Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Joint Conference Call

A joint conference call for Antero Midstream and AMGP is scheduled on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter. To participate in the call, dial in at 1-888-347-8204 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada), or 1-412-902-4229 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:00 am MT at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) using the passcode 10117427.

To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com or AMGP's website at www.anteromidstreamgp.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream is a limited partnership that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties located in West Virginia and Ohio. Holders of Antero Midstream common units will receive a Schedule K-1 with respect to distributions received on the common units.

AMGP is a Delaware limited partnership that has elected to be classified as an entity taxable as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Holders of AMGP common shares will receive a Form 1099 with respect to distributions received on the common shares. AMGP owns the general partner of Antero Midstream and incentive distribution rights in Antero Midstream.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy – CFO of Antero Midstream and AMGP at (303) 357-6782 or mkennedy@anteroresources.com.

