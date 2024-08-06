ANTERIX INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its first quarter fiscal 2025 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at www.investors.anterix.com/Q12025.

First quarter fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Executed a new spectrum sale agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company for a total of $102 .5 million, of which $10 million was received in June 2024

.5 million, of which $10 million was received in Cash and cash equivalents of $51.7 million as of June 30, 2024

as of Returned $2.0 million to stockholders through share repurchases

to stockholders through share repurchases Spectrum clearing investment of $5.4 million

Exchanged narrowband for a broadband license in 1 county and recorded a gain on exchange of a narrowband license for a broadband license of $0.1 million

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 1-888-999-6281 and asking the operator to be joined into the Anterix call. International callers should dial 1-848-280-6550. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

[email protected]

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,715

$ 60,578 Spectrum receivable 10,999

8,521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,972

3,912 Total current assets 65,686

73,011 Escrow deposits 7,577

7,546 Property and equipment, net 1,836

2,062 Right of use assets, net 4,493

4,432 Intangible assets 219,776

216,743 Deferred broadband costs 20,458

19,772 Other assets 1,312

1,328 Total assets $ 321,138

$ 324,894 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,748

$ 8,631 Operating lease liabilities 1,807

1,850 Contingent liability 1,000

1,000 Deferred revenue 5,968

6,470 Total current liabilities 16,523

17,951 Operating lease liabilities 3,453

3,446 Contingent liability 25,000

15,000 Deferred revenue 114,719

115,742 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911

4,911 Deferred income tax 7,338

6,281 Other liabilities 411

531 Total liabilities 172,355

163,862 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,581,297 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 538,505

533,203 Accumulated deficit (389,724)

(372,173) Total stockholders' equity 148,783

161,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 321,138

$ 324,894

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023 Spectrum revenue $ 1,525

$ 608 Operating expenses





General and administrative 12,851

11,673 Sales and support 1,850

1,275 Product development 1,750

1,069 Depreciation and amortization 179

246 Operating expenses 16,630

14,263 Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net (93)

(10,785) Gain from disposal of long-lived assets, net —

(31) Loss from operations (15,012)

(2,839) Interest income 694

386 Other income 16

95 Loss before income taxes (14,302)

(2,358) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,222

(240) Net loss $ (15,524)

$ (2,118) Net loss per common share basic and diluted $ (0.84)

$ (0.11) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 18,486,964

18,951,046

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss $ (15,524)

$ (2,118) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 179

246 Stock compensation expense 4,346

4,265 Deferred income taxes 1,057

(272) Right of use assets 434

283 Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (93)

(10,785) Gain on disposal of long-lived assets, net —

(31) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Prepaid expenses and other assets 974

563 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,558)

1,169 Due to related parties —

(533) Operating lease liabilities (531)

(388) Contingent liability 10,000

— Deferred revenue (1,525)

(608) Other liabilities (120)

— Net cash used in operating activities (2,361)

(8,209) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps (5,400)

(5,170) Purchases of equipment —

(25) Net cash used in investing activities (5,400)

(5,195) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,617

7 Repurchases of common stock (2,027)

— Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (661)

(752) Net cash used in financing activities (1,071)

(745) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,832)

(14,149) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 68,124

43,182 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 59,292

$ 29,033 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





Cash paid during the period:





Taxes paid $ —

$ 1 Operating leases paid $ 593

$ 574 Non-cash investing activity:





Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses $ 47

$ 438 Right of use assets new leases $ 248

$ 65 Right of use assets modifications and renewals $ 247

$ —

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,715

$ 60,578 Escrow deposits

7,577

7,546 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 59,292

$ 68,124













June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,033

$ 43,182 Escrow deposits

—

— Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 29,033

$ 43,182

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Other Financial Information (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023 Number of shares repurchased and retired 63

— Average price paid per share* $ 32.47

$ — Total cost to repurchase $ 2,027

$ —

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of June 30, 2024, $234.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.



