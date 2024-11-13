ANTERIX INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2025 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://www.investors.anterix.com/Q22025/.

"Our results in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 reflect Anterix's strong market positioning and continued progress in our journey to drive 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks throughout the utility sector. In my first month as President and CEO at Anterix, I have been impressed by our team and the upcoming opportunities for our group. I see an incredible runway for Anterix to grow, with the value of private broadband networks to utilities being stronger than I have ever seen across my 30-year career," commented Scott Lang, Anterix President and CEO.

"Looking ahead, I am extremely encouraged by our active customer pipeline and the discussions ongoing with prospective clients. In the coming months, we plan to have a dedicated focus on a number of key objectives from enhancing pipeline relationships and innovating our customer approach. The future is bright at Anterix, and I look forward to updating the market on our progress in the quarters ahead."

Financial and Operational Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents of $43.1 million as of September 30, 2024

as of Received a $7.5 million milestone payment from Ameren Corporation

milestone payment from Ameren Corporation Approximately $168 million of contracted proceeds due to be received with $110 million expected through fiscal 2026

of contracted proceeds due to be received with expected through fiscal 2026 Spectrum clearing costs of $5.5 million

Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2024, Anterix had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $43.1 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.6 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal second quarter of 2025, Anterix did not have any share repurchase activity and approximately $234.0 million remains under the current share repurchase program as of September 30, 2024.

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Thursday November 14, 2024. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 1-833-816-1120 and asking the operator to be joined into the Anterix call. International callers should dial 1-412-317-1861. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,129

$ 60,578 Spectrum receivable 12,063

8,521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,582

3,912 Total current assets 56,774

73,011 Escrow deposits 7,608

7,546 Property and equipment, net 1,726

2,062 Right of use assets, net 4,987

4,432 Intangible assets 221,863

216,743 Deferred broadband costs 23,759

19,772 Other assets 520

1,328 Total assets $ 317,237

$ 324,894 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,086

$ 8,631 Operating lease liabilities 1,806

1,850 Contingent liability 1,000

1,000 Deferred revenue 5,915

6,470 Total current liabilities 15,807

17,951 Operating lease liabilities 3,845

3,446 Contingent liability 25,000

15,000 Deferred revenue 120,712

115,742 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911

4,911 Deferred income tax 7,670

6,281 Other liabilities 229

531 Total liabilities 178,174

163,862 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and

no shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and

18,618,271 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 18,452,892

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 541,551

533,203 Accumulated deficit (402,490)

(372,173) Total stockholders' equity 139,063

161,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 317,237

$ 324,894

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Spectrum revenue $ 1,551

$ 1,052

$ 3,076

$ 1,660 Operating expenses













General and administrative 11,397

11,905

24,248

23,578 Sales and support 1,357

1,310

3,207

2,585 Product development 1,776

1,147

3,526

2,216 Depreciation and amortization 151

209

330

455 Operating expenses 14,681

14,571

31,311

28,834 Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net —

(8,513)

(93)

(19,298) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net —

(7,332)

—

(7,332) Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net —

67

—

36 (Loss) gain from operations (13,130)

2,259

(28,142)

(580) Interest income 585

396

1,279

782 Other income 9

63

25

158 (Loss) income before income taxes (12,536)

2,718

(26,838)

360 Income tax expense 230

645

1,452

405 Net (loss) income $ (12,766)

$ 2,073

$ (28,290)

$ (45) Net (loss) income per common share basic $ (0.69)

$ 0.11

$ (1.53)

$ — Net (loss) income per common share diluted $ (0.69)

$ 0.11

$ (1.53)

$ — Weighted-average common shares used to compute

basic net (loss) income per share 18,586,075

18,921,126

18,531,169

18,935,929 Weighted-average common shares used to compute

diluted net (loss) income per share 18,586,075

19,109,394

18,531,169

18,935,929

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)







Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss (income) $ (12,766)

$ 2,073

$ (28,290)

$ (45) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)

provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 151

209

330

455 Stock compensation expense 3,408

3,838

7,754

8,103 Deferred income taxes 332

645

1,389

373 Right of use assets 398

262

832

545 Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net —

(8,513)

(93)

(19,298) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net —

(7,332)

—

(7,332) Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net —

67

—

36 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Prepaid expenses and other assets 551

225

1,525

788 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21

(795)

(1,537)

374 Due to related parties —

—

—

(533) Operating lease liabilities (501)

(371)

(1,032)

(759) Contingent liability —

—

10,000

— Deferred revenue 5,940

20,114

4,415

19,506 Other liabilities (182)

—

(302)

— Net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities (2,648)

10,422

(5,009)

2,213 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable

deposits, retuning costs and swaps (5,504)

(4,907)

(10,904)

(10,077) Proceeds from sale of spectrum —

25,178

—

25,178 Purchases of equipment (41)

(187)

(41)

(212) Net cash (used in) provided by investing

activities (5,545)

20,084

(10,945)

14,889 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from stock option exercises 343

—

1,960

7 Repurchases of common stock —

(10,735)

(2,027)

(10,735) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of

restricted stock (705)

(270)

(1,366)

(1,022) Net cash used in financing activities (362)

(11,005)

(1,433)

(11,750) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash (8,555)

19,501

(17,387)

5,352 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of the period 59,292

29,033

68,124

43,182 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

end of the period $ 50,737

$ 48,534

$ 50,737

$ 48,534 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH

FLOW INFORMATION













Cash paid during the period:













Taxes paid $ 885

$ 1

$ 885

$ 1 Operating leases paid $ 606

$ 578

$ 1,199

$ 1,152 Non-cash investing activity:













Network equipment provided in exchange for

wireless licenses $ —

$ 130

$ 47

$ 568 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets $ —

$ 4,889

$ —

$ 4,889 Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale

of intangible assets $ —

$ 18,840

$ —

$ 18,840 Right of use assets new leases $ 42

$ 41

$ 290

$ 106 Right of use assets modifications and renewals $ 850

$ 55

$ 1,097

$ 55

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,129

$ 51,715

$ 60,578

Escrow deposits 7,608

7,577

7,546

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 50,737

$ 59,292

$ 68,124

















September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,534

$ 29,033

$ 43,182

Escrow deposits —

—

—

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 48,534

$ 29,033

$ 43,182



Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Other Financial Information (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Number of shares repurchased and retired —

333

63

333 Average price paid per share* $ —

$ 32.69

$ 32.47

$ 32.69 Total cost to repurchase $ —

$ 10,735

$ 2,027

$ 10,735





* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases. As of September 30, 2024, $234.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

SOURCE Anterix Inc.