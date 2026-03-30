ANTHBOT Celebrates Anniversary with Spring Savings

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ANTHBOT

Mar 30, 2026, 02:54 ET

ANTHBOT celebrates its anniversary with special spring promotions. To mark the milestone and the start of the spring mowing season, the robotic lawn mower specialist is offering discounts of up to €270 on its M and N Series across Europe from 30 March to 19 April. The promotion runs on both ANTHBOT's official online store and its Amazon stores in Germany, France, Spain, the UK and Italy.

MUNICH, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In just three years, ANTHBOT has grown from a start-up into a global operation active in more than 30 countries, supported by over 150 distributors and 3,000 retail outlets across DIY, consumer electronics and specialist channels. The brand has also received recognition from international media and industry bodies, including the MUSE Design Awards and the TWICE CES Picks Award, underscoring its growing reputation for innovation and product excellence.

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ANTHBOT Anniversary Event
ANTHBOT Anniversary Event

The anniversary promotion covers three models from the M and N Series, first unveiled at CES 2026 earlier this year, where the lineup received over 10 awards.

Promotional Pricing (30 March – 19 April)

  • M5: €629 (regularly €749)
  • M9: €719 (regularly €849)
  • N8: €1,099 (regularly €1,369)

M Series – Compact & Mighty
Designed for small to mid-sized gardens with narrow passages, the M Series features Full-Band RTK navigation, Dual Vision cameras, 5-blade cutting (20 cm width), AI obstacle detection for 1,000+ object types, and a quiet brushless motor (≤58 dB). Setup and scheduling for up to 30 zones is done via the ANTHBOT app.

N Series – Neat Lawn Solutions
The N Series combines mowing, mulching, collecting clippings, and sweeping leaves in a 4-in-1 system. Cyclone technology collects 99% of clippings into a 23‑litre bag. Navigation uses Dual Vision with Full-Band RTK.

On both channels, buyers can add a garage accessory to any M5 or M9 for an additional €50. Amazon shoppers can also choose a complete starter bundle for the M5 (€779) or M9 (€869), each including a garage, wall mount kit, replacement blades and one year of 4G and NetRTK service.

On the official ANTHBOT store, additional perks include a Spin & Win discount game with savings of up to €100 and triple reward points on all orders during the promotion period.

CONTACT:
ANTHBOT PR Team
[email protected]

SOURCE ANTHBOT

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