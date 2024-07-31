Antero Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

DENVER, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net Income was $86 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, in line with the prior year quarter on a per share basis

Adjusted Net Income was $110 million , or $0.23 per diluted share, a 5% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million , a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Capital expenditures were $51 million

Free Cash Flow after dividends was $43 million , a 41% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Acquired bolt-on Marcellus gathering and compression assets for $70 million

Maintained Leverage of 3.1x as of June 30, 2024 (non-GAAP measure)

Received an upgrade on corporate and issuer credit ratings to BB+ from S&P Global Ratings

Extended credit facility maturity to 2029 and maintained commitments of $1.25 billion

Paul Rady, Chairman and CEO said, "During the quarter, Antero Midstream closed on a highly strategic bolt-on acquisition, increasing throughput volumes from our primary investment grade customer, Antero Resources. This acquisition complements our organic just-in-time business model that generates consistent Free Cash Flow after dividends, which increased 41% year-over-year."

Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Midstream, said "During 2024, Antero Midstream improved its balance sheet through the successful refinancing of its highest coupon senior notes and the extension of its credit facility to 2029. Importantly, over the last year, we have reduced our net debt by $120 million and our leverage has declined from 3.5x to 3.1x. This balance sheet improvement is evidenced by our upgrade from S&P and highlights our consistent Free Cash Flow generation and the accretive nature of the recent bolt-on acquisition."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Leverage, Free Cash Flow after dividends, and Net Debt see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Antero Midstream's second quarter financial and operating results include two months of contribution from the compression and high pressure gathering assets located in Antero Midstream's core West Virginia Marcellus Shale position acquired from Summit Midstream Partners, LP.

Low pressure gathering volumes for the second quarter of 2024 averaged 3,258 MMcf/d, a 1% decrease as compared to the prior year quarter. Compression volumes for the second quarter of 2024 averaged 3,246 MMcf/d, in line with the prior year quarter. High pressure gathering volumes averaged 2,994 MMcf/d, a 2% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Fresh water delivery volumes averaged 81 MBbl/d during the quarter, a 23% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023. The reduction in fresh water delivery volumes was driven by the previously announced reduction by Antero Resources to one completion crew in early 2024, resulting in fewer completion stages in the second quarter.

Gross processing volumes from the processing and fractionation joint venture with MPLX, LP (the "Joint Venture") averaged 1,588 MMcf/d for the second quarter of 2024, a 1% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture processing capacity was 99% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate processing capacity of 1.6 Bcf/d. Gross Joint Venture fractionation volumes averaged 40 MBbl/d, a 3% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture fractionation capacity was 100% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate fractionation capacity of 40 MBbl/d.





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Average Daily Volumes:

2023

2024

%

Change

Low Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)

3,304

3,258

(1) %

Compression (MMcf/d)

3,251

3,246

—

High Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)

2,922

2,994

2 %

Fresh Water Delivery (MBbl/d)

105

81

(23) %

Gross Joint Venture Processing (MMcf/d)

1,600

1,588

(1) %

Gross Joint Venture Fractionation (MBbl/d)

39

40

3 %



For the three months ended June 30, 2024, revenues were $270 million, comprised of $229 million from the Gathering and Processing segment and $59 million from the Water Handling segment, net of $18 million of amortization of customer relationships. Water Handling revenues include $27 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services.

Direct operating expenses for the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments were $26 million and $30 million, respectively, for a total of $56 million. Water Handling operating expenses include $24 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services. General and administrative expenses excluding equity-based compensation were $10 million during the second quarter of 2024. Total operating expenses during the second quarter of 2024 included $12 million of equity-based compensation expense and $38 million of depreciation.

Net Income was $86 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in line with the prior year quarter. Net Income adjusted for amortization of customer relationships, loss on early extinguishment of debt, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligation and loss on asset sale, net of tax effects of reconciling items, or Adjusted Net Income, was $110 million. Adjusted Net Income was $0.23 per diluted share, a 5% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2024

Net Income

$ 87,012



86,037

Amortization of customer relationships



17,668



17,668

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—



13,691

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



279



—

Loss on asset sale



5,814



1,379

Tax effect of reconciling items(1)



(6,109)



(8,430)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 104,664



110,345

























(1) The statutory tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024 were 25.7% and 25.8%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million, a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Interest expense was $52 million, a 6% decrease compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by lower average total debt. Capital expenditures were $51 million. Free Cash Flow before dividends was $152 million, a 9% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow after dividends was $43 million, a 41% increase compared to the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2024 Net Income

$ 87,012



86,037 Interest expense, net



55,388



52,186 Income tax expense



29,095



28,436 Depreciation expense



35,233



37,576 Amortization of customer relationships



17,668



17,668 Loss on asset sale



5,814



1,379 Accretion of asset retirement obligations



44



47 Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



279



— Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—



13,691 Equity-based compensation



8,499



11,599 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(25,972)



(27,597) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



29,465



33,970 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 242,525



254,992 Interest expense, net



(55,388)



(52,186) Capital expenditures (accrual-based)



(48,584)



(51,276) Free Cash Flow before dividends

$ 138,553



151,530 Dividends declared (accrual-based)



(107,927)



(108,284) Free Cash Flow after dividends

$ 30,626



43,246

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 185,586



215,806 Amortization of deferred financing costs



(1,483)



(1,495) Settlement of asset retirement obligations



537



250 Changes in working capital



2,497



(11,755) Capital expenditures (accrual-based)



(48,584)



(51,276) Free Cash Flow before dividends

$ 138,553



151,530 Dividends declared (accrual-based)



(107,927)



(108,284) Free Cash Flow after dividends

$ 30,626



43,246

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Update

During the second quarter of 2024, Antero Midstream connected 11 wells to its gathering system and serviced 19 wells with its fresh water delivery system.

Capital Investments

Capital expenditures were $51 million during the second quarter of 2024. The Company invested $41 million in gathering and compression and $10 million in water infrastructure.

2023 ESG Report

On July 31, 2024, Antero Midstream published its 2023 ESG Report, marking the Company's 7th year reporting on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. This year's report highlights the Company's emissions reduction progress, significant local economic impacts, increased water recycling rate, and continued commitment to safety across our operations and can be found at www.anteromidstream.com/esg.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13743657. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 am MT.

Presentation

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteromidstream.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

Antero Midstream uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted Net Income as Net Income plus amortization of customer relationships, loss on early extinguishment of debt, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations and loss on asset sale, net of tax effect of reconciling items. Antero Midstream uses Adjusted Net Income to assess the operating performance of its assets. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of customer relationships, loss on early extinguishment of debt, loss on asset sale, accretion of asset retirement obligations, impairment of property and equipment, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations, and equity-based compensation expense, excluding equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, plus distributions from unconsolidated affiliates.

Antero Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess:

the financial performance of Antero Midstream's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

its operating performance and return on capital as compared to other publicly traded companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects.

Antero Midstream defines Free Cash Flow before dividends as Adjusted EBITDA less net interest expense and accrual-based capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include additions to gathering systems and facilities, additions to water handling systems, and investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Capital expenditures exclude acquisitions. Free Cash Flow after dividends is defined as Free Cash Flow before dividends less accrual-based dividends declared for the quarter. Antero Midstream uses Free Cash Flow before and after dividends as a performance metric to compare the cash generating performance of Antero Midstream from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends are non-GAAP financial measures. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to these measures is Net Income. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures of Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities. The presentations of such measures are not made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools because they include some, but not all, items that affect Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities. You should not consider any or all such measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. Antero Midstream's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles cash paid for capital expenditures and accrued capital expenditures during the period (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

June 30,







2023



2024

Capital expenditures (as reported on a cash basis)

$ 42,044



43,399

Change in accrued capital costs



6,540



7,877

Capital expenditures (accrual basis)

$ 48,584



51,276

























Antero Midstream defines Net Debt as consolidated total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Antero Midstream views Net Debt as an important indicator in evaluating Antero Midstream's financial leverage. Antero Midstream defines leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Net Debt is total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs.

The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to consolidated net debt, excluding debt premiums and issuance costs, ("Net Debt") as used in this release (in thousands):







June 30, 2024

Bank credit facility

$ 555,700

5.75% senior notes due 2027



650,000

5.75% senior notes due 2028



650,000

5.375% senior notes due 2029



750,000

6.625% senior notes due 2032



600,000

Consolidated total debt

$ 3,205,700

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



—

Consolidated net debt

$ 3,205,700



The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months as used in this release (in thousands):







Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Net Income

$ 388,230

Interest expense, net



212,727

Income tax expense



132,446

Depreciation expense



140,301

Amortization of customer relationships



70,672

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



180

Impairment of property and equipment



146

Equity-based compensation



37,706

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(110,155)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



137,195

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



13,750

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



185

Loss on asset sale



1,840

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,025,223



Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources") properties.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Midstream's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Midstream expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, NGL and oil prices, impacts of geopolitical and world health events, Antero Midstream's ability to execute its share repurchase program, Antero Midstream's ability to realize the benefits of the Marcellus bolt-on acquisition, including the anticipated capital avoidance and synergies, Antero Midstream's ability to execute its business plan and return capital to its stockholders, information regarding Antero Midstream's return of capital policy, information regarding long-term financial and operating outlooks for Antero Midstream and Antero Resources, information regarding Antero Resources' expected future growth and its ability to meet its drilling and development plan and the participation level of Antero Resources' drilling partner, the impact on demand for Antero Midstream's services as a result of incremental production by Antero Resources, and expectations regarding the amount and timing of litigation awards are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, supply chain or other disruptions, environmental risks, Antero Resources' drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes or changes in law, the uncertainty inherent in projecting Antero Resources' future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health events, cybersecurity risks, the state of markets for and availability of verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)











(Unaudited)





December 31,

June 30,





2023

2024

Assets Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 66



—

Accounts receivable–Antero Resources



88,610



101,251

Accounts receivable–third party



952



1,384

Other current assets



1,500



963

Total current assets



91,128



103,598

















Property and equipment, net



3,793,523



3,868,885

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



626,650



612,847

Customer relationships



1,215,431



1,180,095

Other assets, net



10,886



9,542

Total assets

$ 5,737,618



5,774,967

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:













Accounts payable–Antero Resources

$ 4,457



3,816

Accounts payable–third party



10,499



15,058

Accrued liabilities



80,630



96,202

Other current liabilities



831



893

Total current liabilities



96,417



115,969

Long-term liabilities:













Long-term debt



3,213,216



3,186,577

Deferred income tax liability, net



265,879



330,802

Other



10,375



14,531

Total liabilities



3,585,887



3,647,879

















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000 authorized as of December 31, 2023 and June 30,

2024













Series A non-voting perpetual preferred stock; 12 designated and 10 issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 authorized; 479,713 and 481,243 issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively



4,797



4,812

Additional paid-in capital



2,046,487



2,036,239

Retained earnings



100,447



86,037

Total stockholders' equity



2,151,731



2,127,088

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,737,618



5,774,967



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2023

2024

Revenue:













Gathering and compression–Antero Resources

$ 211,068



228,993

Water handling–Antero Resources



64,613



58,056

Water handling–third party



274



414

Amortization of customer relationships



(17,668)



(17,668)

Total revenue



258,287



269,795

Operating expenses:













Direct operating



52,595



56,409

General and administrative (including $8,499 and $11,599 of equity-based compensation

in 2023 and 2024, respectively)



18,162



21,219

Facility idling



637



412

Depreciation



35,233



37,576

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



44



47

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



279



—

Loss on asset sale



5,814



1,379

Total operating expenses



112,764



117,042

Operating income



145,523



152,753

Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net



(55,388)



(52,186)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



25,972



27,597

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—



(13,691)

Total other expense



(29,416)



(38,280)

Income before income taxes



116,107



114,473

Income tax expense



(29,095)



(28,436)

Net income and comprehensive income

$ 87,012



86,037

















Net income per common share–basic

$ 0.18



0.18

Net income per common share–diluted

$ 0.18



0.18

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic



479,502



481,103

Diluted



481,512



484,778



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)















Amount of













Three Months Ended June 30,

Increase

Percentage





2023

2024

or Decrease

Change

Operating Data:



























Gathering—low pressure (MMcf)



300,706



296,489



(4,217)



(1) %

Compression (MMcf)



295,801



295,400



(401)



*



Gathering—high pressure (MMcf)



265,890



272,447



6,557



2 %

Fresh water delivery (MBbl)



9,585



7,362



(2,223)



(23) %

Other fluid handling (MBbl)



4,953



5,144



191



4 %

Wells serviced by fresh water delivery



23



19



(4)



(17) %

Gathering—low pressure (MMcf/d)



3,304



3,258



(46)



(1) %

Compression (MMcf/d)



3,251



3,246



(5)



*



Gathering—high pressure (MMcf/d)



2,922



2,994



72



2 %

Fresh water delivery (MBbl/d)



105



81



(24)



(23) %

Other fluid handling (MBbl/d)



54



57



3



6 %

Average Realized Fees(1):



























Average gathering—low pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.35



0.36



0.01



3 %

Average compression fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.21



0.21



—



*



Average gathering—high pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.21



0.22



0.01



5 %

Average fresh water delivery fee ($/Bbl)

$ 4.21



4.31



0.10



2 %

Joint Venture Operating Data:



























Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf)



145,645



144,520



(1,125)



(1) %

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl)



3,553



3,640



87



2 %

Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf/d)



1,600



1,588



(12)



(1) %

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl/d)



39



40



1



3 %



_______________________________ * Not meaningful or applicable. (1) The average realized fees for the three months ended June 30, 2024 include annual CPI-based adjustments of approximately 1.6%.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Results of Segment Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands)































Three Months Ended June 30, 2024





Gathering and

Water





Consolidated





Processing

Handling

Unallocated

Total

Revenues:

























Revenue–Antero Resources

$ 228,993



58,056



—



287,049

Revenue–third-party



—



414



—



414

Amortization of customer relationships



(9,272)



(8,396)



—



(17,668)

Total revenues



219,721



50,074



—



269,795

Operating expenses:

























Direct operating



26,190



30,219



—



56,409

General and administrative (excluding equity-based

compensation)



6,875



1,128



1,617



9,620

Equity-based compensation



9,487



1,862



250



11,599

Facility idling



—



412



—



412

Depreciation



23,608



13,968



—



37,576

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



—



47



—



47

Loss on asset sale



—



1,379



—



1,379

Total operating expenses



66,160



49,015



1,867



117,042

Operating income



153,561



1,059



(1,867)



152,753

Other income (expense):

























Interest expense, net



—



—



(52,186)



(52,186)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



27,597



—



—



27,597

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—



—



(13,691)



(13,691)

Total other income (expense)



27,597



—



(65,877)



(38,280)

Income before income taxes



181,158



1,059



(67,744)



114,473

Income tax expense



—



—



(28,436)



(28,436)

Net income and comprehensive income

$ 181,158



1,059



(96,180)



86,037



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



















Six Months Ended June 30,





2023

2024

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net income

$ 173,519



189,963

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation



70,429



74,671

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



88



91

Deferred income tax expense



60,765



64,924

Equity-based compensation



14,826



20,926

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(50,428)



(55,127)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



63,570



68,930

Amortization of customer relationships



35,336



35,336

Amortization of deferred financing costs



2,957



3,150

Settlement of asset retirement obligations



(695)



(414)

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



620



—

Loss on asset sale



5,569



1,379

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—



13,750

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable–Antero Resources



(5,470)



(12,641)

Accounts receivable–third party



481



755

Other current assets



(800)



452

Accounts payable–Antero Resources



(2,515)



(353)

Accounts payable–third party



(889)



3,387

Accrued liabilities



942



17,188

Net cash provided by operating activities



368,305



426,367

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:













Additions to gathering systems, facilities and other



(59,156)



(62,330)

Additions to water handling systems



(25,583)



(16,142)

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



(262)



—

Acquisition of gathering systems and facilities



(266)



(70,634)

Cash received in asset sales



1,071



685

Change in other assets



(15)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities



(84,211)



(148,422)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Dividends to common stockholders



(218,971)



(220,736)

Dividends to preferred stockholders



(275)



(275)

Issuance of Senior Notes



—



600,000

Redemption of Senior Notes



—



(560,862)

Payments of deferred financing costs



—



(7,274)

Borrowings on Credit Facility



502,100



1,006,400

Repayments on Credit Facility



(558,600)



(1,080,800)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity-based compensation awards



(8,348)



(14,464)

Net cash used in financing activities



(284,094)



(278,011)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



—



(66)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



—



66

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ —



—

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 107,607



88,672

Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures and accounts payable for property and

equipment

$ (2,814)



2,576



SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation