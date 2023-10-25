Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Gathering and compression volumes increased by 13% and 17%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter

Net Income was $98 million , or $0.20 per diluted share, an 18% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter

Adjusted Net Income was $111 million , or $0.23 per diluted share, a 15% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted EBITDA was $251 million , a 12% increase compared to the prior year quarter and 3% sequentially (non-GAAP measure)

Capital expenditures were $57 million

Free Cash Flow before dividends was $ 138 million and Free Cash Flow after dividends was $30 million (non-GAAP measures)

Leverage declined to 3.4x at September 30, 2023 (non-GAAP measure)

Full Year 2023 Guidance Update:

Increasing Adjusted EBITDA by $10 million at the midpoint to a range of $970 to $990 million (non-GAAP measure)

Increasing Free Cash Flow after dividends by $5 million at the midpoint to a range of $135 to $155 million (non-GAAP measures)





Paul Rady, Chairman and CEO, said, "During the third quarter, Antero Midstream delivered double-digit year-over-year throughput growth that set company records. The combination of well outperformance, acceleration of wells serviced by the fresh water delivery system, and operational success have resulted in year-to-date results that have exceeded expectations. Our organic growth strategy, supplemented by high-visibility, accretive acquisitions over the last year, has resulted in increased scale at Antero Midstream while maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity position."

Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Midstream, said, "The third quarter marked the fifth consecutive quarter that Antero Midstream has generated Free Cash Flow after dividends. Our disciplined approach utilizing Free Cash Flow after dividends to reduce debt has resulted in over $100 million of absolute debt reduction year-to-date and leverage declining to 3.4x."

Mr. Krueger further added, "Looking ahead to 2024, we expect this Free Cash Flow to continue to increase compared to 2023, resulting in further absolute debt reduction and declining leverage towards our 3.0x target. This positions Antero Midstream to evaluate further return of capital to our shareholders in 2024."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Leverage, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2023 Guidance Update

The following is a summary of Antero Midstream's updated 2023 guidance ($ in millions):





Twelve Months

Ended December

31, 2023

Change vs.

Prior

Guidance

Change vs.

Initial

Guidance



Low

High

(At midpoint)

(At midpoint) Net Income

$360

$380

$(5)

$10

Adjusted Net Income

415

435

(5)

10

Adjusted EBITDA

970

990

10

30

Capital Expenditures

180

200

—

(15)

Interest Expense

210

220

5

5

Free Cash Flow Before Dividends

565

585

5

40

Total Dividends

430

430

—

—

Free Cash Flow After Dividends

135

155

5

40



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Low pressure gathering volumes for the third quarter of 2023 averaged 3,323 MMcf/d, a 13% increase as compared to the prior year quarter. Low pressure gathering volumes subject to the growth incentive fee were in excess of the threshold target of 2,900 MMcf/d, resulting in a $12 million rebate to Antero Resources. Compression volumes for the third quarter of 2023 averaged 3,271 MMcf/d, a 17% increase compared to the prior year quarter. High pressure gathering volumes averaged 2,935 MMcf/d, a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Fresh water delivery volumes averaged 106 MBbl/d during the quarter, a 3% increase compared to the prior year.

Gross processing volumes from the processing and fractionation joint venture with MLPX, LP ("Joint Venture") averaged 1,616 MMcf/d for the third quarter of 2023, a 10% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture processing capacity was approximately 100% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate processing capacity of 1.6 Bcf/d. Gross Joint Venture fractionation volumes averaged 40 MBbl/d, an 11% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture fractionation capacity was also 100% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate fractionation capacity of 40 MBbl/d.





Three Months Ended September 30,



Average Daily Volumes:

2022

2023

% Change

Low Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)

2,952

3,323

13 %

Compression (MMcf/d)

2,794

3,271

17 %

High Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)

2,802

2,935

5 %

Fresh Water Delivery (MBbl/d)

103

106

3 %

Gross Joint Venture Processing (MMcf/d)

1,474

1,616

10 %

Gross Joint Venture Fractionation (MBbl/d)

36

40

11 %



















For the three months ended September 30, 2023, revenues were $264 million, comprised of $206 million from the Gathering and Processing segment and $58 million from the Water Handling segment, net of $18 million of amortization of customer relationships. Water Handling revenues include $26 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services.

Direct operating expenses for the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments were $24 million and $28 million, respectively. Water Handling operating expenses include $23 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services. General and administrative expenses excluding equity-based compensation were $9 million during the third quarter of 2023. Total operating expenses during the third quarter of 2023 included $31 million of depreciation and $8 million of equity-based compensation expense.

Net Income was $98 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, an 18% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter. Net Income adjusted for amortization of customer relationships and loss (gain) on asset sale, net of tax effects of reconciling items, or Adjusted Net Income, was $111 million. Adjusted Net Income was $0.23 per share, a 15% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended September 30,





2022



2023

Net Income

$ 84,014



97,820

Amortization of customer relationships



17,668



17,668

Loss (gain) on asset sale



(2,092)



467

Tax effect of reconciling items(1)



(4,012)



(4,663)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 95,578



111,292





























(1) The statutory tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 were 25.8% and 25.7%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $251 million, a 12% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Interest expense was $55 million, a 15% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures were $57 million, a 54% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow before dividends was $138 million, in line with the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow after dividends was $30 million, in line with the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):





















Three Months Ended September 30,





2022



2023 Net Income

$ 84,014



97,820 Interest expense, net



47,835



55,233 Income tax expense



30,332



36,657 Depreciation expense



34,206



30,745 Amortization of customer relationships



17,668



17,668 Loss (gain) on asset sale



(2,092)



467 Accretion of asset retirement obligations



50



45 Equity-based compensation



5,553



8,349 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(24,411)



(27,397) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



29,965



31,330 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 223,120



250,917 Interest expense, net



(47,835)



(55,233) Capital expenditures (accrual-based)



(37,168)



(57,271) Free Cash Flow before dividends

$ 138,117



138,413 Dividends declared (accrual-based)



(107,659)



(107,936) Free Cash Flow after dividends

$ 30,458



30,477























The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended September 30,





2022



2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 176,795



202,437 Amortization of deferred financing costs



(1,440)



(1,506) Settlement of asset retirement obligations



479



174 Changes in working capital



(549)



(5,421) Capital expenditures (accrual-based)



(37,168)



(57,271) Free Cash Flow before dividends

$ 138,117



138,413 Dividends declared (accrual-based)



(107,659)



(107,936) Free Cash Flow after dividends

$ 30,458



30,477





















Third Quarter 2023 Operating Update

Gathering and Processing — During the third quarter of 2023, Antero Midstream connected 20 wells to its gathering system.

Water Handling— Antero Midstream's water delivery systems serviced 15 well completions during the third quarter of 2023.

Capital Investments

Accrued capital expenditures were $57 million during the third quarter of 2023. The company invested $42 million in gathering and compression and $15 million in water infrastructure primarily in the liquids-rich midstream corridor of the Marcellus Shale.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13740754. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 am MT.

Presentation

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteromidstream.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

Antero Midstream uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted Net Income as Net Income plus amortization of customer relationships and loss (gain) on asset sale, net of tax effect of reconciling items. Antero Midstream uses Adjusted Net Income to assess the operating performance of its assets. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of customer relationships, loss (gain) on asset sale, loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations, accretion of asset retirement obligations, and equity-based compensation expense, excluding equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, plus distributions from unconsolidated affiliates.

Antero Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess:

the financial performance of Antero Midstream's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

its operating performance and return on capital as compared to other publicly traded companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects.

Antero Midstream defines Free Cash Flow before dividends as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, net and accrual-based capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include additions to gathering systems and facilities, additions to water handling systems, and investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Capital expenditures exclude acquisitions. Free Cash Flow after dividends is defined as Free Cash Flow before dividends less accrual-based dividends declared for the quarter. Antero Midstream uses Free Cash Flow before and after dividends as a performance metric to compare the cash generating performance of Antero Midstream from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends are non-GAAP financial measures. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to these measures is Net Income. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures of Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities. The presentations of such measures are not made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools because they include some, but not all, items that affect Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities. You should not consider any or all such measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. Antero Midstream's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles cash paid for capital expenditures and accrued capital expenditures during the period (in thousands):

































Three Months Ended September 30,







2022



2023

Capital expenditures (as reported on a cash basis)

$ 57,120



45,286

Change in accrued capital costs



(19,952)



11,985

Capital expenditures (accrual basis)

$ 37,168



57,271

























Antero Midstream defines Net Debt as consolidated total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Antero Midstream views Net Debt as an important indicator in evaluating Antero Midstream's financial leverage. Antero Midstream defines leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Net Debt is total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs.

The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to consolidated net debt, excluding debt premiums and issuance costs, ("Net Debt") as used in this release (in thousands):





















September 30, 2023

Bank credit facility

$ 676,400

7.875% senior notes due 2026



550,000

5.75% senior notes due 2027



650,000

5.75% senior notes due 2028



650,000

5.375% senior notes due 2029



750,000

Consolidated total debt

$ 3,276,400

Cash and cash equivalents



—

Consolidated net debt

$ 3,276,400



The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months as used in this release (in thousands):





















Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023

Net Income

$ 354,132

Interest expense, net



217,653

Income tax expense



130,118

Depreciation expense



134,755

Amortization of customer relationships



70,672

Accretion of asset retirement obligation



177

Equity-based compensation



28,803

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(101,576)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



124,890

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligation



620

Loss on asset sale



6,027

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 966,271



Antero Midstream has not included a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends to the nearest GAAP financial measures because it cannot do so without unreasonable effort and any attempt to do so would be inherently imprecise. Antero Midstream is able to forecast the following reconciling items between such measures and Net Income (in millions):





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023





Low

High

Depreciation expense

$135

$145

Equity based compensation expense

25

35

Amortization of customer relationships

70

75

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

125

135

















Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Midstream's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Midstream expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, Antero Midstream's ability to realize the benefits of the Marcellus bolt-on acquisition, including the anticipated capital avoidance and synergies, Antero Midstream's ability to execute its business plan and return capital to its stockholders, information regarding Antero Midstream's return of capital policy, information regarding long-term financial and operating outlooks for Antero Midstream and Antero Resources, information regarding Antero Resources' expected future growth and its ability to meet its drilling and development plan and the participation level of Antero Resources' drilling partner, the impact on demand for Antero Midstream's services as a result of incremental production by Antero Resources, and expectations regarding the amount and timing of litigation awards are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, supply chain or other disruptions, environmental risks, Antero Resources' drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes or changes in law, the uncertainty inherent in projecting Antero Resources' future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health events, cybersecurity risks, the state of markets for and availability of verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





December 31,

September 30,





2022

2023

Assets Current assets:













Accounts receivable–Antero Resources

$ 86,152



93,019

Accounts receivable–third party



575



764

Income tax receivable



940



940

Other current assets



1,326



811

Total current assets



88,993



95,534

















Property and equipment, net



3,751,431



3,782,554

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



652,767



635,954

Customer relationships



1,286,103



1,233,099

Other assets, net



12,026



11,570

Total assets

$ 5,791,320



5,758,711

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:













Accounts payable–Antero Resources

$ 5,436



3,669

Accounts payable–third party



22,865



24,683

Accrued liabilities



72,715



81,628

Other current liabilities



1,061



669

Total current liabilities



102,077



110,649

Long-term liabilities:













Long-term debt



3,361,282



3,258,537

Deferred income tax liability



131,215



228,636

Other



4,428



9,749

Total liabilities



3,599,002



3,607,571

















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000 authorized as of December 31, 2022 and

September 30, 2023













Series A non-voting perpetual preferred stock; 12 designated and 10 issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 authorized; 478,497 and 479,678 issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively



4,785



4,797

Additional paid-in capital



2,104,740



2,048,523

Retained earnings



82,793



97,820

Total stockholders' equity



2,192,318



2,151,140

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,791,320



5,758,711



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30,





2022

2023

Revenue:













Gathering and compression–Antero Resources

$ 185,640



214,992

Water handling–Antero Resources



61,411



66,132

Water handling–third party



1,651



383

Amortization of customer relationships



(17,668)



(17,668)

Total revenue



231,034



263,839

Operating expenses:













Direct operating



46,648



51,914

General and administrative (including $5,553 and $8,349 of equity-based compensation

in 2022 and 2023, respectively)



13,587



17,633

Facility idling



865



722

Depreciation



34,206



30,745

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



50



45

Loss (gain) on asset sale



(2,092)



467

Total operating expenses



93,264



101,526

Operating income



137,770



162,313

Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net



(47,835)



(55,233)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



24,411



27,397

Total other expense



(23,424)



(27,836)

Income before income taxes



114,346



134,477

Income tax expense



(30,332)



(36,657)

Net income and comprehensive income

$ 84,014



97,820

















Net income per share–basic

$ 0.18



0.20

Net income per share–diluted

$ 0.17



0.20

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic



478,460



479,676

Diluted



480,318



482,840



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Amount of











September 30,

Increase

Percentage



2022

2023

or Decrease

Change Operating Data:

























Gathering—low pressure (MMcf)



271,569



305,676



34,107



13 % Compression (MMcf)



257,025



300,967



43,942



17 % Gathering—high pressure (MMcf)



257,757



269,986



12,229



5 % Fresh water delivery (MBbl)



9,515



9,750



235



2 % Other fluid handling (MBbl)



5,280



4,961



(319)



(6) % Wells serviced by fresh water delivery



18



15



(3)



(17) % Gathering—low pressure (MMcf/d)



2,952



3,323



371



13 % Compression (MMcf/d)



2,794



3,271



477



17 % Gathering—high pressure (MMcf/d)



2,802



2,935



133



5 % Fresh water delivery (MBbl/d)



103



106



3



3 % Other fluid handling (MBbl/d)



57



54



(3)



(5) % Average Realized Fees:

























Average gathering—low pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.34



0.35



0.01



3 % Average compression fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.21



0.21



—



*

Average gathering—high pressure fee ($/Mcf)

$ 0.21



0.21



—



*

Average fresh water delivery fee ($/Bbl)

$ 4.04



4.20



0.16



4 % Joint Venture Operating Data:

























Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf)



135,611



148,672



13,061



10 % Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl)



3,287



3,680



393



12 % Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf/d)



1,474



1,616



142



10 % Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl/d)



36



40



4



11 %





* Not meaningful or applicable.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Results of Segment Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023





Gathering and

Water





Consolidated





Processing

Handling

Unallocated

Total

Revenues:

























Revenue–Antero Resources

$ 226,992



66,132



—



293,124

Revenue–third-party



—



383



—



383

Gathering—low pressure fee rebate



(12,000)



—



—



(12,000)

Amortization of customer relationships



(9,271)



(8,397)



—



(17,668)

Total revenues



205,721



58,118



—



263,839

Operating expenses:

























Direct operating



23,547



28,367



—



51,914

General and administrative (excluding equity-based

compensation)



5,797



2,383



1,104



9,284

Equity-based compensation



6,443



1,656



250



8,349

Facility idling



—



722



—



722

Depreciation



17,710



13,035



—



30,745

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



—



45



—



45

Loss on asset sale



467



—



—



467

Total operating expenses



53,964



46,208



1,354



101,526

Operating income



151,757



11,910



(1,354)



162,313

Other income (expense):

























Interest expense, net



—



—



(55,233)



(55,233)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



27,397



—



—



27,397

Total other income (expense)



27,397



—



(55,233)



(27,836)

Income before income taxes



179,154



11,910



(56,587)



134,477

Income tax expense



—



—



(36,657)



(36,657)

Net income and comprehensive income

$ 179,154



11,910



(93,244)



97,820





























Adjusted EBITDA



















$ 250,917



ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2023

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net income

$ 243,449



271,339

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation



98,181



101,174

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



178



133

Impairment of property and equipment



3,702



—

Deferred income tax expense



84,798



97,422

Equity-based compensation



14,026



23,175

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(70,467)



(77,825)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



90,470



94,900

Amortization of customer relationships



53,004



53,004

Amortization of deferred financing costs



4,268



4,463

Settlement of asset retirement obligations



(1,395)



(869)

Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations



539



620

Loss (gain) on asset sale



(2,242)



6,036

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable–Antero Resources



5,596



(6,867)

Accounts receivable–third party



(822)



436

Other current assets



242



(1,307)

Accounts payable–Antero Resources



(2,006)



(1,766)

Accounts payable–third party



12,228



1,214

Accrued liabilities



(2,773)



5,460

Net cash provided by operating activities



530,976



570,742

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:













Additions to gathering systems and facilities



(190,407)



(90,175)

Additions to water handling systems



(45,747)



(39,850)

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



—



(262)

Return of investment in unconsolidated affiliate



17,000



—

Acquisition of gathering systems and facilities



—



(266)

Cash received in asset sales



4,026



1,071

Change in other assets



(24)



(26)

Change in other liabilities



(804)



—

Net cash used in investing activities



(215,956)



(129,508)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Dividends to common stockholders



(325,120)



(326,871)

Dividends to preferred stockholders



(413)



(413)

Payments of deferred financing costs



(302)



—

Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net



17,600



(105,600)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards



(6,785)



(8,350)

Net cash used in financing activities



(315,020)



(441,234)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ —



—

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 130,236



159,019

Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures and accounts payable for property and

equipment

$ (17,130)



9,171



