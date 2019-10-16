Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2019 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream") today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.3075 per share ($1.23 per share annualized) for the third quarter of 2019. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue its third quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Third Quarter 2019 Return of Capital

Antero Midstream's third quarter 2019 dividend is unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and represents a 114% increase as compared to Antero Midstream GP LP's ("AMGP") third quarter 2018 distribution. The dividend will be payable on November 13, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2019. The dividend also represents a 32% increase compared to Antero Midstream Partners LP's third quarter 2018 distribution, adjusted for the 1.8926 exchange ratio for unitholders who elected to receive stock in the simplification transaction. This represents the nineteenth consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014.

On August 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream authorized a share repurchase program to opportunistically repurchase up to $300 million of shares of its outstanding common stock through June 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2019, Antero Midstream repurchased approximately 3.5 million shares under this program for approximately $25 million, leaving approximately $275 million of remaining capacity as of September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Antero Midstream plans to issue its third quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call for Antero Midstream is scheduled on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13693464.

To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties. Antero Midstream's website is located at www.anteromidstream.com.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy — CFO of Antero Midstream Corporation, at (303) 357-6782 or mkennedy@anteroresources.com.

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation