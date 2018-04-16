A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter. To participate in the call, dial in at 1-888-347-8204 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada), or 1-412-902-4229 (International) and reference "Antero Resources". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:00 am MT at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) using the passcode 10117424.

To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional liquids-rich natural gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-resources-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-300630640.html

SOURCE Antero Resources

Related Links

http://www.anteroresources.com

