $1 billion by eliminating costly monthly cable and satellite bills. Mohu offers a full line of high-quality, easy-to-install and cost-effective HDTV antenna and cord cutting products. For more information, visit www.gomohu.com .

About Antennas Direct

Antennas Direct is the #1 LEADER in antenna technology with a fresh take on modernization and a foundation built on a culture of innovation and forward-thinking that has been a driving force for over 15 years. The company is the largest manufacturer of over-the-air outdoor antennas specifically tuned for the core-DTV frequencies broadcast in North America. Antennas Direct are the pioneers of the cord-cutting movement, spreading antenna awareness to millions of consumers since 2003. The company has invested major resources into the discovery and implementation of new antenna designs for digital reception. The firm is a member of the Inc. 500|5000 Hall of Fame and Future of TV Coalition. Visit www.antennasdirect.com for more information.

