AnthemIQ Closes $10 Million in Series A Financing to Expand Transformative Technology Software for the Commercial Real Estate Transaction

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnthemIQ, the leading commercial real estate transaction platform, today announced the close of a $10 million Series A financing led by Staubach Capital, alongside investments from industry professionals and investors. According to AnthemIQ's co-Founder & Executive Chairman Kenny Tomlin, this funding will accelerate the company's rapid growth and product expansion.

Launched in February 2021, AnthemIQ provides one simple digital platform to manage the entire CRE transaction from search to signed lease. With over 1,000 users since launch, the product has been readily adopted by an industry impacted by Covid and hungry for innovation. "Clients use digital platforms to run their own companies, book travel, interact with their banks and buy residential homes," said Tomlin. "They expect commercial brokerages to provide similar solutions with speed, convenience and transparency to finding and securing their commercial space. Brokers recognize this and finally have an end-to-end solution in AnthemIQ."

This financing will allow the company to optimize and expand its solutions addressing some of the biggest headaches for firms, brokers, and clients, including:

A modern and intuitive platform for presenting and reviewing properties (AnthemIQ reduces unnecessary client site-visits by over 75%)

A client experience that allows a broker to win more business, increasing transaction volume by up to 80%

A marketplace of active searches and real-time collaboration between the tenant rep and leasing agents to quickly identify and present options to the client

A streamlined digital workflow so tenant reps and leasing agents can work together to negotiate the agreement and get to a signed contract

The ability to organize and store active deals, client search criteria, and corresponding documents in one place

"I spent nearly twenty years as a tenant rep broker with clients from small family offices to dozens of fortune 500 companies," said Jeff Staubach. "I've never seen a product that is able to transform the way business is done both for the broker as well as a corporate real estate team. Staubach Capital is excited to lead this investment round and strategically participate in the company's continued growth."

Chris Skyles, co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of AnthemIQ confirms Staubach's sentiment. "We are excited to be partnering with Staubach Capital to take AnthemIQ to commercial real estate professionals across the globe. Everyone connected to this business, including our amazing investors, believes that AnthemIQ will play a pivotal role in the digital transformation of the CRE Industry."

About AnthemIQ

AnthemIQ is innovating commercial real estate tech that empowers brokers to manage their deals and engage clients on one simple platform. Co-founded by Kenny Tomlin, a serial tech entrepreneur and Chris Skyles, a leading tenant rep broker, AIQ solves the pain points of transaction management in CRE today. Our innovation helps brokers win more business, save time, and better serve their clients.

