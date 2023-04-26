Antero Midstream Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

Antero Midstream Corporation

Apr 26, 2023

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced its first quarter 2023 financial and operational results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Gathering and compression volumes increased by 8% and 11%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter
  • Net Income was $87 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, a 6% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted Net Income was $100 million, or $0.21 per share, an 11% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $242 million, a 16% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Capital expenditures were $34 million, a 64% decrease compared to the prior year quarter
  • Free Cash Flow after dividends was $46 million compared to a $38 million deficit in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Full Year 2023 Guidance Update:

  • Increasing Net Income by $15 million to a range of $355 to $395 million
  • Increasing Adjusted EBITDA by $20 million to a range of $950 to $990 million (non-GAAP measure)
  • Decreasing capital expenditures by $15 million to a range of $180 to $200 million
  • Increasing Free Cash Flow after dividends by $35 million to a range of $125 to $155 million (non-GAAP measures)

Paul Rady, Chairman and CEO said, "Antero Midstream's outstanding operational performance during the first quarter, led by record throughput, helped drive earnings well in excess of the prior year and ahead of expectations. In addition, the completions efforts from Antero Resources resulted in outstanding performance from our fresh water business."

Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Midstream, said "The first quarter of 2023 marked the third consecutive quarter of generating Free Cash Flow after dividends. Importantly, the $46 million of Free Cash Flow after dividends was an $84 million improvement from the first quarter of 2022. Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, our higher Adjusted EBITDA guidance combined with our lower capital budget guidance is expected to result in a $35 million increase to our Free Cash Flow after dividends. This reflects a 33% increase to the midpoint of the previous guidance range and will allow us to continue reducing absolute debt and leverage, further de-risking the outlook for Antero Midstream."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Leverage, and Free Cash Flow after dividends please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2023 Guidance Update

The following is a summary of Antero Midstream's updated 2023 guidance ($ in millions):

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023

Change vs.
Prior
Guidance


Low

High

(At midpoint)

Net Income

$355

$395

$+15

Adjusted Net Income

410

450

+15

Adjusted EBITDA

950

990

+20

Capital Expenditures

180

200

(15)

Interest Expense

205

215

Free Cash Flow Before Dividends

550

590

+35

Total Dividends

430

430

Free Cash Flow After Dividends

125

155

+35







First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Low pressure gathering volumes for the first quarter of 2023 averaged 3,171 MMcf/d, an 8% increase as compared to the prior year quarter.  Low pressure gathering volumes subject to the growth incentive fee were in excess of the threshold target of 2,900 MMcf/d, resulting in a $12 million rebate to Antero Resources. Compression volumes for the first quarter of 2023 averaged 3,137 MMcf/d, an 11% increase compared to the prior year quarter.  High pressure gathering volumes averaged 2,801 MMcf/d, a 3% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Fresh water delivery volumes averaged 123 MBbl/d during the quarter, a 41% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Gross processing volumes from the processing and fractionation joint venture with MLPX, LP ("Joint Venture") averaged 1,508 MMcf/d for the first quarter of 2023, in line with the prior year quarter.  Joint Venture processing capacity was 94% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate processing capacity of 1.6 Bcf/d.  Gross Joint Venture fractionation volumes averaged 36 MBbl/d, a 6% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture fractionation capacity was 90% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate fractionation capacity of 40 MBbl/d.

Three Months Ended

March 31,


Average Daily Volumes:

2022

2023

% Change

Low Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)

2,930

3,171

8 %

Compression (MMcf/d)

2,816

3,137

11 %

High Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)

2,878

2,801

(3) %

Fresh Water Delivery (MBbl/d)

87

123

41 %

Gross Joint Venture Processing (MMcf/d)

1,514

1,508

— %

Gross Joint Venture Fractionation (MBbl/d)

34

36

6 %

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, revenues were $259 million, comprised of $190 million from the Gathering and Processing segment and $69 million from the Water Handling segment, net of $18 million of amortization of customer relationships.  Water Handling revenues include $31 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services.

Direct operating expenses for the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments were $24 million and $34 million, respectively, for a total of $58 million. Water Handling operating expenses include $29 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services. General and administrative expenses excluding equity-based compensation were $11 million during the first quarter of 2023.  Total operating expenses during the first quarter of 2023 included $6 million of equity-based compensation expense and $35 million of depreciation. 

Net Income was $87 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.  Net Income adjusted for amortization of customer relationships, impairment expense, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations and gain on asset sale, net of tax effects of reconciling items, or Adjusted Net Income, was $100 million. Adjusted Net Income was $0.21 per share.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2023

Net Income

$

80,040

86,507

Amortization of customer relationships

17,668

17,668

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



341

Gain on asset sale

(118)

(245)

Tax effect of reconciling items(1)

(4,521)

(4,567)

Adjusted Net Income

$

93,069

99,704


(1)  The statutory tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 were 25.8% and 25.7%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $242 million, a 16% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Interest expense was $55 million, a 23% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures were $34 million, a 64% decrease compared to the prior year quarter.  Free Cash Flow before dividends was $154 million, a 119% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow after dividends was $46 million compared to a $38 million deficit in the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):








Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2023

Net Income

$

80,040

86,507

Interest expense, net

44,279

54,624

Income tax expense

28,067

31,670

Amortization of customer relationships

17,668

17,668

Depreciation expense

28,300

35,196

Gain on asset sale

(118)

(245)

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

64

44

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



341

Equity-based compensation

2,832

6,327

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(23,232)

(24,456)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

31,130

34,105

Adjusted EBITDA

$

209,030

241,781

Interest expense, net

(44,279)

(54,624)

Capital expenditures (accrual-based)

(94,655)

(33,603)

Free Cash Flow before dividends

$

70,096

153,554

Dividends declared (accrual-based)

(107,648)

(107,923)

Free Cash Flow after dividends

$

(37,552)

45,631











The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):







Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

184,664

182,719

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(1,410)

(1,474)

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

455

158

Changes in working capital

(18,958)

5,754

Capital expenditures (accrual-based)

(94,655)

(33,603)

Free Cash Flow before dividends

$

70,096

153,554

Dividends declared (accrual-based)

(107,648)

(107,923)

Free Cash Flow after dividends

$

(37,552)

45,631










First Quarter 2023 Operating Update

Gathering and Processing During the first quarter of 2023, Antero Midstream connected 19 wells to its gathering system.

Water Handling Antero Midstream's water delivery systems serviced 23 well completions during the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Investments

Accrued capital expenditures were $34 million during the first quarter of 2023. The company invested $21 million in gathering and compression and $13 million in water infrastructure primarily in the liquids-rich midstream corridor of the Marcellus Shale.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results.  A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results.  To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream".  A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13734448. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com.  The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 am MT.

Presentation

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteromidstream.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

Antero Midstream uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted Net Income as Net Income plus amortization of customer relationships and loss on asset retirement obligations, excluding (gain) on asset sale, net of tax effect of reconciling items. Antero Midstream uses Adjusted Net Income to assess the operating performance of its assets. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense, amortization of customer relationships, depreciation expense, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations, gain on asset sale, accretion of asset retirement obligations, and equity-based compensation expense, excluding equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, plus distributions from unconsolidated affiliates.

Antero Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess:

  • the financial performance of Antero Midstream's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
  • its operating performance and return on capital as compared to other publicly traded companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects.

Antero Midstream defines Free Cash Flow before dividends as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, net and accrual-based capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include additions to gathering systems and facilities, additions to water handling systems, and investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Capital expenditures exclude acquisitions. Free Cash Flow after dividends is defined as Free Cash Flow before dividends less accrual-based dividends declared for the quarter. Antero Midstream uses Free Cash Flow before and after dividends as a performance metric to compare the cash generating performance of Antero Midstream from period to period. 

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends are non-GAAP financial measures.  The GAAP measure most directly comparable to these measures is Net Income. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures of Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities.  The presentations of such measures are not made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools because they include some, but not all, items that affect Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities.  You should not consider any or all such measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.  Antero Midstream's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles cash paid for capital expenditures and accrued capital expenditures during the period (in thousands):














Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2023

Capital expenditures (as reported on a cash basis)

$

84,267

42,957

Change in accrued capital costs

10,388

(9,354)

Capital expenditures (accrual basis)

$

94,655

33,603











Antero Midstream defines Net Debt as consolidated total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Antero Midstream views Net Debt as an important indicator in evaluating Antero Midstream's financial leverage. Antero Midstream defines leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Net Debt is total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs.

The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to consolidated net debt, excluding debt premiums and issuance costs, ("Net Debt") as used in this release (in thousands):








March 31, 2023

Bank credit facility

$

751,100

7.875% senior notes due 2026

550,000

5.75% senior notes due 2027

650,000

5.75% senior notes due 2028

650,000

5.375% senior notes due 2029

750,000

Consolidated total debt

$

3,351,100

Cash and cash equivalents


Consolidated net debt

$

3,351,100

Antero Midstream has not included a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends to the nearest GAAP financial measures for 2023 because it cannot do so without unreasonable effort and any attempt to do so would be inherently imprecise. Antero Midstream is able to forecast the following reconciling items between such measures and Net Income (in millions):

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023


Low

High

Depreciation expense

$135

$145

Equity based compensation expense

20

30

Amortization of customer relationships

70

75

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

125

135

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Midstream's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Midstream expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, Antero Midstream's ability to realize the benefits of the Marcellus bolt-on acquisition, including the anticipated capital avoidance and synergies, Antero Midstream's ability to execute its business plan and return capital to its stockholders, information regarding Antero Midstream's return of capital policy, information regarding long-term financial and operating outlooks for Antero Midstream and Antero Resources, information regarding Antero Resources' expected future growth and its ability to meet its drilling and development plan and the participation level of Antero Resources' drilling partner, the impact on demand for Antero Midstream's services as a result of incremental production by Antero Resources, and expectations regarding the amount and timing of litigation awards are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, supply chain disruptions, environmental risks, Antero Resources' drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes or changes in law, the uncertainty inherent in projecting Antero Resources' future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of  world health events (including the COVID-19 pandemic), cybersecurity risks, the state of markets for and availability of verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands, except per share amounts)












(Unaudited)


December 31,

March 31,


2022

2023

Assets

Current assets:






Accounts receivable–Antero Resources

$

86,152

95,359

Accounts receivable–third party

575

371

Income tax receivable

940

940

Other current assets

1,326

1,744

Total current assets

88,993

98,414








Property and equipment, net

3,751,431

3,749,220

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

652,767

643,118

Customer relationships

1,286,103

1,268,435

Other assets, net

12,026

11,340

Total assets

$

5,791,320

5,770,527








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:






Accounts payable–Antero Resources

$

5,436

4,776

Accounts payable–third party

22,865

21,012

Accrued liabilities

72,715

69,366

Other current liabilities

1,061

1,065

Total current liabilities

102,077

96,219

Long-term liabilities:






Long-term debt

3,361,282

3,331,320

Deferred income tax liability

131,215

162,885

Other

4,428

4,619

Total liabilities

3,599,002

3,595,043








Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000 authorized as of December 31, 2022 and March 31,
2023






     Series A non-voting perpetual preferred stock; 12 designated and 10 issued and
          outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 authorized; 478,497 and 478,645 issued and
     outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively

4,785

4,786

Additional paid-in capital

2,104,740

2,084,191

Retained earnings

82,793

86,507

Total stockholders' equity

2,192,318

2,175,484

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,791,320

5,770,527

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)










Three Months Ended March 31,




2022

2023

Revenue:






Gathering and compression–Antero Resources

$

182,443

199,576

Water handling–Antero Resources

53,321

77,295

Water handling–third party

395

272

Amortization of customer relationships

(17,668)

(17,668)

Total revenue

218,491

259,475

Operating expenses:






Direct operating

42,012

57,873

General and administrative (including $2,832 and $6,327 of equity-based compensation in
     2022 and 2023, respectively)

17,931

17,347

Facility idling

1,148

574

Depreciation

28,300

35,196

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

64

44

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



341

Gain on asset sale

(118)

(245)

Total operating expenses

89,337

111,130

Operating income

129,154

148,345

Other income (expense):






Interest expense, net

(44,279)

(54,624)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

23,232

24,456

Total other expense

(21,047)

(30,168)

Income before income taxes

108,107

118,177

Income tax expense

(28,067)

(31,670)

Net income and comprehensive income

$

80,040

86,507








Net income per share–basic

$

0.17

0.18

Net income per share–diluted

$

0.17

0.18








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

477,646

478,612

Diluted

480,173

481,459

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended

Amount of





March 31,

 Increase

Percentage


2022

2023

or Decrease

Change

Operating Data:












Gathering—low pressure (MMcf)

263,727

285,423

21,696

8

%

Compression (MMcf)

253,474

282,362

28,888

11

%

Gathering—high pressure (MMcf)

259,042

252,129

(6,913)

(3)

%

Fresh water delivery (MBbl)

7,874

11,110

3,236

41

%

Other fluid handling (MBbl)

4,203

4,965

762

18

%

Wells serviced by fresh water delivery

21

23

2

10

%

Gathering—low pressure (MMcf/d)

2,930

3,171

241

8

%

Compression (MMcf/d)

2,816

3,137

321

11

%

Gathering—high pressure (MMcf/d)

2,878

2,801

(77)

(3)

%

Fresh water delivery (MBbl/d)

87

123

36

41

%

Other fluid handling (MBbl/d)

47

55

8

17

%

Average Realized Fees:












Average gathering—low pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$

0.34

0.35

0.01

3

%

Average compression fee ($/Mcf)

$

0.21

0.21



*

Average gathering—high pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$

0.21

0.21



*

Average fresh water delivery fee ($/Bbl)

$

4.07

4.21

0.14

3

%

Joint Venture Operating Data:












Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf)

136,242

135,741

(501)

*

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl)

3,077

3,222

145

5

%

Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf/d)

1,514

1,508

(6)

*

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl/d)

34

36

2

6

%

*  Not meaningful or applicable.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Results of Segment Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands)
















Three Months Ended March 31, 2023


Gathering and

Water


Consolidated


Processing

Handling

Unallocated

Total

Revenues:












Revenue–Antero Resources

$

211,576

77,295



288,871

Revenue–third-party



272



272

Gathering—low pressure fee rebate

(12,000)





(12,000)

Amortization of customer relationships

(9,271)

(8,397)



(17,668)

Total revenues

190,305

69,170



259,475

Operating expenses:












Direct operating

24,118

33,755



57,873

General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

5,772

4,494

754

11,020

Equity-based compensation

4,408

1,714

205

6,327

Facility idling



574



574

Depreciation

22,063

13,133



35,196

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



44



44

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



341



341

Gain on asset sale

(242)

(3)



(245)

Total operating expenses

56,119

54,052

959

111,130

Operating income

134,186

15,118

(959)

148,345

Other income (expense):












Interest expense, net





(54,624)

(54,624)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

24,456





24,456

Total other income (expense)

24,456



(54,624)

(30,168)

Income before income taxes

158,642

15,118

(55,583)

118,177

Income tax expense





(31,670)

(31,670)

Net income and comprehensive income

$

158,642

15,118

(87,253)

86,507














Adjusted EBITDA









$

241,781

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)










Three Months Ended March 31,




2022

2023

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:






Net income

$

80,040

86,507

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation

28,300

35,196

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

64

44

Deferred income tax expense

28,067

31,670

Equity-based compensation

2,832

6,327

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(23,232)

(24,456)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

31,130

34,105

Amortization of customer relationships

17,668

17,668

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,410

1,474

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(455)

(158)

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



341

Gain on asset sale

(118)

(245)

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable–Antero Resources

3,054

(9,207)

Accounts receivable–third party

460

431

Other current assets

118

(520)

Accounts payable–Antero Resources

230

(660)

Accounts payable–third party

13,762

2,061

Accrued liabilities

1,334

2,141

Net cash provided by operating activities

184,664

182,719

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:






Additions to gathering systems and facilities

(70,734)

(29,197)

Additions to water handling systems

(13,533)

(13,760)

Acquisition of gathering systems and facilities



(263)

Cash received in asset sales

121

1,071

Change in other assets



(2)

Net cash used in investing activities

(84,146)

(42,151)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:






Dividends to common stockholders

(108,149)

(108,364)

Dividends to preferred stockholders

(138)

(138)

Payments of deferred financing costs

(302)


Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net

9,400

(30,900)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards

(1,329)

(1,166)

Net cash used in financing activities

(100,518)

(140,568)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents




Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period




Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$












Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:






Cash paid during the period for interest

$

40,677

50,340

Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures and accounts payable for property and equipment

$

10,388

(9,354)

