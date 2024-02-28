ANTERIX TO PRESENT AT MORGAN STANLEY'S TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOM CONFERENCE

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that Anterix Chief Financial Officer Tim Gray will present at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024 in San Francisco on March 5, 2024, at 2:05 p.m. PST. The presentation will be accessible via live webcast on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com.

Concurrently, Anterix also will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors. Investors who would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Morgan Stanley representative.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

