Anteriad Increases Global Audience by 122% in 2025

Expansion of Global Intent to New Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced results of a major global data expansion. Over the past year, Anteriad's non-US data grew by 122%, enabling clients to reach more than 414 million total contacts in the US and other markets, enriched with more than 500 distinct audience attributes. With this increase in depth and scale, Anteriad is helping B2B marketers target with both precision and scale across regions.

Anteriad achieved significant gains across key international markets:

Japan: +794%

+794% India: +686%

+686% Brazil: +738%

+738% Singapore: +159%

The company also increased non-US email contacts by 33%, including more than 400,000 consented emails in Japan.

B2B marketers also benefit from a robust intent data offering across more regions. In 2025, Anteriad expanded their already sizable intent data offerings in EMEA to include Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg and Finland. In APAC, Anteriad now delivers intent data at scale for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India and Japan. The company will continue to fuel intent growth in EMEA and APAC as they also expand in Latin America in 2026 to further deepen their global intent offering.

Anteriad's in-house generated signals are derived from the company's proprietary pixel, owned and operated websites, managed email campaign engagement flags, managed display campaigns, and outbound BDR calling in 30 languages.

Anteriad is widely recognized as a top B2B data partner, with more than 100,000 companies buying digital audiences from Anteriad via The Trade Desk alone. The company also shared the top spot in Neutronian's Q3 2025 data privacy scores report. Recently, Anteriad was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025, as well as earning a spot as a notable provider in The Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B Landscape, Q4 2025 report.

To ensure B2B marketers get the optimal value from Anteriad's global data, the company recently released an upgrade to the Anteriad Marketing Cloud user experience. With a streamlined, intuitive design, marketers can use the AI chat audience builder or build more custom audiences with fewer clicks.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/

