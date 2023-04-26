Antero Midstream Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced its first quarter 2023 financial and operational results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Gathering and compression volumes increased by 8% and 11%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter

Net Income was $87 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, a 6% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter

Adjusted Net Income was $100 million , or $0.21 per share, an 11% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted EBITDA was $242 million , a 16% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Capital expenditures were $34 million , a 64% decrease compared to the prior year quarter

Free Cash Flow after dividends was $46 million compared to a $38 million deficit in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Full Year 2023 Guidance Update:

Increasing Net Income by $15 million to a range of $355 to $395 million

Increasing Adjusted EBITDA by $20 million to a range of $950 to $990 million (non-GAAP measure)

Decreasing capital expenditures by $15 million to a range of $180 to $200 million

Increasing Free Cash Flow after dividends by $35 million to a range of $125 to $155 million (non-GAAP measures)

Paul Rady, Chairman and CEO said, "Antero Midstream's outstanding operational performance during the first quarter, led by record throughput, helped drive earnings well in excess of the prior year and ahead of expectations. In addition, the completions efforts from Antero Resources resulted in outstanding performance from our fresh water business."

Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Midstream, said "The first quarter of 2023 marked the third consecutive quarter of generating Free Cash Flow after dividends. Importantly, the $46 million of Free Cash Flow after dividends was an $84 million improvement from the first quarter of 2022. Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, our higher Adjusted EBITDA guidance combined with our lower capital budget guidance is expected to result in a $35 million increase to our Free Cash Flow after dividends. This reflects a 33% increase to the midpoint of the previous guidance range and will allow us to continue reducing absolute debt and leverage, further de-risking the outlook for Antero Midstream."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Leverage, and Free Cash Flow after dividends please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2023 Guidance Update

The following is a summary of Antero Midstream's updated 2023 guidance ($ in millions):





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Change vs.

Prior

Guidance



Low

High

(At midpoint) Net Income

$355

$395

$+15 Adjusted Net Income

410

450

+15 Adjusted EBITDA

950

990

+20 Capital Expenditures

180

200

(15) Interest Expense

205

215

— Free Cash Flow Before Dividends

550

590

+35 Total Dividends

430

430

— Free Cash Flow After Dividends

125

155

+35















First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Low pressure gathering volumes for the first quarter of 2023 averaged 3,171 MMcf/d, an 8% increase as compared to the prior year quarter. Low pressure gathering volumes subject to the growth incentive fee were in excess of the threshold target of 2,900 MMcf/d, resulting in a $12 million rebate to Antero Resources. Compression volumes for the first quarter of 2023 averaged 3,137 MMcf/d, an 11% increase compared to the prior year quarter. High pressure gathering volumes averaged 2,801 MMcf/d, a 3% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Fresh water delivery volumes averaged 123 MBbl/d during the quarter, a 41% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Gross processing volumes from the processing and fractionation joint venture with MLPX, LP ("Joint Venture") averaged 1,508 MMcf/d for the first quarter of 2023, in line with the prior year quarter. Joint Venture processing capacity was 94% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate processing capacity of 1.6 Bcf/d. Gross Joint Venture fractionation volumes averaged 36 MBbl/d, a 6% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture fractionation capacity was 90% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate fractionation capacity of 40 MBbl/d.





Three Months Ended March 31,





Average Daily Volumes:

2022

2023

% Change



Low Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)

2,930

3,171

8 %



Compression (MMcf/d)

2,816

3,137

11 %



High Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)

2,878

2,801

(3) %



Fresh Water Delivery (MBbl/d)

87

123

41 %



Gross Joint Venture Processing (MMcf/d)

1,514

1,508

— %



Gross Joint Venture Fractionation (MBbl/d)

34

36

6 %





For the three months ended March 31, 2023, revenues were $259 million, comprised of $190 million from the Gathering and Processing segment and $69 million from the Water Handling segment, net of $18 million of amortization of customer relationships. Water Handling revenues include $31 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services.

Direct operating expenses for the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments were $24 million and $34 million, respectively, for a total of $58 million. Water Handling operating expenses include $29 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services. General and administrative expenses excluding equity-based compensation were $11 million during the first quarter of 2023. Total operating expenses during the first quarter of 2023 included $6 million of equity-based compensation expense and $35 million of depreciation.

Net Income was $87 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Net Income adjusted for amortization of customer relationships, impairment expense, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations and gain on asset sale, net of tax effects of reconciling items, or Adjusted Net Income, was $100 million. Adjusted Net Income was $0.21 per share.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):





Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2023

Net Income

$ 80,040



86,507

Amortization of customer relationships



17,668



17,668

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



—



341

Gain on asset sale



(118)



(245)

Tax effect of reconciling items(1)



(4,521)



(4,567)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 93,069



99,704







(1) The statutory tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 were 25.8% and 25.7%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $242 million, a 16% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Interest expense was $55 million, a 23% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures were $34 million, a 64% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow before dividends was $154 million, a 119% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow after dividends was $46 million compared to a $38 million deficit in the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):





















Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2023 Net Income

$ 80,040



86,507 Interest expense, net



44,279



54,624 Income tax expense



28,067



31,670 Amortization of customer relationships



17,668



17,668 Depreciation expense



28,300



35,196 Gain on asset sale



(118)



(245) Accretion of asset retirement obligations



64



44 Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



—



341 Equity-based compensation



2,832



6,327 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(23,232)



(24,456) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



31,130



34,105 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 209,030



241,781 Interest expense, net



(44,279)



(54,624) Capital expenditures (accrual-based)



(94,655)



(33,603) Free Cash Flow before dividends

$ 70,096



153,554 Dividends declared (accrual-based)



(107,648)



(107,923) Free Cash Flow after dividends

$ (37,552)



45,631























The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 184,664



182,719 Amortization of deferred financing costs



(1,410)



(1,474) Settlement of asset retirement obligations



455



158 Changes in working capital



(18,958)



5,754 Capital expenditures (accrual-based)



(94,655)



(33,603) Free Cash Flow before dividends

$ 70,096



153,554 Dividends declared (accrual-based)



(107,648)



(107,923) Free Cash Flow after dividends

$ (37,552)



45,631





















First Quarter 2023 Operating Update

Gathering and Processing — During the first quarter of 2023, Antero Midstream connected 19 wells to its gathering system.

Water Handling — Antero Midstream's water delivery systems serviced 23 well completions during the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Investments

Accrued capital expenditures were $34 million during the first quarter of 2023. The company invested $21 million in gathering and compression and $13 million in water infrastructure primarily in the liquids-rich midstream corridor of the Marcellus Shale.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13734448. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 am MT.

Presentation

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteromidstream.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

Antero Midstream uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted Net Income as Net Income plus amortization of customer relationships and loss on asset retirement obligations, excluding (gain) on asset sale, net of tax effect of reconciling items. Antero Midstream uses Adjusted Net Income to assess the operating performance of its assets. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense, amortization of customer relationships, depreciation expense, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations, gain on asset sale, accretion of asset retirement obligations, and equity-based compensation expense, excluding equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, plus distributions from unconsolidated affiliates.

Antero Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess:

the financial performance of Antero Midstream's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

its operating performance and return on capital as compared to other publicly traded companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects.

Antero Midstream defines Free Cash Flow before dividends as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, net and accrual-based capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include additions to gathering systems and facilities, additions to water handling systems, and investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Capital expenditures exclude acquisitions. Free Cash Flow after dividends is defined as Free Cash Flow before dividends less accrual-based dividends declared for the quarter. Antero Midstream uses Free Cash Flow before and after dividends as a performance metric to compare the cash generating performance of Antero Midstream from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends are non-GAAP financial measures. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to these measures is Net Income. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures of Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities. The presentations of such measures are not made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools because they include some, but not all, items that affect Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities. You should not consider any or all such measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. Antero Midstream's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles cash paid for capital expenditures and accrued capital expenditures during the period (in thousands):

































Three Months Ended March 31,







2022



2023

Capital expenditures (as reported on a cash basis)

$ 84,267



42,957

Change in accrued capital costs



10,388



(9,354)

Capital expenditures (accrual basis)

$ 94,655



33,603

























Antero Midstream defines Net Debt as consolidated total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Antero Midstream views Net Debt as an important indicator in evaluating Antero Midstream's financial leverage. Antero Midstream defines leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Net Debt is total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs.

The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to consolidated net debt, excluding debt premiums and issuance costs, ("Net Debt") as used in this release (in thousands):





















March 31, 2023

Bank credit facility

$ 751,100

7.875% senior notes due 2026



550,000

5.75% senior notes due 2027



650,000

5.75% senior notes due 2028



650,000

5.375% senior notes due 2029



750,000

Consolidated total debt

$ 3,351,100

Cash and cash equivalents



—

Consolidated net debt

$ 3,351,100



Antero Midstream has not included a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends to the nearest GAAP financial measures for 2023 because it cannot do so without unreasonable effort and any attempt to do so would be inherently imprecise. Antero Midstream is able to forecast the following reconciling items between such measures and Net Income (in millions):





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023





Low

High

Depreciation expense

$135

$145

Equity based compensation expense

20

30

Amortization of customer relationships

70

75

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

125

135



Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Midstream's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Midstream expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, Antero Midstream's ability to realize the benefits of the Marcellus bolt-on acquisition, including the anticipated capital avoidance and synergies, Antero Midstream's ability to execute its business plan and return capital to its stockholders, information regarding Antero Midstream's return of capital policy, information regarding long-term financial and operating outlooks for Antero Midstream and Antero Resources, information regarding Antero Resources' expected future growth and its ability to meet its drilling and development plan and the participation level of Antero Resources' drilling partner, the impact on demand for Antero Midstream's services as a result of incremental production by Antero Resources, and expectations regarding the amount and timing of litigation awards are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, supply chain disruptions, environmental risks, Antero Resources' drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes or changes in law, the uncertainty inherent in projecting Antero Resources' future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health events (including the COVID-19 pandemic), cybersecurity risks, the state of markets for and availability of verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)

























(Unaudited)





December 31,

March 31,





2022

2023

Assets Current assets:













Accounts receivable–Antero Resources

$ 86,152



95,359

Accounts receivable–third party



575



371

Income tax receivable



940



940

Other current assets



1,326



1,744

Total current assets



88,993



98,414

















Property and equipment, net



3,751,431



3,749,220

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



652,767



643,118

Customer relationships



1,286,103



1,268,435

Other assets, net



12,026



11,340

Total assets

$ 5,791,320



5,770,527

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:













Accounts payable–Antero Resources

$ 5,436



4,776

Accounts payable–third party



22,865



21,012

Accrued liabilities



72,715



69,366

Other current liabilities



1,061



1,065

Total current liabilities



102,077



96,219

Long-term liabilities:













Long-term debt



3,361,282



3,331,320

Deferred income tax liability



131,215



162,885

Other



4,428



4,619

Total liabilities



3,599,002



3,595,043

















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000 authorized as of December 31, 2022 and March 31,

2023













Series A non-voting perpetual preferred stock; 12 designated and 10 issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 authorized; 478,497 and 478,645 issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively



4,785



4,786

Additional paid-in capital



2,104,740



2,084,191

Retained earnings



82,793



86,507

Total stockholders' equity



2,192,318



2,175,484

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,791,320



5,770,527



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2023

Revenue:













Gathering and compression–Antero Resources

$ 182,443



199,576

Water handling–Antero Resources



53,321



77,295

Water handling–third party



395



272

Amortization of customer relationships



(17,668)



(17,668)

Total revenue



218,491



259,475

Operating expenses:













Direct operating



42,012



57,873

General and administrative (including $2,832 and $6,327 of equity-based compensation in

2022 and 2023, respectively)



17,931



17,347

Facility idling



1,148



574

Depreciation



28,300



35,196

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



64



44

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



—



341

Gain on asset sale



(118)



(245)

Total operating expenses



89,337



111,130

Operating income



129,154



148,345

Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net



(44,279)



(54,624)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



23,232



24,456

Total other expense



(21,047)



(30,168)

Income before income taxes



108,107



118,177

Income tax expense



(28,067)



(31,670)

Net income and comprehensive income

$ 80,040



86,507

















Net income per share–basic

$ 0.17



0.18

Net income per share–diluted

$ 0.17



0.18

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic



477,646



478,612

Diluted



480,173



481,459



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Amount of











March 31,

Increase

Percentage



2022

2023

or Decrease

Change Operating Data:

























Gathering—low pressure (MMcf)



263,727



285,423



21,696



8 % Compression (MMcf)



253,474



282,362



28,888



11 % Gathering—high pressure (MMcf)



259,042



252,129



(6,913)



(3) % Fresh water delivery (MBbl)



7,874



11,110



3,236



41 % Other fluid handling (MBbl)



4,203



4,965



762



18 % Wells serviced by fresh water delivery



21



23



2



10 % Gathering—low pressure (MMcf/d)



2,930



3,171



241



8 % Compression (MMcf/d)



2,816



3,137



321



11 % Gathering—high pressure (MMcf/d)



2,878



2,801



(77)



(3) % Fresh water delivery (MBbl/d)



87



123



36



41 % Other fluid handling (MBbl/d)



47



55



8



17 % Average Realized Fees:

























Average gathering—low pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.34



0.35



0.01



3 % Average compression fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.21



0.21



—



*

Average gathering—high pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.21



0.21



—



*

Average fresh water delivery fee ($/Bbl)

$ 4.07



4.21



0.14



3 % Joint Venture Operating Data:

























Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf)



136,242



135,741



(501)



*

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl)



3,077



3,222



145



5 % Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf/d)



1,514



1,508



(6)



*

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl/d)



34



36



2



6 %

* Not meaningful or applicable.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Results of Segment Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)































Three Months Ended March 31, 2023





Gathering and

Water





Consolidated





Processing

Handling

Unallocated

Total

Revenues:

























Revenue–Antero Resources

$ 211,576



77,295



—



288,871

Revenue–third-party



—



272



—



272

Gathering—low pressure fee rebate



(12,000)



—



—



(12,000)

Amortization of customer relationships



(9,271)



(8,397)



—



(17,668)

Total revenues



190,305



69,170



—



259,475

Operating expenses:

























Direct operating



24,118



33,755



—



57,873

General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



5,772



4,494



754



11,020

Equity-based compensation



4,408



1,714



205



6,327

Facility idling



—



574



—



574

Depreciation



22,063



13,133



—



35,196

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



—



44



—



44

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



—



341



—



341

Gain on asset sale



(242)



(3)



—



(245)

Total operating expenses



56,119



54,052



959



111,130

Operating income



134,186



15,118



(959)



148,345

Other income (expense):

























Interest expense, net



—



—



(54,624)



(54,624)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



24,456



—



—



24,456

Total other income (expense)



24,456



—



(54,624)



(30,168)

Income before income taxes



158,642



15,118



(55,583)



118,177

Income tax expense



—



—



(31,670)



(31,670)

Net income and comprehensive income

$ 158,642



15,118



(87,253)



86,507





























Adjusted EBITDA



















$ 241,781



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2023

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net income

$ 80,040



86,507

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation



28,300



35,196

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



64



44

Deferred income tax expense



28,067



31,670

Equity-based compensation



2,832



6,327

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(23,232)



(24,456)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



31,130



34,105

Amortization of customer relationships



17,668



17,668

Amortization of deferred financing costs



1,410



1,474

Settlement of asset retirement obligations



(455)



(158)

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



—



341

Gain on asset sale



(118)



(245)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable–Antero Resources



3,054



(9,207)

Accounts receivable–third party



460



431

Other current assets



118



(520)

Accounts payable–Antero Resources



230



(660)

Accounts payable–third party



13,762



2,061

Accrued liabilities



1,334



2,141

Net cash provided by operating activities



184,664



182,719

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:













Additions to gathering systems and facilities



(70,734)



(29,197)

Additions to water handling systems



(13,533)



(13,760)

Acquisition of gathering systems and facilities



—



(263)

Cash received in asset sales



121



1,071

Change in other assets



—



(2)

Net cash used in investing activities



(84,146)



(42,151)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Dividends to common stockholders



(108,149)



(108,364)

Dividends to preferred stockholders



(138)



(138)

Payments of deferred financing costs



(302)



—

Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net



9,400



(30,900)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards



(1,329)



(1,166)

Net cash used in financing activities



(100,518)



(140,568)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ —



—

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 40,677



50,340

Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures and accounts payable for property and equipment

$ 10,388



(9,354)



