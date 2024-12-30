Anterix Announces Tom Kuhn as Chairman of the Board of Directors as Morgan O'Brien Retires After More Than 12 Years on the Board

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) ("the Company") announced today utility industry veteran Tom Kuhn as Chairman of the Anterix Board of Directors, effective January 1st, as the end of 2024 marks the anticipated retirement of Morgan O'Brien as Executive Chairman of the Anterix Board after more than 12 years with the Company. O'Brien will continue as an advisor.

"Anterix and our nation's utilities have benefited greatly from Morgan's tremendous leadership and counsel during his tenure and his impact on the Company cannot be overstated," said Tom Kuhn, Vice Chairman of the Board. "I am honored to be named Chairman of the Board during this important time in the Company's evolution and look forward to supporting the Company's efforts to drive significant growth and value creation for the benefit of all Anterix stakeholders."

"Morgan has been a true thought leader in our industry. On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to him for his steadfast leadership and innovative vision," said Scott Lang, Anterix President and Chief Executive Officer. "I also want to congratulate Tom on his new role, and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Board to realize the next chapter of the Company."

"The last 12 years have been an amazing journey. As a result of the success Anterix has already achieved, the Company is well positioned to continue in its mission of transforming our nation's energy sector with the power of connectivity," said Morgan O'Brien. "I am confident that under the leadership of Scott Lang and Tom Kuhn, the Company will achieve great results."

Kuhn has served on Anterix's Board of Directors since January 2024 and prior to that spent more than thirty years as President and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute ("EEI"), the trade association representing U.S. investor-owned electric utilities.

O'Brien has served as an executive leader with the company for more than 12 years in roles spanning from President and CEO of the Company to Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

