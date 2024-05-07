ANTERIX TO PRESENT AT B. RILEY, J.P. MORGAN, AND SIDOTI INVESTOR CONFERENCES

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in May 2024.

Thursday, May 9, 2024 , 10:00 a.m. ET : Anterix Chief Financial Officer Tim Gray will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference. Additionally, Anterix will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the event. Investors wishing to schedule a one-on-one meeting should contact their Sidoti representative. The presentation will be accessible via live webcast on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com.





Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

[email protected]

About Anterix

At Anterix, we engage with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

SOURCE Anterix Inc.