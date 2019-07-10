Antero Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream") today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.3075 per share ($1.23 per share annualized) for the second quarter of 2019. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue its second quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Second Quarter 2019 Dividend

Antero Midstream's second quarter 2019 dividend represents a 2% increase sequentially and a 146% increase as compared to Antero Midstream GP LP's ("AMGP") second quarter 2018 distribution. The dividend will be payable on August 7, 2019 to stockholders of record as of July 26, 2019. The dividend also represents a 40% increase compared to Antero Midstream Partners LP's second quarter 2018 distribution, adjusted for the 1.8926 exchange ratio for unitholders who elected to receive stock in the simplification transaction. This represents the eighteenth consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution increase since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014.

Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

A conference call for Antero Midstream is scheduled on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13691275.

To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties. Antero Midstream's website is located at www.anteromidstream.com.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy — CFO of Antero Midstream Corporation, at (303) 357-6782 or mkennedy@anteroresources.com.

