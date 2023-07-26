Antero Resources Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results and Increased Production Guidance

DENVER, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources," "Antero," or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net production averaged 3.4 Bcfe/d

Liquids production averaged 192 MBbl/d, an increase of 16% from the year ago period



Natural gas production averaged 2.2 Bcf/d, flat from the year ago period

Realized a pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $2.89 per Mcfe, a $0.79 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing

Realized a C3+ NGL price of $34.16 per barrel



Realized a pre-hedge natural gas price of $2.14 per Mcf, a $0.04 per Mcf premium to NYMEX pricing

Net loss was $83 million , Adjusted Net Loss was $84 million (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDAX was $113 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $155 million

Averaged over 11 completion stages per day per completion crew during the second quarter, a 3% increase sequentially and an increase of 40% compared to the 2022 average

Net Debt to trailing last twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX was 0.8x (Non-GAAP)

2023 Guidance Updates:

Increasing full year 2023 production guidance by 100 MMcfe/d, or 3%, to a range of 3.35 to 3.4 Bcfe/d

Decreasing cash production costs by $0.05 per Mcfe to a range of $2.35 to $2.45 per Mcfe

Decreasing realized natural gas price premium to NYMEX Henry Hub by $0.05 per Mcf to $0.00 to $0.10 per Mcf

Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President of Antero Resources commented, "Our second quarter results continue to build on the operational momentum that we achieved in the first quarter. During the quarter, we achieved a number of new company quarterly drilling and completion records, including footage drilled in a 24-hour period and completion stages pumped per day. These operational efficiencies are expected to result in lower maintenance capital expenditures going forward. Further, the continued strength in our well performance allows us to increase our 2023 production guidance by 3%, while maintaining the same capital budget."

Mr. Rady continued, "The industry has responded to lower commodity prices through meaningful reductions in rig and completion activity. Looking ahead, we expect natural gas demand to increase on higher LNG exports and natural gas fired electric power burn, which in turn should further balance the market and support natural gas prices. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from increasing NYMEX prices with 75% of our natural gas being sold at Antero's premium delivery points in the LNG corridor."

Michael Kennedy, CFO of Antero Resources said, "Antero's improved capital efficiency is expected to result in 2024 capital requirements that are 10% below our 2023 capital guidance. This capital program will target maintaining our increased 2023 production guidance. Further, the capital efficiency gains are expected to result in positive Free Cash Flow in 2023, and when combined with a higher natural gas strip, generate substantial Free Cash Flow in 2024. As a reminder, we target returning 50% of our Free Cash Flow to our shareholders."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2023 Guidance Update

Antero is increasing its full year 2023 production guidance to 3.35 to 3.4 Bcfe/d, an increase at the midpoint of 100 MMcfe/d, or 3%. The higher expected volumes are driven by strong well performance and capital efficiency gains, which more than offset lower ethane volumes due to the timing of the Shell ethane cracker.

Antero is decreasing its cash production expense guidance by $0.05 per Mcfe to a range of $2.35 to $2.45 per Mcfe reflecting lower fuel costs and production tax. Antero is also decreasing its natural gas realized price guidance by $0.05 per Mcf, to a range of $0.00 to $0.10 per Mcf due to the lower natural gas strip that reduces the BTU uplift Antero realizes.

































Full Year 2023 –

Prior

Full Year 2023 –

Revised



Full Year 2023 Guidance Low

High Low High





Net Production (Bcfe/d) 3.25

3.30

3.35

3.4





Net Natural Gas Production (Bcf/d) 2.10

2.15

2.2

2.225





Net Liquids Production (Bbl/d) 184,000

195,000

188,000

199,000





Net Daily C3+ NGL Production 105,000

110,000

110,000

115,000





Net Daily Ethane Production (Bbl/d) 70,000

75,000

67,500

72,500





Net Daily Oil Production (Bbl/d) 9,000

10,000

10,500

11,500



























Cash Production Expense ($/Mcfe) $2.40

$2.50

$2.35

$2.45





Natural Gas Realized Price Expected Premium to NYMEX ($/Mcf) $0.05

$0.15

$0.00

$0.10

































































































Note: Any 2023 guidance items not discussed in this release are unchanged from previously stated guidance.

Free Cash Flow

During the second quarter of 2023, Free Cash Flow was ($159) million.





















Three Months Ended

June 30,





2022

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 922,712



155,263

Less: Net cash used in investing activities



(259,717)



(287,236)

Plus: Contract termination



2,096



4,441

Less: Proceeds from sale of assets, net



—



(220)

Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica



(31,541)



(31,745)

Free Cash Flow

$ 633,550



(159,497)

Changes in Working Capital (1)



32,279



(52,709)

Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital

$ 665,829



(212,206)







(1) Working capital adjustments in the second quarter of 2022 include a decrease of $43 million in changes in current assets and liabilities and an increase of $11 million in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment. Working capital adjustments in the second quarter of 2023 include a $51 million net increase in current assets and liabilities and a $2 million increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment.

During the first half of 2023, Free Cash Flow was $14 million.



















Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,488,385



499,165 Less: Net cash used in investing activities



(474,834)



(638,040) Plus: Payments for derivative monetizations



—



202,339 Plus: Contract termination



2,104



33,991 Less: Proceeds from sale of assets, net



(195)



(311) Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica



(67,298)



(83,084) Free Cash Flow

$ 948,162



14,060 Changes in Working Capital (1)



182,753



(202,474) Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital

$ 1,130,915



(188,414)





(1) Working capital adjustments in the first half of 2022 include decreases of $179 million and $4 million for changes in current assets and liabilities and accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment. Working capital adjustments in the first half of 2023 include a $211 million net increase in current assets and liabilities and a $9 million decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment.

Return of Capital Program

Antero purchased 0.7 million shares for $16 million during the second quarter of 2023. Shares purchased during the quarter were used to offset tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards to Antero employees. Since the inception of the share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2022, Antero has purchased 31.1 million shares for approximately $1 billion, or 10% of common shares outstanding. The Company currently has approximately $1 billion of remaining capacity under the announced share repurchase program.





































Program to Date 1Q22 – 2Q23



Second Quarter 2023

Total shares purchased (MM) (1)



31.1



0.7

Share purchases ($MM)



1,043



16

% of common shares outstanding (2)



10 %



NM























(1) The total shares purchased during the period ended January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 and three months ended June 30, 2023 includes 3.2 million and 0.7 million shares of our common stock, respectively, related to satisfying tax withholding obligations incurred upon the vesting of equity awards held by our employees. (2) Shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the second quarter averaged 3.4 Bcfe/d, including 192 MBbl/d of liquids, an increase of 5% from the second quarter of 2022. As a result of Antero's focus on its liquids-rich Marcellus acreage, liquids volumes increased by 16%, while natural gas volumes were flat, each compared to the year ago period.

Antero's average realized natural gas price before hedging was $2.14 per Mcf, a $0.04 per Mcf premium to the average first-of-month ("FOM") NYMEX Henry Hub price.

The following table details average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended June 30, 2023:







































Three Months Ended June 30, 2023





















Natural





Natural Gas

(MMcf/d)

Oil (Bbl/d)

C3+ NGLs (Bbl/d)

Ethane (Bbl/d)

Gas Equivalent (MMcfe/d)

Average Net Production



2,242



10,670



111,813



70,484



3,400

































































Combined





























Natural





Natural Gas

Oil

C3+ NGLs

Ethane

Gas Equivalent

Average Realized Prices

($/Mcf)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Mcfe)

Average realized prices before settled derivatives

$ 2.14

$ 59.69

$ 34.16

$ 7.82

$ 2.89

NYMEX average price (1)

$ 2.10

$ 73.78













$ 2.10

Premium / (Discount) to NYMEX

$ 0.04

$ (14.09)













$ 0.79



































Settled commodity derivatives (2)

$ 0.02

$ (0.29)

$ (0.05)

$ —

$ 0.01

Average realized prices after settled derivatives

$ 2.16

$ 59.40

$ 34.11

$ 7.82

$ 2.90

Premium / (Discount) to NYMEX

$ 0.06

$ (14.38)













$ 0.80







(1) The average index prices for natural gas and oil represent the New York Mercantile Exchange average first-of-month price and the Energy Information Administration calendar month average West Texas Intermediate future price, respectively. (2) These commodity derivative instruments include contracts attributable to Martica Holdings LLC ("Martica"), Antero's consolidated variable interest entity. All gains or losses from Martica's derivative instruments are fully attributable to the noncontrolling interests in Martica, which includes portions of the natural gas and all oil and C3+ NGL derivative instruments during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Antero's average realized C3+ NGL price was $34.16 per barrel. Antero shipped 54% of its total C3+ NGL net production on Mariner East 2 ("ME2") for export and realized a $0.07 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing on these volumes at Marcus Hook, PA. Antero sold the remaining 46% of C3+ NGL net production at a $0.10 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing at Hopedale, OH. The resulting blended price on 112 MBbl/d of net C3+ NGL production was a $0.01 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Pricing Point

Net C3+ NGL Production

(Bbl/d)

% by

Destination

Premium (Discount) To Mont Belvieu

($/Gal) Propane / Butane exported on ME2 Marcus Hook, PA

60,469

54 %

$0.07 Remaining C3+ NGL volume Hopedale, OH

51,344

46 %

($0.10) Total C3+ NGLs/Blended Premium





111,813

100 %

$(0.01)

All-in cash expense, which includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing, and transportation, production and ad valorem taxes was $2.35 per Mcfe in the second quarter, a 10% decrease compared to $2.61 per Mcfe average during the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to lower production tax and lower fuel costs as a result of lower commodity prices. Net marketing expense was $0.07 per Mcfe in the second quarter, a decrease from $0.09 per Mcfe during the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net marketing expense was due to reduced firm transportation commitments between periods.

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Antero placed 26 horizontal Marcellus wells to sales during the second quarter with an average lateral length of 12,800 feet. Of the wells placed to sales, 20 of these wells have been on line for at least 60 days. The average 60-day rate per well was 26.5 MMcfe/d with approximately 1,236 Bbl/d of liquids per well assuming 25% ethane recovery. The remaining six wells were completed in early June. Pad highlights include:

A six well pad with an average lateral length of 15,900 feet had an average 60-day rate per well of 29.0 MMcfe/d, including approximately 1,744 Bbl/d of liquids per well assuming 25% ethane recovery

A seven well pad with an average lateral length of 12,700 feet had an average 60-day rate per well of 27.2 MMcfe/d, including approximately 1,436 Bbl/d of liquids per well assuming 25% ethane recovery

Drilling and completion activity during the second quarter of 2023 set numerous company records. These records include average stages per day for the quarter at 11.2 stages per day, average stages per day of an entire pad of 12.1 stages per day and a one-day record of 16 stages per day achieved in June. Drilling performance also improved during the quarter, averaging 6,055 lateral feet per day in the second quarter, up 8% from the first quarter 2023 average. Antero has achieved seven of its top 12 lateral feet per day records in 2023, including a high of 12,340 lateral feet per day.

Second Quarter 2023 Capital Investment

Antero's accrued drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were $247 million. Through the first half of 2023, the Company has completed 2,467 of 4,209 stages, or 59%, of its 2023 budgeted completion stages.

In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion activities, the Company invested $36 million in land during the second quarter. During the quarter, Antero added approximately 8,000 net acres, representing over 27 incremental drilling locations at an average cost of $1 million per location. Through the first half of 2023, Antero has added approximately 20,000 net acres representing over 75 incremental drilling locations at an average cost of less than $1 million per location. Antero's organic leasing efforts focus on acreage in close proximity to its current development plan. These incremental locations more than offset Antero's maintenance capital plan that requires an average of 60 to 65 wells per year. In addition, these efforts allow Antero to increase the average lateral length in its development program, which is expected to average 14,500 feet for wells drilled in 2023, or 7% longer than the 2022 average of 13,600 feet. The Company believes this organic leasing program is the most cost effective approach to lengthening its core inventory position.

Commodity Derivative Positions

Antero did not enter into any new natural gas, NGL or oil hedges during the second quarter of 2023.

Please see Antero's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, for more information on all commodity derivative positions. For detail on current commodity positions, please see the Hedge Profile presentations at www.anteroresources.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income as set forth in this release represents net income, adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of financial performance. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income is net income. The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):





















Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2023

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ 765,135



(83,084)

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



46,898



15,151

Unrealized commodity derivative gains



(293,665)



(4,803)

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(9,375)



(7,618)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



71



(220)

Impairment of property and equipment



23,363



15,710

Equity-based compensation



8,171



13,512

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



4,414



—

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(14,713)



(19,098)

Contract termination



2,096



4,441

Tax effect of reconciling items (1)



64,914



(414)







597,309



(66,423)

Martica adjustments (2)



(34,637)



(17,255)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ 562,672



(83,678)

















Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (3)



334,561



300,141







(1) Deferred taxes were approximately 23% and 21% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. (2) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interest in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above. (3) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding does not include securities that would have had an anti-dilutive effect on the computation of income (loss) per share - diluted. Anti-dilutive weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 were 0.4 million and 15.3 million, respectively.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company's financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

The following table reconciles consolidated total long-term debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):





















December 31,

June 30,





2022

2023

Credit Facility

$ 34,800



359,900

8.375% senior notes due 2026



96,870



96,870

7.625% senior notes due 2029



407,115



407,115

5.375% senior notes due 2030



600,000



600,000

4.250% convertible senior notes due 2026



56,932



39,426

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(12,241)



(11,041)

Total long-term debt

$ 1,183,476



1,492,270

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



—



—

Net Debt

$ 1,183,476



1,492,270



Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, which includes drilling and completion capital and leasehold capital, plus payments for early contract termination or derivative monetization, less proceeds from asset sales or derivative monetization and less distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica.

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts.

Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund its activities, service or incur additional debt and estimate return of capital. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss), adjusted for certain items detailed below.

Adjusted EBITDAX as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding our capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement, or tax position. Adjusted EBITDAX does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. However, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;

is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and

is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDAX are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. The following table represents a reconciliation of Antero's net income (loss), including noncontrolling interest, to Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation of Antero's Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities per our consolidated statements of cash flows, in each case, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the noncontrolling interests in Martica, and these adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Martica related adjustments.





















Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2023

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:













Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ 765,135



(83,084)

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



46,898



15,151

Unrealized commodity derivative gains



(293,665)



(4,803)

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(9,375)



(7,618)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



71



(220)

Interest expense, net



34,213



27,928

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



4,414



—

Income tax expense (benefit)



225,571



(29,833)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion



174,199



172,610

Impairment of property and equipment



23,363



15,710

Exploration expense



862



743

Equity-based compensation expense



8,171



13,512

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(14,713)



(19,098)

Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate



31,284



31,284

Contract termination, transaction expense and other



2,129



4,444







998,557



136,726

Martica related adjustments (1)



(45,305)



(23,625)

Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 953,252



113,101

















Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities:













Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 953,252



113,101

Martica related adjustments (1)



45,305



23,625

Interest expense, net



(34,213)



(27,928)

Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount and debt premium



1,064



861

Exploration expense



(862)



(743)

Changes in current assets and liabilities



(43,224)



51,144

Contract termination, transaction expense and other



(2,129)



(4,444)

Other items



3,519



(353)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 922,712



155,263







(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.













Twelve



Months Ended



June 30,



2023 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:





Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ 1,420,402 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



161,502 Unrealized commodity derivative gains



(1,075,160) Payments for derivative monetizations



202,339 Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(34,107) Gain on sale of assets



(1,697) Interest expense, net



107,074 Loss on early extinguishment of debt



30,959 Loss on convertible note inducement



255 Income tax expense



308,563 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



681,266 Impairment of property and equipment



135,176 Exploration expense



3,388 Equity-based compensation expense



49,153 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(69,215) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate



125,138 Contract termination, transaction expense and other



59,973





2,105,009 Martica related adjustments (1)



(135,332) Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 1,969,677





(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended

June 30,



2022

2023 Drilling and completion costs (cash basis)

$ 208,949



244,437 Change in accrued capital costs



7,842



2,316 Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)

$ 216,791



246,753

Notwithstanding their use for comparative purposes, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)











(Unaudited)





December 31,

June 30,





2022

2023

Assets

Current assets:













Accounts receivable

$ 35,488



36,887

Accrued revenue



707,685



323,440

Derivative instruments



1,900



3,099

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



42,452



21,302

Total current assets



787,525



384,728

Property and equipment:













Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):













Unproved properties



997,715



1,017,828

Proved properties



13,234,777



13,615,891

Gathering systems and facilities



5,802



5,802

Other property and equipment



83,909



91,255







14,322,203



14,730,776

Less accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization



(4,683,399)



(4,854,565)

Property and equipment, net



9,638,804



9,876,211

Operating leases right-of-use assets



3,444,331



3,262,253

Derivative instruments



9,844



7,934

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



220,429



218,196

Other assets



17,106



17,488

Total assets

$ 14,118,039



13,766,810

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 77,543



60,911

Accounts payable, related parties



80,708



95,360

Accrued liabilities



461,788



366,038

Revenue distributions payable



468,210



359,487

Derivative instruments



97,765



35,509

Short-term lease liabilities



556,636



553,953

Deferred revenue, VPP



30,552



28,878

Other current liabilities



1,707



6,728

Total current liabilities



1,774,909



1,506,864

Long-term liabilities:













Long-term debt



1,183,476



1,492,270

Deferred income tax liability, net



759,861



792,149

Derivative instruments



345,280



59,224

Long-term lease liabilities



2,889,854



2,711,735

Deferred revenue, VPP



87,813



74,337

Other liabilities



59,692



61,903

Total liabilities



7,100,885



6,698,482

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 297,393 shares issued and 297,359

outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and 300,359 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023



2,974



3,004

Additional paid-in capital



5,838,848



5,803,634

Retained earnings



913,896



1,019,256

Treasury stock, at cost; 34 shares and zero shares as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023,

respectively



(1,160)



—

Total stockholders' equity



6,754,558



6,825,894

Noncontrolling interests



262,596



242,434

Total equity



7,017,154



7,068,328

Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,118,039



13,766,810



ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2023

Revenue and other:













Natural gas sales

$ 1,558,994



437,130

Natural gas liquids sales



702,388



397,733

Oil sales



89,185



57,962

Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(265,662)



8,284

Marketing



106,150



43,793

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



9,375



7,618

Other revenue and income



1,255



785

Total revenue



2,201,685



953,305

Operating expenses:













Lease operating



25,253



28,748

Gathering, compression, processing and transportation



656,212



663,975

Production and ad valorem taxes



81,842



36,158

Marketing



131,298



66,175

Exploration and mine expenses



1,394



743

General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense of $8,171 and

$13,512 in 2022 and 2023, respectively)



44,439



53,901

Depletion, depreciation and amortization



173,395



171,406

Impairment of property and equipment



23,363



15,710

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



804



1,204

Contract termination



2,096



4,441

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



71



(220)

Total operating expenses



1,140,167



1,042,241

Operating income (loss)



1,061,518



(88,936)

Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net



(34,213)



(27,928)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



14,713



19,098

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(4,414)



—

Total other expense



(23,914)



(8,830)

Income (loss) before income taxes



1,037,604



(97,766)

Income tax benefit (expense)



(225,571)



29,833

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interests



812,033



(67,933)

Less: net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



46,898



15,151

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ 765,135



(83,084)

















Income (loss) per share—basic

$ 2.46



(0.28)

Income (loss) per share—diluted

$ 2.29



(0.28)

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic



310,535



300,141

Diluted



334,561



300,141



ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2023

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net income including noncontrolling interests

$ 637,337



193,269

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion



345,031



341,070

Impairments



45,825



31,270

Commodity derivative fair value losses (gains)



1,277,042



(134,476)

Losses on settled commodity derivatives



(844,713)



(10,787)

Payments for derivative monetizations



—



(202,339)

Deferred income tax expense



171,707



32,288

Equity-based compensation expense



12,820



26,530

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(39,891)



(36,779)

Dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliate



62,569



62,569

Amortization of deferred revenue



(18,647)



(15,151)

Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount and debt premium



2,515



1,732

Settlement of asset retirement obligations



(886)



(633)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



1,857



(311)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



15,068



—

Loss on convertible note inducement



—



86

Changes in current assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



53,623



(1,399)

Accrued revenue



(360,612)



384,245

Other current assets



(22,566)



21,294

Accounts payable including related parties



50,378



12,701

Accrued liabilities



37,203



(102,668)

Revenue distributions payable



40,166



(108,723)

Other current liabilities



22,559



5,377

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,488,385



499,165

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:













Additions to unproved properties



(72,072)



(110,447)

Drilling and completion costs



(393,506)



(517,591)

Additions to other property and equipment



(11,162)



(9,058)

Proceeds from asset sales



195



311

Change in other assets



1,711



(1,255)

Net cash used in investing activities



(474,834)



(638,040)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock



(293,051)



(75,356)

Repayment of senior notes



(658,906)



—

Borrowings on bank credit facilities, net



70,800



325,100

Convertible note inducement



—



(86)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests in Martica Holdings LLC



(67,298)



(83,084)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards



(64,819)



(27,357)

Other



(277)



(342)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(1,013,551)



138,875

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ —



—

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 89,326



51,927

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment

$ (3,504)



(8,353)



The following table sets forth selected financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:































Three Months Ended

Amount of









June 30,

Increase

Percent





2022

2023

(Decrease)

Change

Revenue:























Natural gas sales

$ 1,558,994



437,130



(1,121,864)

(72) % Natural gas liquids sales



702,388



397,733



(304,655)

(43) % Oil sales



89,185



57,962



(31,223)

(35) % Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(265,662)



8,284



273,946

*

Marketing



106,150



43,793



(62,357)

(59) % Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



9,375



7,618



(1,757)

(19) % Other revenue and income



1,255



785



(470)

(37) % Total revenue



2,201,685



953,305



(1,248,380)

(57) % Operating expenses:























Lease operating



25,253



28,748



3,495

14 % Gathering and compression



223,650



211,691



(11,959)

(5) % Processing



219,100



262,642



43,542

20 % Transportation



213,462



189,642



(23,820)

(11) % Production and ad valorem taxes



81,842



36,158



(45,684)

(56) % Marketing



131,298



66,175



(65,123)

(50) % Exploration and mine expenses



1,394



743



(651)

(47) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



36,268



40,389



4,121

11 % Equity-based compensation



8,171



13,512



5,341

65 % Depletion, depreciation and amortization



173,395



171,406



(1,989)

(1) % Impairment of property and equipment



23,363



15,710



(7,653)

(33) % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



804



1,204



400

50 % Contract termination



2,096



4,441



2,345

112 % Loss (gain) on sale of assets



71



(220)



(291)

*

Total operating expenses



1,140,167



1,042,241



(97,926)

(9) % Operating income (loss)



1,061,518



(88,936)



(1,150,454)

*

Other earnings (expenses):























Interest expense, net



(34,213)



(27,928)



6,285

(18) % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



14,713



19,098



4,385

30 % Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(4,414)



—



4,414

*

Total other expense



(23,914)



(8,830)



15,084

(63) % Income (loss) before income taxes



1,037,604



(97,766)



(1,135,370)

*

Income tax benefit (expense)



(225,571)



29,833



255,404

*

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interests



812,033



(67,933)



(879,966)

*

Less: net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



46,898



15,151



(31,747)

(68) % Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ 765,135



(83,084)



(848,219)

*



























Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 953,252



113,101



(840,151)

(88) %



* Not meaningful

The following table sets forth selected financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:































Three Months Ended

Amount of









June 30,

Increase

Percent





2022

2023

(Decrease)

Change

Production data (1) (2):























Natural gas (Bcf)



203



204



1

*

C2 Ethane (MBbl)



4,025



6,414



2,389

59 % C3+ NGLs (MBbl)



10,156



10,175



19

*

Oil (MBbl)



906



971



65

7 % Combined (Bcfe)



294



309



15

5 % Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)



3,228



3,400



172

5 % Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (3):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 7.67



2.14



(5.53)

(72) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl) (4)

$ 22.42



7.82



(14.60)

(65) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 60.28



34.16



(26.12)

(43) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 98.49



59.69



(38.80)

(39) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 8.00



2.89



(5.11)

(64) % Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (3):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 4.94



2.16



(2.78)

(56) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl) (4)

$ 22.42



7.82



(14.60)

(65) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 59.84



34.11



(25.73)

(43) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 97.73



59.40



(38.33)

(39) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 6.10



2.90



(3.20)

(52) % Average costs (per Mcfe):























Lease operating

$ 0.09



0.09



—

*

Gathering and compression

$ 0.76



0.68



(0.08)

(11) % Processing

$ 0.75



0.85



0.10

13 % Transportation

$ 0.73



0.61



(0.12)

(16) % Production and ad valorem taxes

$ 0.28



0.12



(0.16)

(57) % Marketing expense, net

$ 0.09



0.07



(0.02)

(22) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

$ 0.12



0.13



0.01

8 % Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

$ 0.59



0.56



(0.03)

(5) %





(1) Production data excludes volumes related to the VPP. (2) Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts. This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and may not reflect their relative economic value. (3) Average prices reflect the before and after effects of our settled commodity derivatives. Our calculation of such after effects includes gains on settlements of commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for hedge accounting because we do not designate or document them as hedges for accounting purposes. (4) The average realized price for the three months ended June 30, 2023 includes $6 million of proceeds related to a take-or-pay contract. Excluding the effect of these proceeds, the average realized price for ethane before and after the effects of derivatives would have been $7.65 per Bbl.

