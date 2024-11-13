ANTERIX INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2025 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://www.investors.anterix.com/Q22025/.

"Our results in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 reflect Anterix's strong market positioning and continued progress in our journey to drive 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks throughout the utility sector. In my first month as President and CEO at Anterix, I have been impressed by our team and the upcoming opportunities for our group. I see an incredible runway for Anterix to grow, with the value of private broadband networks to utilities being stronger than I have ever seen across my 30-year career," commented Scott Lang, Anterix President and CEO.

"Looking ahead, I am extremely encouraged by our active customer pipeline and the discussions ongoing with prospective clients. In the coming months, we plan to have a dedicated focus on a number of key objectives from enhancing pipeline relationships and innovating our customer approach. The future is bright at Anterix, and I look forward to updating the market on our progress in the quarters ahead."

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $43.1 million as of September 30, 2024
  • Received a $7.5 million milestone payment from Ameren Corporation
  • Approximately $168 million of contracted proceeds due to be received with $110 million expected through fiscal 2026
  • Spectrum clearing costs of $5.5 million
  • Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2024, Anterix had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $43.1 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.6 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal second quarter of 2025, Anterix did not have any share repurchase activity and approximately $234.0 million remains under the current share repurchase program as of September 30, 2024.

About Anterix Inc. 

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)


September 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                 43,129

$                 60,578

Spectrum receivable

12,063

8,521

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,582

3,912

Total current assets

56,774

73,011

Escrow deposits

7,608

7,546

Property and equipment, net

1,726

2,062

Right of use assets, net

4,987

4,432

Intangible assets

221,863

216,743

Deferred broadband costs

23,759

19,772

Other assets

520

1,328

Total assets

$               317,237

$               324,894

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$                   7,086

$                   8,631

Operating lease liabilities

1,806

1,850

Contingent liability

1,000

1,000

Deferred revenue

5,915

6,470

Total current liabilities

15,807

17,951

Operating lease liabilities

3,845

3,446

Contingent liability

25,000

15,000

Deferred revenue

120,712

115,742

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

4,911

4,911

Deferred income tax

7,670

6,281

Other liabilities

229

531

Total liabilities

178,174

163,862

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity


Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and
no shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024


Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and
18,618,271 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 18,452,892
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

541,551

533,203

Accumulated deficit

(402,490)

(372,173)

Total stockholders' equity

139,063

161,032

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$               317,237

$               324,894

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Spectrum revenue

$             1,551

$              1,052

$              3,076

$              1,660

Operating expenses






General and administrative

11,397

11,905

24,248

23,578

Sales and support

1,357

1,310

3,207

2,585

Product development

1,776

1,147

3,526

2,216

Depreciation and amortization

151

209

330

455

Operating expenses

14,681

14,571

31,311

28,834

Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net


(8,513)

(93)

(19,298)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net


(7,332)


(7,332)

Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net


67


36

(Loss) gain from operations

(13,130)

2,259

(28,142)

(580)

Interest income

585

396

1,279

782

Other income

9

63

25

158

(Loss) income before income taxes

(12,536)

2,718

(26,838)

360

Income tax expense

230

645

1,452

405

Net (loss) income

$         (12,766)

$              2,073

$          (28,290)

$                 (45)

Net (loss) income per common share basic

$              (0.69)

$                0.11

$              (1.53)

$                   —

Net (loss) income per common share diluted

$              (0.69)

$                0.11

$              (1.53)

$                   —

Weighted-average common shares used to compute
basic net (loss) income per share

18,586,075

18,921,126

18,531,169

18,935,929

Weighted-average common shares used to compute
diluted net (loss) income per share

18,586,075

19,109,394

18,531,169

18,935,929

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net loss (income)

$          (12,766)

$              2,073

$          (28,290)

$                 (45)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)
provided by operating activities






Depreciation and amortization

151

209

330

455

Stock compensation expense

3,408

3,838

7,754

8,103

Deferred income taxes

332

645

1,389

373

Right of use assets

398

262

832

545

Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net


(8,513)

(93)

(19,298)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net


(7,332)


(7,332)

Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net


67


36

Changes in operating assets and liabilities






Prepaid expenses and other assets

551

225

1,525

788

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

21

(795)

(1,537)

374

Due to related parties




(533)

Operating lease liabilities

(501)

(371)

(1,032)

(759)

Contingent liability



10,000

Deferred revenue

5,940

20,114

4,415

19,506

Other liabilities

(182)


(302)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating
activities

(2,648)

10,422

(5,009)

2,213

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable
deposits, retuning costs and swaps

(5,504)

(4,907)

(10,904)

(10,077)

Proceeds from sale of spectrum


25,178


25,178

Purchases of equipment

(41)

(187)

(41)

(212)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing
activities

(5,545)

20,084

(10,945)

14,889

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Proceeds from stock option exercises

343


1,960

7

Repurchases of common stock


(10,735)

(2,027)

(10,735)

Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of
restricted stock

(705)

(270)

(1,366)

(1,022)

Net cash used in financing activities

(362)

(11,005)

(1,433)

(11,750)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents
and restricted cash

(8,555)

19,501

(17,387)

5,352

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
RESTRICTED CASH






Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
beginning of the period

59,292

29,033

68,124

43,182

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
end of the period

$           50,737

$           48,534

$           50,737

$           48,534

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH
FLOW INFORMATION






Cash paid during the period:






Taxes paid

$                 885

$                     1

$                 885

$                     1

Operating leases paid

$                 606

$                 578

$              1,199

$              1,152

Non-cash investing activity:






Network equipment provided in exchange for
wireless licenses

$                   —

$                 130

$                   47

$                 568

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

$                   —

$              4,889

$                   —

$              4,889

Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale
of intangible assets

$                   —

$            18,840

$                   —

$            18,840

Right of use assets new leases

$                   42

$                   41

$                 290

$                 106

Right of use assets modifications and renewals

$                 850

$                   55

$              1,097

$                   55

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$                 43,129

$             51,715

$                 60,578

Escrow deposits

7,608

7,577

7,546

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                 50,737

$             59,292

$                 68,124








September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$                 48,534

$             29,033

$                 43,182

Escrow deposits




Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                 48,534

$             29,033

$                 43,182

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Other Financial Information

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)


Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Number of shares repurchased and retired


333

63

333

Average price paid per share*

$                   —

$              32.69

$              32.47

$              32.69

Total cost to repurchase

$                   —

$           10,735

$              2,027

$           10,735


*

Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of September 30, 2024, $234.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

