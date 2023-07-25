ANTERIX TO RELEASE ITS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2024 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced it will release its first quarter financial results for the 2024 fiscal year before the open of the market on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5413). Participants may also pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180444/f9d4e77e20. A live audio only webcast and replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

