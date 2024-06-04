ANTHEM BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD JOINS CRAIN'S NEW YORK BUSINESS FOR THE 5TH YEAR TO NAME 25 WHOLE HEALTH HEROES

Anthem Whole Health Heroes Awards to recognize individuals and organizations committed to innovation and leadership.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, in partnership with the custom division of Crain's New York Business, is pleased to launch the 2024 Anthem Whole Health Heroes Awards program.

Anthem and Crain's are continuing this program to recognize individuals and organizations that are committed to innovation and leadership. The recognition this year will specifically distinguish those excelling at innovating a medical treatment or a new procedure, implementing employee wellness strategies, advancing financial health in their community, and improving social and behavioral health in their organization and their broader community.

"The Whole Health Heroes awards give us the continued opportunity to recognize exceptional innovation and leadership and honor the incredible New Yorkers who are making a difference in the health and well-being of their communities by not only addressing physical health needs, but mental, emotional, and social with a focus on health equity," said Victor DeStefano, President of NY Commercial at Anthem. "Our previous honorees are a testament to how working together, we can address chronic conditions, strengthen social support and ensure better health outcomes for all. I'm excited to meet our next class of Whole Health Heroes in New York and learn from their accomplishments."

Frederick P. Gabriel, Publisher and Executive Editor of Crain's New York Business, concurred, "Crain's remains dedicated to not only covering the business community's news but also celebrating the achievements of those who enhance New York through exemplary leadership. We are thrilled to collaborate with Anthem again this year, and we eagerly anticipate recognizing New York executives from all sectors who have made significant contributions to their communities."

Twenty-five honorees will be recognized for:

Leading the innovation of a drug, medical treatment, or new testing procedure as it relates to asthma, cancer, diabetes, or heart health, making a difference in screening, preventing, and/or managing any of these diseases for the good of the New York City community .

. Establishing and implementing employee wellness strategies within their organization to promote mental and overall health.

Demonstrating a passion in using their influence to advance their financial health within their community or for the benefit of New York's underserved communities. This could include offering financial wellness programs to help individuals take control of their finances, reduce financial anxiety and set them on the path to better health.

Using their influence to advance social health within their organization and broader community. This could include a nominee's charitable or philanthropic work, company sustainability efforts and the like.

Submit nominations from May 27 to midnight Eastern Standard Time July 12 at crainsnewyork.com. The online entry point (essay) is at crainsnewyork.com/Anthem2024.

The Crain's New York Business newsroom will not participate in the judging or selection of the honorees.

25 honorees will be celebrated and recognized at a New York Mets game, featured in a special print and online section in September, and presented an award at an event in October.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York

Serving New Yorkers for 90 years, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Anthem is the largest health insurer in New York, supporting more than 4 million members and more than 38,000 business, union, and small employers in New York. Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Anthem HealthChoice Assurance Inc., and Anthem HealthChoice HMO Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York State. Additional information about Anthem is available at www.anthembluecross.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city's diverse business communities, Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate in the city and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

