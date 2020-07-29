Antero Resources Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

DENVER, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2020 financial and operational results. The relevant condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights Include:

Net production averaged 3,521 MMcfe/d (67% natural gas by volume) during the second quarter, a 9% increase over the prior year period

Realized natural gas equivalent price including hedges averaged $2.81 per Mcfe during the second quarter

Drilling and completion capital spend was $180 million , the lowest quarterly spend since Antero's IPO in 2013

Well costs are expected to average $675 per foot during the second half of 2020, 6% below the prior target



Established a new U.S. horizontal well record drilling 11,253' lateral feet during a 24 hour period

Monetized 100 MMBtu/d of 2021 natural gas hedges in July for $29 million to align hedges and 2021 projected net volumes, adjusting for the volumes associated with the previously announced ORRI transaction

2021 projected natural gas volumes are approximately 100% hedged at $2.77 per MMBtu

Asset sales announced to date total $531 million , relative to the $750 to $1 billion asset sale target for 2020

Repurchased an additional $279 million notional amount of senior notes through July 24 th at an 18% weighted average discount

Repurchases included $228 million notional amount of the 2021 senior notes, $5 million notional amount of the 2022 senior notes, $36 million notional amount of the 2023 senior notes and $10 million notional amount of the 2025 senior notes



Since the start of the debt repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2019, Antero has purchased $888 million of senior notes at a 19% weighted average discount



Reducing total debt by $171 million and annualized interest expense by $24 million

Liquidity was $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2020 pro forma for the hedge monetization and senior note repurchases

Paul Rady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Antero Resources commented, "We have made considerable progress towards our $750 to $1 billion asset sale target having closed $531 million of transactions to date. The asset sale proceeds received to date have enabled Antero to reduce total debt by $365 million since the start of the bond repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2019, capturing a meaningful discount on our outstanding senior notes and significantly addressing our upcoming debt maturities. On the operating front, we continue to see momentum on well cost savings, setting a new quarterly record with an average of 8.7 completion stages per day. We also set a U.S. horizontal well record during the quarter, drilling 11,253 lateral feet in a 24-hour period. These well cost savings helped to deliver our lowest quarterly drilling and completion capital spend since the company's IPO in 2013 and drove well costs to below $700 per lateral foot in May and June. We are incredibly proud of all of our employees who have safely delivered these results despite the ongoing uncertainty and challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The combination of a successful asset sale program with repurchasing debt at a discount and significant capital efficiencies have materially improved Antero's credit profile and outlook."

Glen Warren, CFO and President of Antero Resources said, "Over the last nine months we have delivered on our commitment to reduce debt through a combination of asset sales and debt repurchased at a discount. This successful debt repurchase program has resulted in an $888 million reduction in near-term maturities. Further, we have completed 69 of our 105 projected wells for the year and expect drilling and completion capital spend to be substantially lower during the second half of the year. The low capital spend projected for the second half of 2020 is expected to result in over $175 million in Free Cash Flow based on today's strip prices, providing additional liquidity for debt retirement. Longer term, we are committed to maximizing Free Cash Flow and further reducing total debt."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow presented on an actual and pro forma basis, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Asset Sale Program Update

Since the announcement of the Company's $750 million to $1 billion asset sale target in December 2019, Antero has closed $531 million of transactions. This total includes the sale of $100 million of Antero Midstream common stock in December 2019, the $402 million ORRI transaction announced in June 2020, which includes $102 million of contingent payments that may be earned based on volume thresholds in the third quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, and the $29 million hedge monetization announced today. Proceeds received to date have been used to repurchase debt at a discount. Pro forma for the hedge monetization and senior note repurchases, Antero had $1.0 billion in liquidity as of June 30, 2020.

Hedge Monetization

As a result of the ORRI transaction and the resulting excess hedges based on expected 2021 net natural gas production, Antero monetized 100,000 MMBtu/d of 2021 natural gas hedges in July for proceeds of $29 million. Pro forma for the hedge monetization, Antero has 2,300,000 MMBtu/d of natural gas hedged in 2021 at $2.77 per MMBtu. Assuming a maintenance level capital plan, approximately 100% of Antero's 2021 expected natural gas production is hedged.

Debt Repurchases

Antero repurchased $279 million notional amount of senior debt from April 1, 2020 through July 24, 2020 at an 18% weighted average discount price. The repurchases were comprised primarily of the 2021 and 2023 senior notes, but also included the 2022 and 2025 senior notes. The repurchases over this time period reduced our total indebtedness by $51 million. Since the commencement of the debt repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2019, Antero has repurchased $888 million of notional debt at a 19% weighted average discount, reducing our total indebtedness by $171 million and interest expense by $24 million on an annualized basis.

The par value of the 2021 senior notes outstanding have been reduced from $1.0 billion initially to $503 million and the par value of the 2022 senior notes outstanding has been reduced from $1.1 billion to $756 million. The par value of the 2023 and 2025 senior notes outstanding have been reduced from $750 million to $714 million and $600 million to $590 million, respectively. In total, debt repurchases have reduced the total par value of Antero's senior notes outstanding by $888 million as of July 24, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Antero reported a GAAP net loss of $463 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $42 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The decrease compared to the year ago period is attributable to lower commodity pricing. Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP measure) was $99 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $76 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.25 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP measure) was $186 million, a 26% decrease compared to $252 million in the prior year period due to lower commodity pricing. Antero's average realized price after hedges declined 13% from $3.24 per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2019 to $2.81 per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2020.

The following table details the components of average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended June 30, 2020:







































Three months ended June 30, 2020







Natural Gas

(MMcf/d)

Oil (Bbl/d)

C3+ NGLs

(Bbl/d)

Ethane (Bbl/d)

Combined Natural Gas

Equivalent (MMcfe/d)



Average Net Production



2,364



11,029



131,150



50,796



3,521



































Average Realized Prices

Natural Gas

($/Mcf)

Oil ($/Bbl)

C3+ NGLs

($/Bbl)

Ethane ($/Bbl)

Combined Natural Gas

Equivalent ($/Mcfe)



Average realized prices before settled derivatives

$ 1.71

$ 8.29

$ 15.55

$ 5.76

$ 1.83

Settled commodity derivatives



1.08



25.18



4.68



(0.10)



0.98

Average realized prices after settled derivatives

$ 2.79

$ 33.47

$ 20.23

$ 5.66

$ 2.81



































NYMEX average price

$ 1.72

$ 27.84













$ 1.72

Premium / (Differential) to NYMEX

$ 1.07

$ 5.63













$ 1.09



Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the second quarter averaged 3,521 MMcfe/d, including 192,975 Bbl/d of liquids (67% natural gas by volume). Net production increased 9% from the year ago period and 4% from the prior period.

Antero's average realized C3+ NGL price before hedging was $15.55 per barrel, representing a 46% decrease versus the prior year period. Antero shipped 54% of its total C3+ NGL net production on Mariner East 2 for export and realized a $0.04 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing on these volumes at Marcus Hook, PA. Antero sold the remaining 46% of C3+ NGL net production at a $0.12 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing at Hopedale, OH. The resulting blended price on 131,150 Bbl/d of net C3+ NGL production was $15.55 per barrel, which was a $0.04 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing. Based on current strip prices at Mont Belvieu and in the international markets, Antero expects its blended realized C3+ NGL prices in 2020 to average a $0.00 to a $0.05 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu. Antero expects to sell at least 50% of its C3+ NGL production in 2020 at Marcus Hook for export at a premium to Mont Belvieu.























Three months ended June 30, 2020



Pricing Point

Net C3+ NGL Production

(Bbl/d)

% by

Destination

Premium (Discount) To Mont Belvieu

($/Gal) Propane / Butane exported on ME2 Marcus Hook, PA

70,369

54%

$0.04 Remaining C3+ NGL volume Hopedale, OH

60,781

46%

($0.12) Total C3+ NGLs/Blended Premium





131,150

100%

($0.04)

All-in cash expense, which includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing and transportation, production and ad valorem taxes, net marketing, and general and administrative expense (excluding equity-based compensation) was $2.35 per Mcfe in the second quarter, an 8% decrease compared to $2.56 per Mcfe average during the second quarter of 2019. Lease operating expense was $0.08 per Mcfe in the second quarter, a 43% decline from $0.14 per Mcfe in the year ago period driven by a decrease in water handling costs as Antero increased water blending and reuse in completion operations. G&A expense was $0.09 per Mcfe, a 25% decrease from the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to reduced employee headcount and a 9% increase in production. Antero expects all-in cash expense to average $2.25 to $2.35 per Mcfe in 2020 driven by a decrease in net marketing expense during the second half of the year.

Per unit net marketing expense declined to $0.15 per Mcfe in the second quarter compared to $0.25 per Mcfe reported in the prior year period. The decline was driven primarily by higher production volumes during the quarter resulting in less unutilized transportation capacity. Net marketing expense averaged $0.10 per Mcfe in June as production volumes increased significantly during the month. Net marketing expense is expected to average $0.09 to $0.10 per Mcfe during the second half of 2020 as a result of Antero's increase in natural gas production volumes. Full year guidance for net marketing expense remains $0.10 to $0.12 per Mcfe.

Liquids Pricing Update

NGL Prices

C3+ NGL prices during the second quarter were negatively impacted by weak demand for normal butane (nC4), isobutane (iC4), and pentane (C5), all of which are used for gasoline. The demand destruction on gasoline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced C5 prices below propane prices for much of April to under $0.40 per gallon. As gasoline demand rebounded in May and June, there has been a notable improvement in C5 pricing and therefore C3+ NGL pricing. The benchmark C5 price in July has been in the range of $0.60 to $0.70 per gallon.

The restart of economic activity in Asia and Europe, coupled with lower LPG production from refineries in the US, Europe, and Asia during the second quarter, provided support for international LPG prices relative to oil. Further, reductions in OPEC+ and North American oil production and the associated NGL volumes are expected to have a supportive effect on propane and butane prices through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

Condensate Pricing

During the second quarter, condensate differentials to WTI were notably wider as a result of COVID-19 demand destruction at both the Appalachia regional level and national level. To protect against production curtailments and shut-ins due to insufficient storage capacity, Antero expanded its customer base and its condensate storage capacity within the basin. In addition, Antero entered into transactions that required buyers to transport product to more distant markets and storage, which coincided with substantially weakened crack spreads for refined products. To date, Antero has not shut in or curtailed any production from its assets as a result of COVID-19 demand issues and does not expect to shut in any volumes during 2020.

Condensate differentials to WTI expanded to nearly $20/Bbl during the second quarter, but have begun to return to pre-pandemic levels as gasoline demand improved through the summer months. Pre-hedge oil realizations were negatively impacted during the quarter as Antero sold volumes at a material discount to WTI in order to keep from shutting in production volumes. This period of weak condensate demand driven by the pandemic coincided with an active well completion quarter for Antero that brought on large condensate volumes. The negative impact from wider oil differentials was more than offset by the benefit of maintaining full natural gas and NGL volumes. Antero expects its full year 2020 realized oil price differential to be $10.00/Bbl to $12.00/Bbl, as the differential normalizes during the second half of 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic Developments

As a producer of natural gas, NGLs and oil, Antero Resources is recognized as an essential business under various federal, state and local regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the communities in which it operates. Antero has continued to operate under these regulations, while taking steps to protect the health and safety of its workers. Antero has implemented protocols to reduce the risk of an outbreak within its field operations, and these protocols have not had an impact on production. A substantial portion of the Company's non-field level employees have transitioned to remote work from home arrangements. Antero has been able to maintain a consistent level of effectiveness, including maintaining day-to-day operations and decision making, and financial reporting systems and internal control over financial reporting. For more information, please see Antero's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Operating Update

Marcellus Shale — Antero placed 44 horizontal Marcellus wells to sales during the second quarter with an average lateral length of 10,757 feet. Nineteen of the 44 new wells have had at least 60 days of reported production data to date and the average 60-day rate per well was 20.2 MMcfe/d, including approximately 922 Bbl/d of liquids, assuming 25% ethane recovery. During the second quarter, Antero achieved a new U.S. horizontal record by drilling 11,253 lateral feet during a 24-hour period. Additionally, Antero's ongoing emphasis on completion efficiencies resulted in a material improvement during the second quarter to 8.7 stages completed per day, a 23% increase from 7.1 stages per day in the prior period, also a company record. During the quarter, Antero set a company record for an entire pad averaging 9.6 stages per day.

These efficiency gains led to average well costs below $700 per lateral foot during the months of May and June, despite only partial vendor cost savings being realized. All-in well costs are expected to average $675 per lateral foot for the second half of 2020 for a 12,000' lateral. Antero currently has one drilling rig and two completion crews running.

Second Quarter 2020 Capital Investment

Antero's drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $180 million. Through the first half of 2020, Antero has completed 69 of the projected 105 well completions planned for the year. Antero anticipates a decline in capital spending in each subsequent quarter of 2020, reflecting continued efficiencies, service cost deflation and the release of three rigs and two completion crews that occurred during the second quarter of 2020. In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion costs, the Company invested $11 million in land during the second quarter. For a reconciliation of accrued capital expenditures to cash capital expenditures see the table on page 10.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, Antero's total debt was $3.5 billion, of which $926 million were borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility. Antero has a borrowing base of $2.85 billion with lender commitments that total $2.64 billion. After deducting letters of credit outstanding of $730 million and pro forma for the subsequent hedge monetization and senior note repurchases, the Company had $1.0 billion in available liquidity at June 30, 2020.

Commodity Derivative Positions

Antero has hedged 1.7 Tcf of natural gas at a weighted average index price of $2.71 per MMBtu through 2023 with fixed price swap positions. Antero also has oil and NGL and ethane fixed price swap positions, including oil positions that total 26,000 Bbl/d, NGL positions that total 10,315 Bbl/d and ethane positions that total 24,500 Bbl/d during 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's estimated fair value gain on remaining commodity derivative instruments was $618 million based on strip pricing, a portion of which was realized in the Company's hedge monetization described above.

Please see Antero's Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, for more information on all commodity derivative positions, including basis swaps and natural gas calls.

The following tables summarize Antero's hedge position as of June 30, 2020:

Fixed price natural gas positions from July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2023 were as follows:



















Natural gas

MMBtu/day

Weighted

average index

price

Year ending December 31, 2020:











NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

2,227,500



$2.87

Year ending December 31, 2021:











NYMEX ($/MMBtu) (1)

2,400,000



$2.80

Year ending December 31, 2022:











NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

1,307,500



$2.44

Year ending December 31, 2023:











NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

150,000



$2.38







(1) Pro forma for the recent hedge monetization, 2021 fixed price natural gas position is 2,300,000 MMBtu/d at $2.77/MMBtu C3+ NGL, ethane and oil derivative contract positions from July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 were as follows:

















Derivative Contract Type Liquids

Hedges (Bbl/d)

Weighted

average

index price

($/Gal) Weighted

average basis

differential

$/Gal Weighted

average

index price

($/Bbl) Year ending December 31, 2020:











Total Propane (C3) – ARA (Europe) (1) Fixed swap 10,315

$0.55

$23.10













Total OPIS Ethane Mt Belvieu Fixed swap 24,500

$0.20

















Total NYMEX Crude Oil (2)

26,000





$55.63 (1) Net of shipping. Assumes $0.10/gal shipping to ARA. (2) Hedged 20,000 Bbl/d of pentane (C5) at 80% of WTI and hedged the resulting 26,000 Bbl/d of oil-

equivalent volumes at $55.63/Bbl WTI on average (80% x $55.63 = $44.52/Bbl pentane).











Guidance

All guidance not discussed in this release is unchanged from previously stated guidance.

Consolidation

For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, Martica Holdings, LLC ("Martica"), the entity associated with the ORRI transaction, is consolidated in the Company's consolidated financial statements. All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. The noncontrolling interest in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 represents the interest in Martica owned by Sixth Street. For more information, please see Antero's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference "Antero Resources". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13703838.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 am MT.

Presentation

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteroresources.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Basis of Financial Presentation

In connection with the closing of the simplification transaction between Antero Midstream GP LP and Antero Midstream Partners LP ("Antero Midstream Partners") on March 12, 2019, among other things, Antero Midstream GP LP converted to a Delaware corporation and changed its name to Antero Midstream Corporation ("Antero Midstream") and Antero Midstream Partners became Antero Midstream's wholly owned subsidiary. As of June 30, 2020, Antero Resources owned 29% of the shares of common stock of Antero Midstream. Through March 12, 2019, Antero Midstream Partners' results were consolidated within Antero Resources' results. Upon closing, Antero Midstream Partners was deconsolidated from Antero Resources and Antero Resources' interests in Antero Midstream were accounted for under the equity method of accounting within Antero Resources' results. The GAAP results discussed below include the results of Antero Midstream Partners from January 1, 2019, through March 12, 2019, on a consolidated basis, and from March 13, 2019, to June 30, 2020, the results of Antero Midstream Partners are no longer consolidated. The non-GAAP results described herein reflect the applicable results as if the simplification transaction had occurred at the beginning of the applicable period, unless otherwise noted.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as set forth in this release represents net income (Loss), adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (Loss) as an indicator of financial performance. The following tables reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):







Three months ended June 30,



2019

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources Corp

$ 42,168

$ (463,304) Commodity derivative fair value (gains) losses



(328,427)



168,015 Gains on settled commodity derivatives



44,699



313,912 Impairment of oil and gas properties



130,999



37,350 Equity-based compensation



6,549



7,973 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated - AMC



(13,585)



(20,228) Gain on early extinguishment of debt



—



(39,171) (Gain) loss on sale of assets



951



— Contract termination and rig stacking



5,604



11,071 Tax effect of reconciling items (1)



34,914



(115,047) Adjusted Net Loss

$ (76,128)

$ (99,429)













Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding



309,062



268,386





(1) Deferred taxes were approximately 23% for 2019 and 24% for 2020.

Per Share Amounts

































Three months ended June 30,





2019

2020

Net income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources Corp

$ 0.14



(1.73)

Commodity derivative fair value (gains) losses



(1.06)



0.63

Gains on settled commodity derivatives



0.14



1.17

Impairment of oil and gas properties



0.42



0.14

Equity-based compensation



0.02



0.03

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated - AMC



(0.04)



(0.07)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt



—



(0.15)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets



—



—

Contract termination and rig stacking



0.02



0.04

Tax effect of reconciling items (1)



0.11



(0.43)

Adjusted Net Loss

$ (0.25)



(0.37)







(1) Deferred taxes were approximately 23% for 2019 and 24% for 2020.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company's financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):





















December 31,

June 30,





2019

2020

AR bank credit facility

$ 552,000



926,000

5.375% AR senior notes due 2021



952,500



516,202

5.125% AR senior notes due 2022



923,041



756,030

5.625% AR senior notes due 2023



750,000



743,690

5.000% AR senior notes due 2025



600,000



590,000

Net unamortized premium



791



542

Net unamortized debt issuance costs



(19,464)



(14,388)

Consolidated total debt

$ 3,758,868



3,518,076

Less: AR cash and cash equivalents



—



—

Net Debt

$ 3,758,868



3,518,076



Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow, or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Cash Flow from Operations, less drilling and completion capital and leasehold capital plus earnout payments.

The Company has not provided projected Cash Flow from Operations or a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to projected Cash Flow from Operations, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project Cash Flow from Operations for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts. Targeted 2020 Free Cash Flow is based on current strip pricing and assumes that dividends from Antero Midstream remain flat for the year for aggregate annual dividends from Antero Midstream of $171 million in 2020. Antero Midstream previously announced that in light of the uncertain conditions impacting the energy industry, Antero Midstream will continue to evaluate its capital budget as well as the appropriate amount of capital that is returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in order to maintain its financial profile.

Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund its activities and to service or incur additional debt. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss), adjusted for certain items detailed below.

Through March 12, 2019, the financial results of Antero Midstream Partners were included in our consolidated results. Effective March 13, 2019, we no longer consolidate Antero Midstream Partners and account for our interest in Antero Midstream using the equity method of accounting. Adjusted EBITDAX includes distributions received with respect to limited partner interests in Antero Midstream Partners common units through March 12, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAX as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding our capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement, or tax position. Adjusted EBITDAX does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. However, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;

is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and

is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies.

The following table represents a reconciliation of our net income (loss), including noncontrolling interest, to Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities per our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, in each case, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020. Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the noncontrolling interests in Martica and these adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Martica related adjustments.





















Three months ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2019

2020

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:













Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ 42,168



(463,304)

Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—



236

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



243,220



215,146

Impairment of oil and gas properties



130,999



37,350

Commodity derivative fair value (gains) losses (1)



(328,427)



168,015

Gains on settled commodity derivatives (1)



44,699



313,912

Equity-based compensation expense



6,549



7,973

Provision for income tax expense (benefit)



17,249



(142,404)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt



—



(39,171)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliates



(13,585)



(20,228)

Distributions/dividends from unconsolidated affiliates



47,922



42,755

Interest expense, net



54,164



51,811

Exploration expense



314



231

(Gain) Loss on sale of assets



951



—

Contract termination and rig stacking



5,604



11,071

Transaction expense



—



6,138







251,827



189,531

Martica related adjustments (2)



—



(3,100)

Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 251,827



186,431

















Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities:













Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 251,827



186,431

Martica related adjustments (2)



—



3,100

Interest expense, net



(54,164)



(51,811)

Exploration expense



(314)



(231)

Changes in current assets and liabilities



31,910



(6,310)

Transaction expense



—



(6,138)

Other items



(11,155)



(9,078)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 218,104



115,963







(1) The adjustments for the derivative fair value gains and losses and gains on settled derivatives have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) from operations for changes in the fair value of unsettled derivatives, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period. As a result, derivative gains included in the calculation for Adjusted EBITDAX only reflect derivatives that settled during the period. (2) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below. (in thousands):

























Three months ended June 30,







2019

2020

Drilling and completion costs (as reported; cash basis)



$ 311,401



251,744

Change in accrued capital costs





(8,624)



(71,793)

Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)



$ 302,777



179,951



Notwithstanding their use for comparative purposes, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional liquids-rich natural gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com .

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Resources' control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Resources expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding expected results, future commodity prices, future production targets, realizing potential future fee rebates or reductions, including those related to certain levels of production, future earnings, leverage targets and debt repayment, future capital spending plans, asset monetization opportunities and pricing, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, estimated realized natural gas, NGL and oil prices, expected drilling and development plans, projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, future financial position, the amount and timing of any litigation settlements or awards, and future marketing opportunities are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Resources believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Resources expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Resources cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Antero Resources' control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health event, including the COVID-19 pandemic, potential shut-ins of production due to lack of downstream demand or storage capacity and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Resources' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















(Unaudited)



December 31,

June 30,



2019

2020 Assets











Current assets:











Accounts receivable

$ 46,419



57,013 Accounts receivable, related parties



125,000



— Accrued revenue



317,886



254,863 Derivative instruments



422,849



521,459 Other current assets



10,731



8,942 Total current assets



922,885



842,277 Property and equipment:











Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):











Unproved properties



1,368,854



1,277,476 Proved properties



11,859,817



11,989,302 Gathering systems and facilities



5,802



5,802 Other property and equipment



71,895



72,649





13,306,368



13,345,229 Less accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization



(3,327,629)



(3,408,099) Property and equipment, net



9,978,739



9,937,130 Operating leases right-of-use assets



2,886,500



2,562,945 Derivative instruments



333,174



103,514 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



1,055,177



279,805 Other assets



21,094



18,319 Total assets

$ 15,197,569



13,743,990













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 14,498



36,736 Accounts payable, related parties



97,883



73,375 Accrued liabilities



400,850



339,388 Revenue distributions payable



207,988



173,759 Derivative instruments



6,721



3,652 Short-term lease liabilities



305,320



230,499 Other current liabilities



6,879



6,831 Total current liabilities



1,040,139



864,240 Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



3,758,868



3,518,076 Deferred income tax liability



781,987



529,598 Derivative instruments



3,519



2,558 Long-term lease liabilities



2,583,678



2,334,227 Other liabilities



58,635



62,312 Total liabilities



8,226,826



7,311,011 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 14 and 15)











Equity:











Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 295,941 shares and 268,390 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively



2,959



2,684 Additional paid-in capital



6,130,365



6,098,167 Accumulated earnings



837,419



35,305 Total stockholders' equity



6,970,743



6,136,156 Noncontrolling interests



—



296,823 Total equity



6,970,743



6,432,979 Total liabilities and equity

$ 15,197,569



13,743,990

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended June 30,





2019

2020

Revenue and other:













Natural gas sales

$ 553,372



367,415

Natural gas liquids sales



303,963



212,197

Oil sales



49,062



8,322

Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



328,427



(168,015)

Marketing



63,080



64,285

Other income



1,760



707

Total revenue



1,299,664



484,911

Operating expenses:













Lease operating



40,857



24,742

Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation



566,834



631,845

Production and ad valorem taxes



30,968



19,992

Marketing



137,539



113,053

Exploration



314



231

Impairment of oil and gas properties



130,999



37,350

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization



242,302



214,035

Loss on sale of assets



951



—

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



918



1,111

General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense of $6,549 and

$7,973 in 2019 and 2020, respectively)



42,382



38,403

Contract termination and rig stacking



5,604



11,071

Total operating expenses



1,199,668



1,091,833

Operating income (loss)



99,996



(606,922)

Other income (expenses):













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



13,585



20,228

Transaction expense



—



(6,138)

Interest expense, net



(54,164)



(51,811)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt



—



39,171

Total other income (expenses)



(40,579)



1,450

Income (loss) before income taxes



59,417



(605,472)

Provision for income tax (expense) benefit



(17,249)



142,404

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interests



42,168



(463,068)

Less: Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



—



236

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ 42,168



(463,304)

















Income (loss) per share—basic

$ 0.14



(1.73)

Income (loss) per share—diluted

$ 0.14



(1.73)

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic



309,062



268,386

Diluted



309,137



268,386



ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



















Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2020

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

$ 1,067,924



(801,878)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



484,397



415,927

Impairment of oil and gas properties



212,243



126,570

Impairment of midstream assets



6,982



—

Commodity derivative fair value gains



(251,059)



(397,818)

Gains on settled commodity derivatives



141,791



524,838

Loss on sale of assets



951



—

Equity-based compensation expense



15,452



11,302

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



304,963



(252,389)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt



—



(119,732)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliates



(27,666)



107,827

Impairment of equity investment



—



610,632

Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream Partners LP



(1,406,042)



—

Distributions/dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates



60,527



85,511

Other



5,670



4,433

Changes in current assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



5,848



(27,329)

Accrued revenue



166,066



63,023

Other current assets



2,307



789

Accounts payable including related parties



(2,424)



(21,182)

Accrued liabilities



(22,146)



15,722

Revenue distributions payable



(9,795)



(29,560)

Other current liabilities



1,119



(46)

Net cash provided by operating activities



757,108



316,640

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:













Additions to unproved properties



(56,814)



(21,672)

Drilling and completion costs



(680,088)



(552,227)

Additions to water handling and treatment systems



(24,416)



—

Additions to gathering systems and facilities



(48,239)



—

Additions to other property and equipment



(4,629)



(1,234)

Settlement of water earnout



—



125,000

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



(25,020)



—

Proceeds from the Antero Midstream Partners LP Transactions



296,611



—

Proceeds from asset sales



1,983



—

Change in other assets



(4,974)



525

Net cash used in investing activities



(545,586)



(449,608)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock



—



(43,443)

Issuance of senior notes



650,000



—

Repayment of senior notes



—



(496,541)

Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net



(145,000)



374,000

Payments of deferred financing costs



(8,259)



—

Sale of noncontrolling interest



—



300,000

Distributions to noncontrolling interests in Antero Midstream Partners LP



(85,076)



—

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards



(2,295)



(331)

Other



(1,360)



(717)

Net cash provided by financing activities



408,010



132,968

Effect of deconsolidation of Antero Midstream Partners LP



(619,532)



—

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ —



—

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 119,180



101,885

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment

$ 33,240



61,305



The following table set forth selected operating data for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020:











































Amount of









Three months ended June 30,

Increase

Percent

(in thousands)

2019

2020

(Decrease)

Change

Revenue:























Natural gas sales

$ 553,372

$ 367,415

$ (185,957)

(34) % Natural gas liquids sales



303,963



212,197



(91,766)

(30) % Oil sales



49,062



8,322



(40,740)

(83) % Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



328,427



(168,015)



(496,442)

(151) % Marketing



63,080



64,285



1,205

2 % Other income



1,760



707



(1,053)

(60) % Total revenue



1,299,664



484,911



(814,753)

(63) % Operating expenses:























Lease operating



40,857



24,742



(16,115)

(39) % Gathering and compression



210,149



202,773



(7,376)

(4) % Processing



193,018



242,592



49,574

26 % Transportation



163,667



186,480



22,813

14 % Production and ad valorem taxes



30,968



19,992



(10,976)

(35) % Marketing



137,539



113,053



(24,486)

(18) % Exploration



314



231



(83)

(26) % Impairment of oil and gas properties



130,999



37,350



(93,649)

(71) % Depletion, depreciation, and amortization



242,302



214,035



(28,267)

(12) % Loss on sale of assets



951



—



(951)

(100) % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



918



1,111



193

21 % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



35,833



30,430



(5,403)

(15) % Equity-based compensation



6,549



7,973



1,424

22 % Contract termination and rig stacking



5,604



11,071



5,467

98 % Total operating expenses



1,199,668



1,091,833



(107,835)

(9) % Operating income (loss)



99,996



(606,922)



(706,918)

(707) % Other earnings (expenses):























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



13,585



20,228



6,643

49 % Transaction expense



—



(6,138)



(6,138)

*

Interest expense, net



(54,164)



(51,811)



2,353

(4) % Gain on early extinguishment of debt



—



39,171



39,171

*

Total other income (expenses)



(40,579)



1,450



42,029

(104) % Income (loss) before income taxes



59,417



(605,472)



(664,889)

(1,119) % Provision for income tax (expense) benefit



(17,249)



142,404



159,653

(926) % Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including

noncontrolling interests



42,168



(463,068)



(505,236)

(1,198) % Less: Net income and comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interests



—



236



236

*

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to Antero Resources Corporation



42,168



(463,304)



(505,472)

(1,199) %

























Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 251,827

$ 186,431

$ (65,396)

(26) %

* Not meaningful































Three months ended June 30,

Amount of

Increase

Percent





2019

2020

(Decrease)

Change

Production data:























Natural gas (Bcf)



208



215



7

3 % C2 Ethane (MBbl)



3,720



4,622



902

24 % C3+ NGLs (MBbl)



9,576



11,935



2,359

25 % Oil (MBbl)



940



1,004



64

7 % Combined (Bcfe)



294



320



26

9 % Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)



3,226



3,521



295

9 % Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (1):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 2.66

$ 1.71

$ (0.95)

(36) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$ 8.16

$ 5.76

$ (2.40)

(29) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 28.57

$ 15.55

$ (13.02)

(46) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 52.19

$ 8.29

$ (43.90)

(84) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 3.09

$ 1.83

$ (1.26)

(41) % Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (1):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 2.86

$ 2.79

$ (0.07)

(2) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$ 8.16

$ 5.66

$ (2.50)

(31) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 28.67

$ 20.23

$ (8.44)

(29) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 53.49

$ 33.47

$ (20.02)

(37) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 3.24

$ 2.81

$ (0.43)

(13) % Average costs (per Mcfe):























Lease operating

$ 0.14

$ 0.08

$ (0.06)

(43) % Gathering and compression

$ 0.72

$ 0.63

$ (0.09)

(13) % Processing

$ 0.66

$ 0.76

$ 0.10

15 % Transportation

$ 0.56

$ 0.58

$ 0.02

4 % Production taxes

$ 0.11

$ 0.06

$ (0.05)

(45) % Marketing, net

$ 0.25

$ 0.15

$ (0.10)

(40) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

$ 0.12

$ 0.09

$ (0.03)

(25) % All-in cash expense

$ 2.56

$ 2.35

$ (0.21)

(8) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

$ 0.83

$ 0.67

$ (0.16)

(19) %































(1) Average sales prices shown in the table reflect both the before and after effects of our settled commodity derivatives. Our calculation of such after effects includes gains on settlements of commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for hedge accounting because we do not designate or document them as hedges for accounting purposes. Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts. This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and does not necessarily reflect their relative economic value.

SOURCE Antero Resources Corporation

Related Links

http://www.anteroresources.com

