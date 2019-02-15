Antero Resources Builds Out Marcellus, Utica Gathering and Processing Capacity, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Antero Resources Corporation (Denver, Colorado) enjoyed a prosperous 2018, achieving record volumes for gathering, compression, processing and fractionation. The company, which holds assets in West Virginia and Ohio, added 760 million and 600 million standard cubic feet per day of compression and processing capacity, respectively, during the year. Industrial Info is tracking more than $1.4 billion in active projects involving Antero, about 30% of which is attributed to projects nearing or under construction.

Within this article: Details on some of Antero's highest-valued projects, including improvements and additions to a gathering system in the Marcellus and Utica shales and a collaboration with MarkWest Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of MPLX LP.

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com .

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.

William Ploch

713-783-5147

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.industrialinfo.com

