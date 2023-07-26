Antero Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

Antero Midstream Corporation

26 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

DENVER, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operational results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Gathering and compression volumes increased by 11% and 17%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter
  • Net Income was $87 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, a 6% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted Net Income was $105 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, a 10% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $243 million, a 10% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Capital expenditures were $49 million, a 31% decrease compared to the prior year quarter
  • Free Cash Flow before dividends was $139 million, a 31% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Free Cash Flow after dividends was $31 million compared to a $2 million deficit in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Paul Rady, Chairman and CEO said, "Antero Midstream delivered another strong quarter operationally and financially, driven by double-digit year-over-year throughput growth. This resulted in 10% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth, and more importantly, our fourth straight quarter of generating Free Cash Flow after dividends."

Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Midstream, said "Year-to-date Antero Midstream has executed on its strategy to pay down absolute debt and reduce leverage to 3.5x at the end of the second quarter. These second quarter results position us well to achieve our 2023 guidance and continue our progress towards our leverage target of 3.0x or less in 2024."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Leverage, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Low pressure gathering volumes for the second quarter of 2023 averaged 3,304 MMcf/d, an 11% increase as compared to the prior year quarter.  Low pressure gathering volumes subject to the growth incentive fee were in excess of the threshold target of 2,900 MMcf/d, resulting in a $12 million rebate to Antero Resources. Compression volumes for the second quarter of 2023 averaged 3,251 MMcf/d, a 17% increase compared to the prior year quarter.  High pressure gathering volumes averaged 2,922 MMcf/d, a 4% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Fresh water delivery volumes averaged 105 MBbl/d during the quarter, a 5% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Gross processing volumes from the processing and fractionation joint venture with MLPX, LP ("Joint Venture") averaged 1,600 MMcf/d for the second quarter of 2023, a 10% increase compared to the prior year quarter.  Joint Venture processing capacity was 100% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate processing capacity of 1.6 Bcf/d.  Gross Joint Venture fractionation volumes averaged 39 MBbl/d, a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture fractionation capacity was 98% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate fractionation capacity of 40 MBbl/d.

Three Months Ended



June 30,

Average Daily Volumes:

2022

2023

%
Change

     Low Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d) 


2,970

3,304

11 %

     Compression (MMcf/d)


2,776

3,251

17 %

     High Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d) 


2,819

2,922

4 %

     Fresh Water Delivery (MBbl/d) 


110

105

(5) %

     Gross Joint Venture Processing (MMcf/d) 


1,458

1,600

10 %

     Gross Joint Venture Fractionation (MBbl/d) 


37

39

5 %

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $258 million, comprised of $202 million from the Gathering and Processing segment and $56 million from the Water Handling segment, net of $18 million of amortization of customer relationships.  Water Handling revenues include $24 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services.

Direct operating expenses for the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments were $25 million and $28 million, respectively. Water Handling operating expenses include $23 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services. General and administrative expenses excluding equity-based compensation were $10 million during the second quarter of 2023.  Total operating expenses during the second quarter of 2023 included $35 million of depreciation, $8 million of equity-based compensation expense, and a $6 million loss on asset sale. 

Net Income was $87 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, a 6% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter.  Net Income adjusted for amortization of customer relationships, impairment of property and equipment, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations and loss (gain) on asset sale, net of tax effects of reconciling items, or Adjusted Net Income, was $105 million. Adjusted Net Income was $0.22 per share, a 10% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):







Three Months Ended

June 30,


2022

2023

Net Income

$

79,395

87,012

Amortization of customer relationships

17,668

17,668

Impairment of property and equipment

3,702


Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations

539

279

Loss (gain) on asset sale

(32)

5,814

Tax effect of reconciling items(1)

(5,636)

(6,109)

Adjusted Net Income

$

95,636

104,664











(1)

The statutory tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 were 25.8% and 25.7%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $243 million, a 10% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Interest expense was $55 million, a 22% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures were $49 million, a 31% decrease compared to the prior year quarter.  Free Cash Flow before dividends was $139 million, a 31% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow after dividends was $31 million compared to a $2 million deficit in the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):








Three Months Ended

June 30,



2022

2023

Net Income

$

79,395

87,012

Interest expense, net

45,426

55,388

Income tax expense

26,399

29,095

Depreciation expense

35,675

35,233

Amortization of customer relationships

17,668

17,668

Impairment of property and equipment

3,702

Loss (gain) on asset sale

(32)

5,814

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

64

44

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations

539

279

Equity-based compensation

5,641

8,499

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(22,824)

(25,972)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

29,375

29,465

Adjusted EBITDA

$

221,028

242,525

Interest expense, net

(45,426)

(55,388)

Capital expenditures (accrual-based)

(70,201)

(48,584)

Free Cash Flow before dividends

$

105,401

138,553

Dividends declared (accrual-based)

(107,654)

(107,927)

Free Cash Flow after dividends

$

(2,253)

30,626











The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):







Three Months Ended

June 30,


2022

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

169,517

185,586

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(1,418)

(1,483)

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

461

537

Changes in working capital

7,042

2,497

Capital expenditures (accrual-based)

(70,201)

(48,584)

Free Cash Flow before dividends

$

105,401

138,553

Dividends declared (accrual-based)

(107,654)

(107,927)

Free Cash Flow after dividends

$

(2,253)

30,626










Second Quarter 2023 Operating Update

Gathering and Processing During the second quarter of 2023, Antero Midstream connected 26 wells to its gathering system.

Water HandlingAntero Midstream's water delivery systems serviced 23 well completions during the second quarter of 2023.

Capital Investments

Accrued capital expenditures were $49 million during the second quarter of 2023. The company invested $35 million in gathering and compression and $14 million in water infrastructure primarily in the liquids-rich midstream corridor of the Marcellus Shale.

Presentation

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteromidstream.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

Antero Midstream uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted Net Income as Net Income plus amortization of customer relationships, impairment of property and equipment, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations, and loss (gain) on asset sale, net of tax effect of reconciling items. Antero Midstream uses Adjusted Net Income to assess the operating performance of its assets. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation expense, impairment of property and equipment, amortization of customer relationships, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations, loss (gain) on asset sale, accretion of asset retirement obligations, and equity-based compensation expense, excluding equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, plus distributions from unconsolidated affiliates.

Antero Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess:

  • the financial performance of Antero Midstream's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
  • its operating performance and return on capital as compared to other publicly traded companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects.

Antero Midstream defines Free Cash Flow before dividends as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, net and accrual-based capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include additions to gathering systems and facilities, additions to water handling systems, and investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Capital expenditures exclude acquisitions. Free Cash Flow after dividends is defined as Free Cash Flow before dividends less accrual-based dividends declared for the quarter. Antero Midstream uses Free Cash Flow before and after dividends as a performance metric to compare the cash generating performance of Antero Midstream from period to period. 

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends are non-GAAP financial measures.  The GAAP measure most directly comparable to these measures is Net Income. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures of Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities.  The presentations of such measures are not made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools because they include some, but not all, items that affect Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities.  You should not consider any or all such measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.  Antero Midstream's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles cash paid for capital expenditures and accrued capital expenditures during the period (in thousands):














Three Months Ended

June 30,


2022

2023

Capital expenditures (as reported on a cash basis)

$

(77,767)

(42,044)

Change in accrued capital costs

7,566

(6,540)

Capital expenditures (accrual basis)

$

(70,201)

(48,584)











Antero Midstream defines Net Debt as consolidated total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Antero Midstream views Net Debt as an important indicator in evaluating Antero Midstream's financial leverage. Antero Midstream defines leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Net Debt is total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs.

The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to consolidated net debt, excluding debt premiums and issuance costs, ("Net Debt") as used in this release (in thousands):








June 30,

 2023

Bank credit facility

$

725,500

7.875% senior notes due 2026

550,000

5.75% senior notes due 2027

650,000

5.75% senior notes due 2028

650,000

5.375% senior notes due 2029

750,000

Consolidated total debt

$

3,325,500

Cash and cash equivalents


Consolidated net debt

$

3,325,500

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months as used in this release (in thousands):








Twelve Months
Ended June 30, 2023

Net Income

$

340,326

Interest expense, net

210,255

Income tax expense

123,793

Depreciation expense

138,216

Amortization of customer relationships

70,672

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

182

Equity-based compensation

26,007

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(98,590)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

123,525

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligation

620

Loss on asset sale

3,468

Adjusted EBITDA

$

938,474

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Midstream's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Midstream expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, Antero Midstream's ability to realize the benefits of the Marcellus bolt-on acquisition, including the anticipated capital avoidance and synergies, Antero Midstream's ability to execute its business plan and return capital to its stockholders, information regarding Antero Midstream's return of capital policy, information regarding long-term financial and operating outlooks for Antero Midstream and Antero Resources, information regarding Antero Resources' expected future growth and its ability to meet its drilling and development plan and the participation level of Antero Resources' drilling partner, the impact on demand for Antero Midstream's services as a result of incremental production by Antero Resources, and expectations regarding the amount and timing of litigation awards are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, supply chain or other disruptions, environmental risks, Antero Resources' drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes or changes in law, the uncertainty inherent in projecting Antero Resources' future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of  world health events, cybersecurity risks, the state of markets for and availability of verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands, except per share amounts)












(Unaudited)


December 31,

June 30,


2022

2023

Assets

Current assets:






Accounts receivable–Antero Resources

$

86,152

91,621

Accounts receivable–third party

575

550

Income tax receivable

940

940

Other current assets

1,326

795

Total current assets

88,993

93,906








Property and equipment, net

3,751,431

3,756,496

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

652,767

639,887

Customer relationships

1,286,103

1,250,767

Other assets, net

12,026

11,827

Total assets

$

5,791,320

5,752,883








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:






Accounts payable–Antero Resources

$

5,436

2,921

Accounts payable–third party

22,865

17,947

Accrued liabilities

72,715

74,924

Other current liabilities

1,061

817

Total current liabilities

102,077

96,609

Long-term liabilities:






Long-term debt

3,361,282

3,306,667

Deferred income tax liability

131,215

191,979

Other

4,428

4,589

Total liabilities

3,599,002

3,599,844








Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000 authorized as of December 31, 2022 and June 30,
     2023






Series A non-voting perpetual preferred stock; 12 designated and 10 issued and
     outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 authorized; 478,497 and 479,656 issued and
     outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively

4,785

4,797

Additional paid-in capital

2,104,740

2,061,230

Retained earnings

82,793

87,012

Total stockholders' equity

2,192,318

2,153,039

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,791,320

5,752,883

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,




2022

2023

Revenue:






Gathering and compression–Antero Resources

$

184,071

211,068

Water handling–Antero Resources

62,262

64,613

Water handling–third party

242

274

Amortization of customer relationships

(17,668)

(17,668)

Total revenue

228,907

258,287

Operating expenses:






Direct operating

43,299

52,595

General and administrative (including $5,641 and $8,499 of equity-based compensation in
     2022 and 2023, respectively)

16,079

18,162

Facility idling

1,185

637

Depreciation

35,675

35,233

Impairment of property and equipment

3,702


Accretion of asset retirement obligations

64

44

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations

539

279

Loss (gain) on asset sale

(32)

5,814

Total operating expenses

100,511

112,764

Operating income

128,396

145,523

Other income (expense):






Interest expense, net

(45,426)

(55,388)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

22,824

25,972

Total other expense

(22,602)

(29,416)

Income before income taxes

105,794

116,107

Income tax expense

(26,399)

(29,095)

Net income and comprehensive income

$

79,395

87,012








Net income per share–basic

$

0.17

0.18

Net income per share–diluted

$

0.17

0.18








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

478,317

479,502

Diluted

480,270

481,512

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Amount of





June 30,

 Increase

Percentage


2022

2023

or Decrease

Change

Operating Data:












Gathering—low pressure (MMcf)

270,302

300,706

30,404

11

%

Compression (MMcf)

252,644

295,801

43,157

17

%

Gathering—high pressure (MMcf)

256,537

265,890

9,353

4

%

Fresh water delivery (MBbl)

10,048

9,585

(463)

(5)

%

Other fluid handling (MBbl)

4,128

4,953

825

20

%

Wells serviced by fresh water delivery

15

23

8

53

%

Gathering—low pressure (MMcf/d)

2,970

3,304

334

11

%

Compression (MMcf/d)

2,776

3,251

475

17

%

Gathering—high pressure (MMcf/d)

2,819

2,922

103

4

%

Fresh water delivery (MBbl/d)

110

105

(5)

(5)

%

Other fluid handling (MBbl/d)

45

54

9

20

%

Average Realized Fees:












Average gathering—low pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$

0.34

0.35

0.01

3

%

Average compression fee ($/Mcf)

$

0.21

0.21



*

Average gathering—high pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$

0.21

0.21



*

Average fresh water delivery fee ($/Bbl)

$

4.09

4.21

0.12

3

%

Joint Venture Operating Data:












Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf)

132,664

145,645

12,981

10

%

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl)

3,368

3,553

185

5

%

Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf/d)

1,458

1,600

142

10

%

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl/d)

37

39

2

5

%

  * Not meaningful or applicable.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Results of Segment Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Gathering and

Water


Consolidated


Processing

Handling

Unallocated

Total

Revenues:












Revenue–Antero Resources

$

223,068

64,613



287,681

Revenue–third-party



274



274

Gathering—low pressure fee rebate

(12,000)





(12,000)

Amortization of customer relationships

(9,272)

(8,396)



(17,668)

Total revenues

201,796

56,491



258,287

Operating expenses:












Direct operating

25,154

27,441



52,595

General and administrative (excluding equity-based
     compensation)

5,126

2,832

1,705

9,663

Equity-based compensation

6,244

2,029

226

8,499

Facility idling



637



637

Depreciation

22,196

13,037



35,233

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



44



44

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



279



279

Loss on asset sale

5,814





5,814

Total operating expenses

64,534

46,299

1,931

112,764

Operating income

137,262

10,192

(1,931)

145,523

Other income (expense):












Interest expense, net





(55,388)

(55,388)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

25,972





25,972

Total other income (expense)

25,972



(55,388)

(29,416)

Income before income taxes

163,234

10,192

(57,319)

116,107

Income tax expense





(29,095)

(29,095)

Net income and comprehensive income

$

163,234

10,192

(86,414)

87,012














Adjusted EBITDA









$

242,525

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,




2022

2023

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:






Net income

$

159,435

173,519

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation

63,975

70,429

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

128

88

Impairment of property and equipment

3,702


Deferred income tax expense

54,466

60,765

Equity-based compensation

8,473

14,826

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(46,056)

(50,428)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

60,505

63,570

Amortization of customer relationships

35,336

35,336

Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,828

2,957

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(916)

(695)

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations

539

620

Loss (gain) on asset sale

(150)

5,569

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable–Antero Resources

6,099

(5,470)

Accounts receivable–third party

517

481

Other current assets

158

(800)

Accounts payable–Antero Resources

(2,427)

(2,515)

Accounts payable–third party

9,480

(889)

Accrued liabilities

(1,911)

942

Net cash provided by operating activities

354,181

368,305

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:






Additions to gathering systems and facilities

(131,665)

(59,156)

Additions to water handling systems

(30,369)

(25,583)

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



(262)

Acquisition of gathering systems and facilities



(266)

Cash received in asset sales

147

1,071

Change in other assets



(15)

Change in other liabilities

(805)


Net cash used in investing activities

(162,692)

(84,211)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:






Dividends to common stockholders

(217,445)

(218,971)

Dividends to preferred stockholders

(275)

(275)

Payments of deferred financing costs

(302)


Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net

33,300

(56,500)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards

(6,767)

(8,348)

Net cash used in financing activities

(191,489)

(284,094)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents




Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period




Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$












Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:






Cash paid during the period for interest

$

86,688

107,607

Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures and accounts payable for property and
     equipment

$

2,822

(2,814)

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation

