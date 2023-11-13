Anterix Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

News provided by

Anterix Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 17:00 ET

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2024 results and filed its 10-Q for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023.

Second quarter fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $48.5 million as of September 30, 2023
  • Transferred the San Diego County broadband license to San Diego Gas & Electric Company and recorded a $7.3 million gain on sale of intangible assets
  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 5 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $8.5 million
  • Repurchased $10.7 million of ATEX stock
  • Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $4.9 million

The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at
https://www.investors.anterix.com/Q22024.

About Anterix Inc. 

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact 

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
[email protected] 

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, thousands, except share data)


September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Current Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                 48,534

$                 43,182

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,578

16,277

Total current assets

62,112

59,459

Property and equipment, net

2,323

3,606

Right of use assets, net

2,826

3,371

Intangible assets

197,566

202,044

Other assets

15,049

10,078

Total assets

$               279,876

$               278,558

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$                   6,998

$                   6,624

Due to related parties


533

Operating lease liabilities

1,610

1,725

Contingent liability

1,409

20,249

Deferred revenue

5,281

2,769

Total current liabilities

15,298

31,900

Operating lease liabilities

2,278

2,922

Deferred revenue

74,984

57,990

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

4,889

Deferred income tax

5,813

5,440

Other liabilities

513

513

Total liabilities

103,775

98,765

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity


Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and
no shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023


Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and
18,768,491 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 18,921,999
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

525,248

518,160

Accumulated deficit

(349,149)

(338,369)

Total stockholders' equity

176,101

179,793

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$               279,876

$               278,558

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Spectrum revenues

$              1,052

$                 398

$              1,660

$                 733








Operating expenses






General and administrative

11,905

11,427

23,578

22,786

Sales and support

1,310

1,164

2,585

2,400

Product development

1,147

980

2,216

2,076

Depreciation and amortization

209

372

455

734

Operating expenses

14,571

13,943

28,834

27,996

Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net

(8,513)

(2,905)

(19,298)

(3,553)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(7,332)


(7,332)

Loss on disposal of long-lived assets, net

67

20

36

22

Gain (loss) from operations

2,259

(10,660)

(580)

(23,732)

Interest income

396

244

782

261

Other income (expense)

63

(12)

158

47

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,718

(10,428)

360

(23,424)

Income tax expense

645

215

405

415

Net income (loss)

$              2,073

$          (10,643)

$                 (45)

$          (23,839)

Net income (loss) per common share basic

$                0.11

$              (0.56)

$                   —

$              (1.27)

Net income (loss) per common share diluted

$                0.11

$              (0.56)

$                   —

$              (1.27)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share

18,921,126

18,953,044

18,935,929

18,786,928

Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share

19,109,394

18,953,044

18,935,929

18,786,928

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)


Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income (loss)

$              2,073

$          (10,643)

$                 (45)

$          (23,839)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities






Depreciation and amortization

209

372

455

734

Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards

3,838

4,691

8,103

8,819

Deferred income taxes

645

203

373

403

Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net

(8,513)

(2,905)

(19,298)

(3,553)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(7,332)


(7,332)

Loss on disposal of long-lived assets, net

67

20

36

22

Changes in operating assets and liabilities






Prepaid expenses and other assets

225

83

788

1,263

Right of use assets

262

280

545

518

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(795)

328

374

(1,132)

Due to related parties


(24)

(533)

Operating lease liabilities

(371)

(372)

(759)

(699)

Contingent Liability


249


249

Deferred revenue

20,114

(398)

19,506

(733)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

10,422

(8,116)

2,213

(17,948)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits

(4,907)

(4,578)

(10,077)

(11,228)

Proceeds from sale of spectrum

25,178


25,178

Purchases of equipment

(187)

(1,139)

(212)

(1,145)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

20,084

(5,717)

14,889

(12,373)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Proceeds from stock option exercises



7

872

Repurchase of common stock

(10,735)

(2,000)

(10,735)

(4,725)

Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock

(270)

(509)

(1,022)

(1,336)

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,005)

(2,509)

(11,750)

(5,189)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

19,501

(16,342)

5,352

(35,510)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS






Beginning of the period

29,033

86,456

43,182

105,624

End of the period

$           48,534

$           70,114

$           48,534

$           70,114

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION






Cash paid during the period:






Taxes paid

$                   —

$                   12

$                     1

$                   12

Non-cash investing activity:






Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses

$                 130

$                   25

$                 568

$                   29

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

$              4,889

$                   —

$              4,889

$                   —

Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets

$           18,840

$                   —

$           18,840

$                   —

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Other Financial Information

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Number of shares repurchased and retired

333

54

333

110

Average price paid per share*

$              32.69

$              36.73

$             32.69

$              48.42

Total cost to repurchase

$            10,735

$              2,000

$           10,735

$              4,725

*         Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

          As of September 30, 2023, $250.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

Also from this source

WASSIM AKHDAR JOINS ANTERIX AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT AND INNOVATION

WASSIM AKHDAR JOINS ANTERIX AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT AND INNOVATION

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) has named Wassim Akhdar as the company's senior vice president of product and innovation. Akhdar will lead the development of...
ANTERIX TO RELEASE FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

ANTERIX TO RELEASE FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year following the close...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.