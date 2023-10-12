Antennas Direct Agrees to Distribute FreeCast to Antenna-Buyers

FreeCast and Antennas Direct enter into a distribution agreement to pair OTT and OTA products.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing an agreement with antenna manufacturer Antennas Direct, pairing the companies' products into a complete solution for cord-cutters. Under the agreement, Antennas Direct will bundle FreeCast's service with its antennas, marketing the two products as complementary parts of the post-cable TV puzzle.

FreeCast's product is an aggregated streaming service, which unifies online video multiple streaming apps and services into a single experience. This includes over 700 free streaming channels and more than half a million free and pay-per-view movies and TV episodes. Antennas from Antennas Direct allow customers to access their live local news, sports, and weather from their regional affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, PBS, Univision, Telemundo, and more.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the agreement with Antennas Direct: "This is an ideal partnership for us. Together, an antenna and FreeCast are all you need to build a complete TV experience that doesn't cost a dime. Between hundreds of free online channels, ad-supported online video, and local network TV, this puts a complete TV solution in one package, and makes both of our products more attractive as a result."

"Founded in 2003, we fiercely believe no one should pay for TV that's already free, so we reinvented the TV antenna industry because we had to," says Richard Schneider, Antennas Direct President and Founder. "Our industry-leading designs have set the standard for over 20 years and freed millions of people from ever-increasing bills. We're excited to partner with FreeCast and be able to spread awareness of OTA television to an even larger market."

