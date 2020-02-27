Anterix to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), focused on delivering the transformative power of 900 MHz private broadband to utilities, today announced that Tim Gray, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA, on March 4, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Anterix Investor Relations website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) is focused on empowering the modernization of critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses by enabling private broadband connectivity. Our foundational spectrum provides the ability to transform our customers operations to meet new business complexities while achieving higher levels of reliability, resiliency and security. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix is currently pursuing a regulatory proceeding at the Federal Communications Commission to modernize and realign the 900 MHz band to increase its usability and capacity by allowing it to be utilized for the deployment of private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in telecom operations and innovative spectrum initiatives. Anterix is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

