Anterior Closes $40 Million to Accelerate Health Plan AI Adoption, Bringing Total Funding to $64 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterior , the clinician-led artificial intelligence platform for health plans, announced a $40 million funding round, bringing total capital raised to $64 million. The oversubscribed round included continued participation from NEA and Sequoia Capital , alongside new investors FPV and Kinnevik.

Anterior helps health insurers deploy AI safely and effectively inside real clinical and operational workflows. Unlike AI point solutions that stall at the pilot stage, Anterior is deployed directly into each organization's clinical workflows, pairing advanced technology with embedded clinicians who work alongside health plan staff to optimize AI accuracy, drive adoption, and ensure measurable impact.

Since its $20 million Series A in June 2024, Anterior has expanded production deployments across major U.S. health plans including Geisinger Health Plan, built strategic integrations with enterprise healthcare technology leaders such as HealthEdge and its GuidingCare platform, actively supporting organizations covering 50M lives, and pioneered its Forward Deployed Clinician model — a hands-on approach designed to reduce deployment risk and accelerate time-to-value dramatically.

"AI in health plans is not struggling because of a technology gap, but because implementation is treated as an afterthought," said Dr. Abdel Mahmoud, MD, Physician and former Google Product Leader and CEO at Anterior. "We built Anterior around a different premise: AI only works in healthcare when it's deployed by clinicians, alongside clinicians. We've invested as much in implementation as we have in technology, and the market response has validated that approach."

As a result, Anterior has achieved industry-leading performance metrics in live production environments, including 99.24% clinical accuracy, independently validated by KLAS Research. One enterprise customer reported significant operational gains following deployment across hundreds of nurses, reducing clinical review cycles by roughly 75% and driving staff satisfaction above 90%. These outcomes are enabled by Anterior's implementation-led approach, which helps health plans operationalize AI quickly and effectively.

"When we first engaged Anterior, I was skeptical that AI could work at scale in our clinical workflows. We've now scaled Anterior across hundreds of nurses, increased productivity significantly, and the nurses love using it," said Valerie Limpus, Chief Operations and Technology Officer at MedWatch , a national clinical services and utilization management organization.

"What sets Anterior apart is how collaborative they are. I've worked with a lot of health tech vendors, but Anterior is different. They actually pick up the phone and solve problems with you," said George Gjermano, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at WNS-HealthHelp , an Anterior partner and delegated utilization management entity.

To further strengthen enterprise governance and deepen health plan expertise, Anterior also announced the addition of several senior healthcare leaders as advisors, including Secretary David Shulkin, M.D., former Ninth Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Peter Long, former Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Blue Shield of California and current board member at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; and William Golden, former CEO of Employer and Individual at UnitedHealthcare.

"In a landscape filled with AI investments that fail to drive returns, Anterior stands out with real RO'AI (return on AI)," said Pegah Ebrahimi, Managing Partner at FPV Ventures . "We're excited to be part of their journey and to help them bring much-needed efficiency and value into the healthcare ecosystem."

The new capital will support continued expansion of Anterior's production deployments, new clinical and operational use cases, ecosystem integrations, and further acceleration of the company's rapid five-day average deployment model.

Anterior is the clinician-led company using responsible AI to automate and accelerate payer workflows. Its platform transforms common payer workflows, generating medical and operational savings for health plans (e.g., prior authorization, payment integrity, risk adjustment). Anterior's platform is trusted by clinicians and loved by technology teams supporting organizations covering 50M lives. For more information, visit www.anterior.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X .

