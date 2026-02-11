Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and 2026 Guidance

Feb 11, 2026, 16:15 ET

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources," "Antero," or the "Company") today announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results, year end 2025 estimated proved reserves and 2026 guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. 

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net production averaged 3.5 Bcfe/d, 2% increase from the year ago period
  • Realized a pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $3.97 per Mcfe, a $0.42 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX
  • Realized a pre-hedge C3+ NGL price of $35.41 per barrel, a $1.52 per barrel premium to Mont Belvieu
  • Net income was $194 million and Adjusted Net Income was $133 million (Non-GAAP)
  • Adjusted EBITDAX was $422 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $371 million
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital was $204 million (Non-GAAP)
  • Achieved a company record averaging 16.1 stages per day over an entire pad

2026 Guidance Highlights:

  • Closed previously announced HG acquisition in early February
  • Production expected to average 4.1 Bcfe/d on $1 billion of D&C capital, including $900 million of maintenance capital and $100 million associated with not entering into a drilling joint venture in 2026
    • The $100 million of incremental capital is expected to increase 2027 production to 4.3 Bcfe/d
  • In addition to the $1.0 billion, depending on commodity prices, Antero could invest up to $200 million of discretionary growth capital, which could increase production up to 4.5 Bcfe/d in 2027

Michael Kennedy, CEO and President of Antero Resources commented, "2025 was a pivotal year for Antero as we took significant steps in increasing our production and drilling inventory. During the year we completed a transaction to acquire higher working interest in our wells, followed by the largest acquisition in our company's history, acquiring our West Virginia peer, HG Energy. The recent closing of the HG Energy acquisition was ahead of schedule and will increase our scale and dry gas exposure. This larger production base and inventory positions Antero to capture the significant demand opportunities that are expected from LNG exports, data centers and natural gas fired power plants."

Mr. Kennedy continued, "Our 2026 budget highlights these transformational changes as our production base increases from 3.4 Bcfe/d in 2025 to more than 4.2 Bcfe/d by year end 2026. We intend to run 3 drilling rigs and 2 completion crews, which provides us with the optionality to grow our production base further if supported by the commodity price backdrop and in basin demand opportunities."

Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Resources added, "The closing of the HG Energy acquisition immediately improves our competitive positioning by significantly reducing our cost structure and increases our local dry gas exposure. These higher margins are hedged and are expected to drive a substantial increase in Adjusted Free Cash Flow and reduce leverage to under 1.0x during the year. We intend to remain focused on debt reduction and continuing to opportunistically repurchase shares." 

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Transaction Updates

The HG Energy acquisition closed in February 2026. The Ohio Utica Shale divestiture is expected to close by the end of February 2026. The timing of these transactions are reflected in the below 2026 guidance.

2026 Guidance

Antero's 2026 drilling and completion capital budget is $1 billion and includes $900 million for maintenance capital and $100 million of capital related to not electing to enter into a drilling joint venture during the year. Discretionary growth capital up to $200 million will be based on the commodity price outlook and in basin demand needs throughout the year. This growth capital reflects completing an additional two to three pads in 2026, which could increase production to approximately 4.5 Bcfe/d in 2027. First quarter 2026 production is expected to average approximately 3.8 Bcfe/d, with the second quarter increasing to 4.1 Bcfe/d driven by a full quarter of HG contribution. The second half of 2026 is expected to average approximately 4.2 Bcfe/d. This results in a full year average of approximately 4.1 Bcfe/d. The Company's land capital guidance is $100 million.

The following is a summary of Antero Resources' 2026 capital budget. 
 

Capital Budget ($ in Millions)



2026


Drilling & Completion Maintenance Capital





$900


Drilling & Completion No Drilling JV Capital





$100


    Total D&C Capital





$1,000











Drilling & Completion Discretionary Growth Capital





Up to $200


Land Capital





$100


# of Wells

Net Wells

Average
Lateral
Length (Feet)

Completed Wells (Net)

70 to 80

14,600

The following is a summary of Antero Resources' 2026 production, pricing and cash expense guidance:

Production Guidance 





2026

Net Daily Natural Gas Equivalent Production (Bcfe/d)



4.1

   Net Daily Natural Gas Production (Bcf/d)





2.8

   Total Net Daily Liquids Production (MBbl/d): 





213

      Net Daily C3+ NGL Production (MBbl/d) 





125

      Net Daily Ethane Production (MBbl/d)





80

      Net Daily Oil Production (MBbl/d)



8







Realized Pricing Guidance (Before Hedges) 



Low

High

Natural Gas Realized Price Premium vs. NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)

$0.10

$0.20

C3+ NGL Realized Price Premium/(Discount) vs. Mont Belvieu ($/Bbl)

($0.50)

$0.50

Ethane Realized Price Premium vs. Mont Belvieu ($/Bbl)

$1.00

$2.00

Oil Realized Price (Differential) vs. WTI Oil ($/Bbl)

($12.00)

($16.00)








Cash Expense Guidance



Low

High

Cash Production Expense ($/Mcfe)(1)

$2.35

$2.45

Marketing Expense, Net of Marketing Revenue ($/Mcfe)

$0.02

$0.04

G&A Expense ($/Mcfe)(2)

$0.11

$0.13

(1)

Includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing and transportation expenses ("GP&T") and production and ad valorem taxes.

(2)

Excludes equity-based compensation.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital was $204 million.








Three Months Ended
December 31,


2024

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

278,002

370,743

Less: Capital expenditures

(128,315)

(202,909)

Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica

(15,651)

(16,204)

Plus: Transaction expense



4,386

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

134,036

156,016

Changes in Working Capital



24,845

47,910

Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital

$

158,881

203,926

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the fourth quarter averaged 3.5 Bcfe/d, including 208 MBbl/d of liquids. Antero's average realized natural gas price before hedges was $3.71 per Mcf, a $0.16 per Mcf premium to the benchmark index price. Antero's average realized C3+ NGL price before hedges was $35.41 per barrel, representing a $1.52 per barrel premium to the benchmark index price.

The following table details average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended December 31, 2025:

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2025


Natural
Gas

Oil


C3+ NGLs


Ethane

Combined
Natural Gas
Equivalent


(MMcf/d)

(Bbl/d)

(Bbl/d)

(Bbl/d)

(MMcfe/d)

Average Net Production

2,265

8,217

116,065

83,348

3,511




















Three Months Ended December 31, 2025


Natural
Gas


Oil

C3+ NGLs

Ethane

Combined
Natural Gas
Equivalent


Average Realized Prices

($/Mcf)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Mcfe)

Average realized prices before settled derivatives (1)

$

3.71

45.99

35.41

12.54

3.97

Index price (1)

$

3.55

59.14

33.89

11.16

3.55

Premium / (Discount) to Index price

$

0.16

(13.15)

1.52

1.38

0.42

















Settled commodity derivatives

$

0.01







0.01

Average realized prices after settled derivatives (1)

$

3.72

45.99

35.41

12.54

3.98

Premium / (Discount) to Index price

$

0.17

(13.15)

1.52

1.38

0.43

(1)

Please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 for more information on these index and average realized prices.

All-in cash expense, which includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing and transportation and production and ad valorem taxes was $2.56 per Mcfe in the fourth quarter, as compared to $2.45 per Mcfe during the fourth quarter of 2024. Net marketing expense was $0.04 per Mcfe during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.06 during the fourth of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Antero placed 18 Marcellus wells to sales during the fourth quarter with an average lateral length of 12,500 feet. Twelve of these wells have been on line for approximately 60 days with an average rate per well of 25 MMcfe/d, including 1,410 Bbl/d of liquids per well assuming 25% ethane recovery. In addition, Antero set a number of company operational records, including:

  • One completion crew completed 19 stages in a single day
  • Averaged 16.1 stages per day for an entire pad
  • One completion crew recorded 457 stages completed in a calendar month with 651 pumping hours

Fourth Quarter 2025 Capital Investment

Antero's drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $159 million. In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion activities, the Company invested $33 million in land during the fourth quarter. Through this investment, Antero added approximately 7,000 net acres, representing 26 incremental drilling locations at an average cost of approximately $900,000 per location. During 2025, Antero's organic leasing program has added 102 incremental drilling locations at an average cost of approximately $925,000 per location, more than offsetting the 78 gross locations drilled during the year.

Natural Gas Hedge Program

Antero added natural gas swaps and basis hedges for the full years 2026 and 2027, including positions acquired from HG Energy, in order to support its acquisition and development program. For more information on our hedge portfolio, please see the presentation titled "Hedges and Guidance Presentation" on Antero's website. The hedges below include positions executed through February 6, 2026 and reflect Antero stand-alone for the month of January 2026 and inclusive of HG hedges from February to December 2026.

Swaps


Natural Gas
(MMBtu/d)

Weighted
Average
Index Price
($/MMBtu)


January 2026 NYMEX Henry Hub Swap

770,000

$

3.90


February – December 2026 NYMEX Henry Hub Swap

1,286,000

$

3.92


2027 NYMEX Henry Hub Swap

845,000

$

3.88


















Weighted Average Index

Collars


Natural
Gas
(MMBtu/d)

 Floor Price
($/MMBtu)

Ceiling Price
($/MMBtu)

January 2026 NYMEX Henry Hub Costless Collars

500,000

$

3.22

$

5.83

February – December 2026 NYMEX Henry Hub Costless Collars

553,000

$

3.24

$

5.70

2027 NYMEX Henry Hub Costless Collars

57,000

$

3.46

$

4.62






















Year End Proved Reserves

At December 31, 2025, Antero's estimated proved reserves were 19.1 Tcfe, a 7% increase from the prior year. Estimated proved reserves were comprised of 61% natural gas, 38% NGLs and 1% oil. 

Estimated proved developed reserves were 14.4 Tcfe. At year end 2025, Antero's five year development plan included 296 gross PUD locations.  Antero's proved undeveloped locations have an average estimated BTU of 1215, with an average lateral length of 14,650 feet.

Antero's 4.7 Tcfe of estimated proved undeveloped reserves will require an estimated $2.3 billion of future development capital over the next five years, resulting in an estimated average future development cost for proved undeveloped reserves of $0.49 per Mcfe.

The following table presents a summary of changes in estimated proved reserves (in Tcfe).


Proved reserves, December 31, 2024


17.9

Extensions, discoveries and other additions

0.7

Revisions of previous estimates

0.5

Revisions to five-year development plan

0.7

Price revisions

0.1

Acquisition of reserves

0.5

Production

(1.3)

Proved reserves, December 31, 2025


19.1

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference "Antero Resources." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13758128. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9:00 am MT.

Presentation

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteroresources.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income as set forth in this release represents net income, adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of financial performance. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income is net income. The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):








Three Months Ended December 31,




2024

2025

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$

149,649

193,683

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9,164

9,235

Unrealized commodity derivative (gains) losses

20,122

(88,196)

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP

(6,812)

(6,368)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

1,989

(408)

Impairment of property and equipment

28,475

5,215

Equity-based compensation

17,169

14,311

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

(23,925)

(10,205)

Contract termination and loss contingency

937

3,153

Transaction expense



4,386

Tax effect of reconciling items (1)

(8,257)

17,292



188,511

142,098

Martica adjustments (2)

(7,858)

(9,235)

Adjusted Net Income

$

180,653

132,863








Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (3)

314,165

311,077

(1)

Deferred taxes were approximately 22% for 2024 and 2025.

(2)

Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above

(3)

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding does not include securities that would have had an anti-dilutive effect on the computation of diluted earnings per share. Anti-dilutive weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 0.3 million.  There were no anti-dilutive weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company's financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

The following table reconciles consolidated total long-term debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):








December 31,


2024

2025

Credit Facility

$

393,200

438,600

8.375% senior notes due 2026

96,870


7.625% senior notes due 2029

407,115

365,353

5.375% senior notes due 2030

600,000

600,000

Unamortized debt issuance costs

(7,955)

(5,977)

Total long-term debt

$

1,489,230

1,397,976

Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(210,000)

Net Debt

$

1,489,230

1,187,976

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, which includes additions to unproved properties, drilling and completion costs and additions to other property and equipment, less distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica, plus transaction expenses.

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or a reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund its activities, service or incur additional debt and estimate our ability to return capital to shareholders. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income, adjusted for certain items detailed below. 

Adjusted EBITDAX as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding our capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement, or tax position. Adjusted EBITDAX does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. However, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because this measure:

  • is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;
  • helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;
  • is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and
  • is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDAX are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. The following table represents a reconciliation of Antero's net income, including noncontrolling interest, to Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation of Antero's Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities per our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, in each case, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025 (in thousands). Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the noncontrolling interests in Martica, and these adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Martica related adjustments.

(1)

Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.











Three Months Ended December 31,





2024

2025

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$

149,649

193,683

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9,164

9,235

Unrealized commodity derivative (gains) losses

20,122

(88,196)

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP

(6,812)

(6,368)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

1,989

(408)

Interest expense, net

27,061

22,128

Loss on early extinguishment of debt







Income tax expense (benefit)

(104,170)

69,947

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion



194,899

188,021

Impairment of property and equipment

28,475

5,215

Exploration expense



702

830

Equity-based compensation expense

17,169

14,311

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

(23,925)

(10,205)

Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate

31,314

31,314

Contract termination, loss contingency and settlements

937

3,153

Transaction expense and other

467

4,424




347,041

437,084

Martica related adjustments (1)

(15,105)

(14,939)

Adjusted EBITDAX

$

331,936

422,145










Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities:







Adjusted EBITDAX

$

331,936

422,145

Martica related adjustments (1)

15,105

14,939

Interest expense, net

(27,061)

(22,128)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and other

520

24

Exploration expense



(702)

(830)

Changes in current assets and liabilities



(39,944)

(37,833)

Contract termination, loss contingency and settlements

(736)

788

Transaction expense and other

(1,116)

(6,362)

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

278,002

370,743

(1)

Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below (in thousands):







Three Months Ended
December 31,



2024

2025

Drilling and completion costs (cash basis)

$

105,552

162,166

Change in accrued capital costs

14,912

(3,284)

Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)

$

120,464

158,882

Notwithstanding their use for comparative purposes, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "assume," "forecast," "position," "predict," "strategy," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "budget," "potential," or "continue," "goal," "target," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Resources' control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Resources expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding our financial strategy, future operating results, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, potential acquisitions, dispositions or other strategic transactions, including the pending Ohio Utica Shale divestiture, the timing thereof, and our ability to integrate acquired assets and achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits from any such transactions, projected costs, estimated realized natural gas, NGL and oil prices, prospects, plans and objectives of management,  return of capital program, expected results, impacts of geopolitical, including the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East, and world health events, future commodity prices, future production targets, including those related to certain levels of production, future earnings, leverage targets and debt repayment, future capital spending plans, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, expected drilling and development plans, projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, operations of Antero Midstream, future financial position, the participation level of our drilling partner and the financial and production results to be achieved as a result of that drilling partnership, the other key assumptions underlying our projections, the impact of recently enacted legislation, and future marketing opportunities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Resources believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Resources expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Resources cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, incidental to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Antero Resources' control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, supply chain or other disruption, availability and cost of drilling, completion and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and completion and other operating risks, marketing and transportation risks, regulatory changes or changes in law, changes in emission calculation methods, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas, NGLs and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, conflicts of interest among our stockholders, impacts of geopolitical, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and world health events, cybersecurity risks, the state of markets for, and availability of, verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading " Risk Factors" in Antero Resources' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)










December 31,


2024

2025

Assets

Current assets:






Restricted cash

$



210,000

Accounts receivable

34,413

33,773

Accrued revenue

453,613

473,453

Derivative instruments

1,050

68,913

Prepaid expenses

12,423

14,554

Current assets held for sale



20,269

Other current assets

6,047

10,818

Total current assets

507,546

831,780

Property and equipment:






Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):






Unproved properties

879,483

796,705

Proved properties

14,395,680

14,049,003

Gathering systems and facilities

5,802


Other property and equipment

105,871

113,020



15,386,836

14,958,728

Less accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization

(5,699,286)

(5,753,416)

Property and equipment, net

9,687,550

9,205,312

Operating leases right-of-use assets

2,549,398

2,132,509

Derivative instruments

1,296

12,524

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

231,048

245,653

Assets held for sale



754,737

Other assets

33,212

62,892

Total assets

$

13,010,050

13,245,407

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

62,213

49,514

Accounts payable, related parties

111,066

101,454

Accrued liabilities

402,591

338,847

Revenue distributions payable

315,932

384,777

Derivative instruments

31,792


Short-term lease liabilities

493,894

516,256

Deferred revenue, VPP

25,264

23,502

Current liabilities held for sale



62,310

Other current liabilities

3,175

26,653

Total current liabilities

1,445,927

1,503,313

Long-term liabilities:






Long-term debt

1,489,230

1,397,976

Deferred income tax liability, net

693,341

907,306

Derivative instruments

17,233


Long-term lease liabilities

2,050,337

1,612,288

Deferred revenue, VPP

35,448

11,946

Liabilities held for sale



39,789

Other liabilities

62,001

57,140

Total liabilities

5,793,517

5,529,758

Commitments and contingencies






Equity:






Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued




Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 311,165 and 308,510 shares issued and
     outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, respectively

3,111

3,085

Additional paid-in capital

5,909,373

5,865,447

Retained earnings

1,109,166

1,682,295

Total stockholders' equity

7,021,650

7,550,827

Noncontrolling interests

194,883

164,822

Total equity

7,216,533

7,715,649

Total liabilities and equity

$

13,010,050

13,245,407

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income  

(In thousands, except per share amounts)
















(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,




2024

2025

2024

2025

Revenue and other:












Natural gas sales

$

543,794

773,596

1,818,297

2,873,241

Natural gas liquids sales

555,722

474,259

2,066,975

1,986,840

Oil sales

49,128

34,772

230,027

150,158

Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)

(21,498)

90,068

731

111,049

Marketing

33,971

31,697

179,069

125,900

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP

6,812

6,368

27,101

25,264

Other revenue and income

822

869

3,396

3,371

Total revenue

1,168,751

1,411,629

4,325,596

5,275,823

Operating expenses:












Lease operating



30,216

31,479

118,693

135,124

Gathering, compression, processing and transportation

682,024

749,684

2,702,930

2,857,426

Production and ad valorem taxes

60,147

44,122

207,671

163,135

Marketing

52,142

44,380

244,906

190,206

Exploration and mine expenses

702

830

2,618

2,990

General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense)

59,421

55,954

229,338

232,526

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

193,694

186,956

762,068

749,675

Impairment of property and equipment

28,475

5,215

47,433

29,358

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

1,205

1,065

3,759

3,892

Contract termination, loss contingency and settlements

937

3,153

4,468

28,012

Gain on sale of assets

1,989

(408)

862

(266)

Other operating expense

20

25

390

99

Total operating expenses

1,110,972

1,122,455

4,325,136

4,392,177

Operating income

57,779

289,174

460

883,646

Other income (expense):












Interest expense, net

(27,061)

(22,128)

(118,207)

(83,682)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

23,925

10,205

93,787

98,484

Loss on early extinguishment of debt





(528)

(3,628)

Transaction expense



(4,386)



(4,386)

Total other expense

(3,136)

(16,309)

(24,948)

6,788

Income before income taxes

54,643

272,865

(24,488)

890,434

Income tax benefit (expense)

104,170

(69,947)

118,185

(215,867)

Net income and comprehensive income including noncontrolling interests

158,813

202,918

93,697

674,567

Less: net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
     interests

9,164

9,235

36,471

40,149

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Antero Resources
     Corporation

$

149,649

193,683

57,226

634,418














Net income per common share—basic

$

0.48

0.63

0.18

2.05

Net income per common share—diluted

$

0.48

0.62

0.18

2.03














Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:












Basic

311,145

308,486

309,489

309,719

Diluted

314,165

311,077

313,414

312,361

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)













Year Ended December 31,


2023

2024

2025

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:









Net income including noncontrolling interests

$

297,329

93,697

674,567

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

750,093

765,827

753,567

Impairment of property and equipment

51,302

47,433

29,358

Commodity derivative fair value gains

(166,324)

(731)

(111,049)

Settled commodity derivative gains (losses)

(25,383)

10,154

(17,068)

Payments for derivative monetizations

(202,339)




Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

62,039

(118,640)

213,965

Equity-based compensation expense

59,519

66,462

60,812

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

(82,952)

(93,787)

(98,484)

Dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliate

125,138

125,197

125,255

Amortization of deferred revenue

(30,552)

(27,101)

(25,264)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and other

2,264

2,420

937

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(718)

(3,571)

(270)

Contract termination, loss contingency and settlements

12,100

5,344

15,370

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

(447)

862

(266)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



528

3,628

Loss on convertible note inducements

374




Changes in current assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

7,550

25,410

(142)

Accrued revenue

306,880

(52,808)

(39,239)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,890

8,680

(6,990)

Accounts payable including related parties

(16,837)

35,301

(2,345)

Accrued liabilities

(62,419)

1,280

(44,984)

Revenue distributions payable

(106,429)

(45,849)

85,975

Other current liabilities

(357)

3,180

13,597

Net cash provided by operating activities

994,721

849,288

1,630,930

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:









Additions to unproved properties

(151,135)

(90,995)

(129,247)

Drilling and completion costs

(964,346)

(614,855)

(685,468)

Additions to other property and equipment

(16,382)

(10,929)

(5,407)

Acquisitions of oil and gas properties





(253,128)

Proceeds from asset sales

447

9,499

16,277

Change in other assets

(9,351)

(6,873)

(20,840)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,140,767)

(714,153)

(1,077,813)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:









Repurchases of common stock

(75,355)



(136,404)

Repayment of senior notes





(141,733)

Borrowings on Credit Facility

4,501,400

4,130,900

4,909,000

Repayments on Credit Facility

(4,119,000)

(4,154,900)

(4,863,600)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(605)

(6,138)

(8,983)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(128,823)

(74,286)

(70,210)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity-based compensation awards

(30,367)

(29,605)

(29,649)

Convertible note inducements

(374)




Other

(830)

(1,106)

(1,538)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

146,046

(135,135)

(343,117)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





210,000

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$





210,000











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period for interest

$

113,910

120,058

88,079

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and
     equipment

$

(60,762)

10,525

(27,325)

Increase in other current liabilities for acquisitions of oil and gas properties

$





7,479

The following table sets forth selected financial data for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025 (in thousands):














(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Amount of






December 31,


Increase

Percent


2024

2025

(Decrease)

Change

Revenue:











Natural gas sales

$

543,794

773,596

229,802

42

%

Natural gas liquids sales

555,722

474,259

(81,463)

(15)

%

Oil sales

49,128

34,772

(14,356)

(29)

%

Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)

(21,498)

90,068

111,566

*

Marketing

33,971

31,697

(2,274)

(7)

%

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP

6,812

6,368

(444)

(7)

%

Other revenue and income

822

869

47

6

%

Total revenue

1,168,751

1,411,629

242,878

21

%

Operating expenses:











Lease operating



30,216

31,479

1,263

4

%

Gathering and compression

225,267

242,523

17,256

8

%

Processing



267,538

291,128

23,590

9

%

Transportation

189,219

216,033

26,814

14

%

Production and ad valorem taxes

60,147

44,122

(16,025)

(27)

%

Marketing

52,142

44,380

(7,762)

(15)

%

Exploration

702

830

128

18

%

General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



42,252

41,643

(609)

(1)

%

Equity-based compensation

17,169

14,311

(2,858)

(17)

%

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

193,694

186,956

(6,738)

(3)

%

Impairment of property and equipment

28,475

5,215

(23,260)

(82)

%

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

1,205

1,065

(140)

(12)

%

Contract termination and loss contingency

937

3,153

2,216

236

%

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

1,989

(408)

(2,397)

*

Other operating expense

20

25

5

25

%

Total operating expenses

1,110,972

1,122,455

11,483

1

%

Operating income

57,779

289,174

231,395

400

%

Other earnings (expenses):











Interest expense, net

(27,061)

(22,128)

4,933

(18)

%

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

23,925

10,205

(13,720)

(57)

%

Transaction expenses



(4,386)

(4,386)

*

Total other expense

(3,136)

(16,309)

(13,173)

420

%

Income before income taxes

54,643

272,865

218,222

399

%

Income tax (expense) benefit

104,170

(69,947)

(174,117)

*

Net income and comprehensive income including noncontrolling interests

158,813

202,918

44,105

28

%

Less: net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
     interests

9,164

9,235

71

1

%

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Antero Resources
     Corporation

$

149,649

193,683

44,034

29

%













Adjusted EBITDAX

$

331,936

422,145

90,209

27

%

*   Not meaningful

The following table sets forth selected financial data for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025:













Unaudited








Three Months Ended

Amount of




December 31,


Increase

Percent


2024

2025

(Decrease)

Change

Production data (1) (2):











Natural gas (Bcf)



196

208

12

6

%

C2 Ethane (MBbl)

8,518

7,668

(850)

(10)

%

C3+ NGLs (MBbl)



10,563

10,678

115

1

%

Oil (MBbl)



850

756

(94)

(11)

%

Combined (Bcfe)



316

323

7

2

%

Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)



3,431

3,511

80

2

%

Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (3):











Natural gas (per Mcf)

$

2.77

3.71

0.94

34

%

C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$

10.31

12.54

2.23

22

%

C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)


$

44.29

35.41

(8.88)

(20)

%

Oil (per Bbl)


$

57.80

45.99

(11.81)

(20)

%

Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)


$

3.64

3.97

0.33

9

%

Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (3):











Natural gas (per Mcf)

$

2.76

3.72

0.96

35

%

C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$

10.31

12.54

2.23

22

%

C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)


$

44.43

35.41

(9.02)

(20)

%

Oil (per Bbl)


$

57.69

45.99

(11.70)

(20)

%

Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)


$

3.63

3.98

0.35

10

%

Average costs (per Mcfe):











Lease operating

$

0.10

0.10


*

Gathering and compression

$

0.71

0.75

0.04

6

%

Processing


$

0.85

0.90

0.05

6

%

Transportation

$

0.60

0.67

0.07

12

%

Production and ad valorem taxes

$

0.19

0.14

(0.05)

(26)

%

Marketing expense, net

$

0.06

0.04

(0.02)

(33)

%

General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

$

0.13

0.13


*

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

$

0.62

0.58

(0.04)

(6)

%

*   Not meaningful

(1)

Production data excludes volumes related to VPP transaction.

(2)

Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts.  This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and may not reflect their relative economic value.

(3)

Average prices reflect the before and after effects of our settled commodity derivatives.  Our calculation of such after effects includes gains (losses) on settlements of commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for hedge accounting because we do not designate or document them as hedges for accounting purposes.

