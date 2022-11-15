Anthology Chairman and CEO Recognized as Industry Leader of the Year by EdScoop for Notable Contributions in EdTech

Milton Honored Among Top Higher Ed Innovators in the Inaugural 2022 EdScoop 50 Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Chairman and CEO Jim Milton was named an Industry Leader of the Year by the 2022 EdScoop 50 Awards . In its inaugural year, the EdScoop 50 Awards honor the most influential people in the higher education technology community, along with the most innovative projects that make a positive impact across universities.

"It is an honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of education leaders, and it is an honor that I share with Anthologists, who every day are helping learners and educators achieve their goals," said Milton. "Anthology continues to accelerate our momentum in 2022 as we have developed and implemented data-driven intelligent experiences to empower students around the globe."

With over 35 years of experience in technology leadership, Milton has been an instrumental part of Anthology's growth as now the largest edtech ecosystem worldwide. Milton oversees 3,600 employees, enabling institutions around the globe to drive student success through 60+ SaaS products and services designed to advance learning.

"The EdScoop 50 Awards honor the best of the best technology leaders and projects across higher education institutions today. These winners have led through a period of unprecedented change," said Jake Williams, vice president of content and community, and publisher for StateScoop and EdScoop. "With more than 200,000 votes, EdScoop's readership said leaders like Jim Milton and others stand out at this specific moment in 2022. As we look toward the future of higher education, these winners will be who we look to for leadership."

Members of the higher education technology community nominated more than 200 leaders and projects for the awards, recognizing achievements between July 2021 and July 2022. The EdScoop team narrowed the list to the top 80, and readers cast more than 200,000 votes to select this year's winners which include leaders from forty institutions, two university systems, seven private sector companies and one professional organization.

