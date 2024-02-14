Anterix Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its third quarter fiscal 2024 results and filed its 10-Q for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Third quarter fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents of $62.0 million as of December 31, 2023

as of Executed a new spectrum lease agreement with a Florida utility for a total of $34 .5 million, of which $6 .9 million was received in December 2023

utility for a total of .5 million, of which .9 million was received in Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 10 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $13.7 million

Repurchased $8.0 million of ATEX stock

of ATEX stock Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $4.7 million

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,033

$ 43,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,816

16,277 Total current assets 77,849

59,459 Escrow deposits 7,517

— Property and equipment, net 2,129

3,606 Right of use assets, net 4,629

3,371 Intangible assets 213,719

202,044 Other assets 15,037

10,078 Total assets $ 320,880

$ 278,558 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,212

$ 6,624 Due to related parties —

533 Operating lease liabilities 1,888

1,725 Contingent liability 1,000

20,249 Deferred revenue 6,163

2,769 Total current liabilities 17,263

31,900 Operating lease liabilities 3,700

2,922 Contingent liability 15,000

— Deferred revenue 100,897

57,990 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911

— Deferred income tax 6,332

5,440 Other liabilities 513

513 Total liabilities 148,616

98,765 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and

no shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and

18,554,424 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 18,921,999

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 529,054

518,160 Accumulated deficit (356,792)

(338,369) Total stockholders' equity 172,264

179,793 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 320,880

$ 278,558

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Spectrum revenues $ 1,271

$ 578

$ 2,931

$ 1,311















Operating expenses













General and administrative 11,252

12,085

34,830

34,871 Sales and support 1,380

1,385

3,965

3,785 Product development 1,238

936

3,454

3,012 Depreciation and amortization 198

373

653

1,107 Operating expenses 14,068

14,779

42,902

42,775 Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (13,737)

(5,776)

(33,035)

(9,329) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net (32)

—

(7,364)

— Loss (gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, net 3

(21)

39

1 Gain (loss) from operations 969

(8,404)

389

(32,136) Interest income 666

409

1,448

670 Other income 31

185

189

232 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,666

(7,810)

2,026

(31,234) Income tax expense 1,338

210

1,743

625 Net income (loss) $ 328

$ (8,020)

$ 283

$ (31,859) Net income (loss) per common share basic $ 0.02

$ (0.42)

$ 0.02

$ (1.69) Net income (loss) per common share diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.42)

$ 0.01

$ (1.69) Weighted-average common shares used to compute

basic net income (loss) per share 18,704,400

18,930,594

18,858,472

18,834,991 Weighted-average common shares used to compute

diluted net income (loss) per share 18,916,246

18,930,594

19,082,867

18,834,991

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) $ 328

$ (8,020)

$ 283

$ (31,859) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 198

373

653

1,107 Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards 3,921

4,592

12,024

13,411 Deferred income taxes 519

210

892

613 Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (13,737)

(5,776)

(33,035)

(9,329) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net (32)

—

(7,364)

— Loss (gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, net 3

(21)

39

1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Prepaid expenses and other assets (466)

(597)

322

666 Right of use assets (1,803)

(38)

(1,258)

480 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,214

1,175

1,588

43 Due to related parties —

—

(533)

— Operating lease liabilities 1,700

(48)

941

(747) Contingent Liability 15,000

—

15,000

249 Deferred revenue 26,795

7,422

46,301

6,689 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 33,640

(728)

35,853

(18,676) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits (4,732)

(7,841)

(14,809)

(19,069) Proceeds from sale of spectrum 249

—

25,427

— Purchases of equipment (55)

(398)

(267)

(1,543) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,538)

(8,239)

10,351

(20,612) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from stock option exercises —

—

7

872 Repurchase of common stock (7,971)

(3,498)

(18,706)

(8,223) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted

stock (115)

(138)

(1,137)

(1,474) Net cash used in financing activities (8,086)

(3,636)

(19,836)

(8,825) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash 21,016

(12,603)

26,368

(48,113) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of the period 48,534

70,114

43,182

105,624 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the

period $ 69,550

$ 57,511

$ 69,550

$ 57,511 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION













Cash paid during the period:













Taxes paid $ —

$ —

$ 1

$ 12 Non-cash investing activity:













Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless

licenses $ 48

$ 1

$ 616

$ 30 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets $ 22

$ —

$ 4,911

$ — Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of

intangible assets $ 409

$ —

$ 19,249

$ —

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance

Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 62,033

$ 48,534

$ 43,182 Escrow deposits

7,517

—

— Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 69,550

$ 48,534

$ 43,182

















December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 57,511

$ 70,114

$ 105,624 Escrow deposits

—

—

— Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 57,511

$ 70,114

$ 105,624

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Other Financial Information

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Number of shares repurchased and retired 230

106

563

216 Average price paid per share* $ 34.77

$ 33.11

$ 33.62

$ 47.05 Total cost to repurchase $ 7,971

$ 3,498

$ 18,706

$ 8,223

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of December 31, 2023, $242.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

