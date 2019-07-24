Anthem Acquires an Infill Project in Sacramento

VANCOUVER, July, 24 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Anthem Properties Group Ltd. has acquired 1500 S Street in Sacramento, California for $5.1 million.

The ¾ acre infill project is in an excellent location at the intersection of Downtown and Midtown, steps away from the largest employment hub in the region and the historic R Street Corridor filled with shops, restaurants and cultural amenities.

"This is Anthem's second acquisition in the downtown Sacramento area in the last year," says Anthem's CEO, Eric Carlson. "It shows our company's belief in and commitment to the City and the entire region."

Anthem is working with architects and planners on a proposal that includes a mix of residential and commercial that will benefit and enhance the neighborhood in keeping with its cultural and historic past. It expects to submit a formal plan later this year.

About Anthem:

Founded 28 years ago, Anthem is a team of 400 people driven by creativity, passion and direct communication. Anthem and Anthem United have invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 260 residential, commercial and retail projects with an aggregate value of more than $6 billion across western North America.



Our growing residential portfolio includes 14,600 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from master planned mixed use residential and multifamily, to townhome and single family communities.



We own, co-own and manage 5 million square feet of retail, industrial, residential rental and office space. We have developed more than 60 communities and currently hold over 5,000 acres of land across Alberta, British Columbia and California.



Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities. We are Growing Places.

SOURCE Anthem Properties Group Ltd.

Related Links

www.anthemproperties.com

