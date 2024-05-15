Antero Resources Receives Investment Grade Credit Rating

DENVER, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources," "Antero," or the "Company") today announced that it has received an investment grade credit rating of BBB- from S&P Global Ratings ("S&P").

On May 15th, 2024, S&P upgraded Antero's corporate and issuer credit ratings to BBB- from BB+ with a stable outlook. The Company has maintained an investment grade credit rating from Fitch Ratings since September of 2022. With these two investment grade credit ratings, Antero expects a substantial reduction in letters of credit associated with its firm transportation portfolio and reduced interest expense.

Michael Kennedy, CFO of Antero Resources said, "Antero's investment grade credit rating reinforces the strength of our company, driven by the success of our development program and commitment to debt reduction over the last several years. Since the start of our debt reduction program in the fourth quarter of 2019, we have reduced debt by more than $2 billion. This reduction, combined with our peer-leading capital efficiency and low breakeven costs, positions Antero Resources as the premier operator in Appalachia."

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM), Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.

SOURCE Antero Resources Corporation