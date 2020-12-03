Anthem Foundation and JDRF Partner to Address Mental Health Needs During Pandemic

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1 in 5 Americans experience a mental health condition, and the current COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for mental health services. JDRF, the leading global funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and the Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc., are partnering to launch a new program that will provide fundamental mental health resources to families impacted by T1D.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus pandemic can cause increased stress and anxiety, especially among individuals who are caring for family members or loved one, and those at higher risk for severe illness — such as diabetes. Having the right resources to learn how to cope and respond to these feelings plays an important role to an individual's overall health.

The physical elements of living with T1D, which require 24/7 management – compounded with its emotional burden and anxiety related to the pandemic – can contribute to increased rates of distress and depression not only in individuals diagnosed with T1D, but also their loved ones. Research shows that stress increases the levels of cortisol which is insulin resistant, ultimately making diabetes management more difficult.

"A significant number of Americans are living with T1D and are also at a heightened risk for mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and disordered eating. Having the right support plays a vital role in managing unique challenges during this challenging health crisis," said Razia Hashmi, MD, MPH, Vice President for Commercial Clinical Operations at Anthem. "Our commitment to improving lives and communities continues through our partnership with JDRF in support of its Behavioral Health and Psychology Program. Together we will reach individuals, families and caregivers by providing direct access to digital behavioral health resources to support those impacted by T1D."

Through the creation of behavioral health and psychology resources, JDRF will collaborate with healthcare providers and medical professionals across the U.S. to provide a range of support and resources to families impacted by T1D. Experts will educate the community on practical mental wellness techniques, how to cope with depression and anxiety during COVID-19, the importance of exercise to counteract stress and how to recognize when to seek professional help. Digital resources will also be made available online.

"JDRF is proud to partner with the Anthem Foundation on this very important effort to support people with T1D during these unprecedented times," said Dr. Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF President and CEO. "A key part of our mission is to improve the lives of those affected by T1D. Now more than ever it's critically important to support psychological interventions, further research, increase community education and improve to psychosocial services to ensure the health and well-being of people living with T1D and their caregivers."

T1D is an autoimmune disease in which a person's pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the body's immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF

About the Anthem Foundation

The Anthem Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc. and through charitable contributions and programs, the Foundation promotes the organization's commitment to improving lives and communities. Through strategic partnerships and programs, the Foundation addresses the social drivers that will help create a healthier generation of Americans in communities that Anthem, Inc. and its affiliated health plans serve. The Foundation focuses its funding on critical initiatives that make up its Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative that targets: maternal health, diabetes prevention, cancer prevention, heart health and healthy, active lifestyles, behavioral health efforts and programs that benefit people with disabilities. The Foundation also coordinates the company's year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates' donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about the Anthem Foundation, please visit http://www.anthem.foundation and its blog at https://medium.com/anthemfoundation.

