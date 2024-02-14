Anterix Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Anterix Inc.

14 Feb, 2024, 16:30 ET

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its third quarter fiscal 2024 results and filed its 10-Q for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Third quarter fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $62.0 million as of December 31, 2023
  • Executed a new spectrum lease agreement with a Florida utility for a total of $34.5 million, of which $6.9 million was received in December 2023
  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 10 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $13.7 million
  • Repurchased $8.0 million of ATEX stock
  • Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $4.7 million

The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at 
https://www.investors.anterix.com/Q32024.  

About Anterix Inc. 

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact 

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
[email protected] 

Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Current Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                 62,033

$                 43,182

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,816

16,277

Total current assets

77,849

59,459

Escrow deposits

7,517

Property and equipment, net

2,129

3,606

Right of use assets, net

4,629

3,371

Intangible assets

213,719

202,044

Other assets

15,037

10,078

Total assets

$               320,880

$               278,558

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$                   8,212

$                   6,624

Due to related parties


533

Operating lease liabilities

1,888

1,725

Contingent liability

1,000

20,249

Deferred revenue

6,163

2,769

Total current liabilities

17,263

31,900

Operating lease liabilities

3,700

2,922

Contingent liability

15,000

Deferred revenue

100,897

57,990

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

4,911

Deferred income tax

6,332

5,440

Other liabilities

513

513

Total liabilities

148,616

98,765

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity


Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and
no shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023


Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and
18,554,424 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 18,921,999
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

529,054

518,160

Accumulated deficit

(356,792)

(338,369)

Total stockholders' equity

172,264

179,793

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$               320,880

$               278,558

Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Spectrum revenues

$              1,271

$                 578

$              2,931

$              1,311








Operating expenses






General and administrative

11,252

12,085

34,830

34,871

Sales and support

1,380

1,385

3,965

3,785

Product development

1,238

936

3,454

3,012

Depreciation and amortization

198

373

653

1,107

Operating expenses

14,068

14,779

42,902

42,775

Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net

(13,737)

(5,776)

(33,035)

(9,329)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(32)


(7,364)

Loss (gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, net

3

(21)

39

1

Gain (loss) from operations

969

(8,404)

389

(32,136)

Interest income

666

409

1,448

670

Other income

31

185

189

232

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,666

(7,810)

2,026

(31,234)

Income tax expense

1,338

210

1,743

625

Net income (loss)

$                 328

$            (8,020)

$                 283

$          (31,859)

Net income (loss) per common share basic

$                0.02

$              (0.42)

$                0.02

$              (1.69)

Net income (loss) per common share diluted

$                0.02

$              (0.42)

$                0.01

$              (1.69)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute
basic net income (loss) per share

18,704,400

18,930,594

18,858,472

18,834,991

Weighted-average common shares used to compute
diluted net income (loss) per share

18,916,246

18,930,594

19,082,867

18,834,991

Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)


Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income (loss)

$                  328

$             (8,020)

$                  283

$           (31,859)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities






Depreciation and amortization

198

373

653

1,107

Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards

3,921

4,592

12,024

13,411

Deferred income taxes

519

210

892

613

Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net

(13,737)

(5,776)

(33,035)

(9,329)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(32)


(7,364)

Loss (gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, net

3

(21)

39

1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities






Prepaid expenses and other assets

(466)

(597)

322

666

Right of use assets

(1,803)

(38)

(1,258)

480

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,214

1,175

1,588

43

Due to related parties



(533)

Operating lease liabilities

1,700

(48)

941

(747)

Contingent Liability

15,000


15,000

249

Deferred revenue

26,795

7,422

46,301

6,689

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

33,640

(728)

35,853

(18,676)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits

(4,732)

(7,841)

(14,809)

(19,069)

Proceeds from sale of spectrum

249


25,427

Purchases of equipment

(55)

(398)

(267)

(1,543)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,538)

(8,239)

10,351

(20,612)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Proceeds from stock option exercises



7

872

Repurchase of common stock

(7,971)

(3,498)

(18,706)

(8,223)

Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted
stock

(115)

(138)

(1,137)

(1,474)

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,086)

(3,636)

(19,836)

(8,825)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash

21,016

(12,603)

26,368

(48,113)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
CASH






Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning
of the period

48,534

70,114

43,182

105,624

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the
period

$             69,550

$             57,511

$             69,550

$             57,511

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
INFORMATION






Cash paid during the period:






Taxes paid

$                    —

$                    —

$                      1

$                    12

Non-cash investing activity:






Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless
licenses

$                    48

$                      1

$                  616

$                    30

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

$                    22

$                    —

$               4,911

$                    —

Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of
intangible assets

$                  409

$                    —

$             19,249

$                    —

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance
Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:


December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$                       62,033

$                       48,534

$                       43,182

Escrow deposits

7,517


Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                       69,550

$                       48,534

$                       43,182









December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                       57,511

$                       70,114

$                     105,624

Escrow deposits



Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                       57,511

$                       70,114

$                     105,624

Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Number of shares repurchased and retired

230

106

563

216

Average price paid per share*

$              34.77

$              33.11

$             33.62

$              47.05

Total cost to repurchase

$              7,971

$              3,498

$           18,706

$              8,223

*         Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of December 31, 2023, $242.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

