Anthology Improves the Student Experience with AI-Enabled Enrollment and Retention Services, Powered by AWS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, today announced the future of student support, combining Anthology's proven enrollment and retention services powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is the latest innovation from Anthology Services, combining AWS technology, generative AI, and Anthology's expert staff to proactively and reactively support students.

Anthology will leverage Amazon Connect, an easy-to-use omni-channel cloud contact center service offering superior, low-cost customer service using machine learning (ML), to superpower its Enrollment, Retention, Help Desk, and Support Services for students with financial and administrative questions. Anthology services and expertise combined with the cutting-edge technology, efficiency, and scalability of AWS can empower institutions to deliver an unparalleled student experience.

"Anthology is a leader in the responsible and impactful use of AI and is now taking the next step by infusing AI into our global services" said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO at Anthology. "One of the areas where we can deliver immediate benefit to our customers is helping ensure students receive the support they need to engage and thrive. We can do that through AI-enhanced enrollment and retention services."

The new platform will offer more effective, scalable, and personalized student support. The updated capabilities of Anthology Services mark a step forward in utilizing technology to create a more responsive, anticipatory educational support system, directly addressing student needs with innovative solutions and in alignment with Anthology's Trustworthy AI Approach.

Anthology selected AWS to power its solutions due to AWS's industry-leading capabilities in AI, ML, and cloud services. AWS, through tools like Amazon Connect, offers scalable, secure, and innovative solutions that enhance Anthology's ability to deliver personalized, data-driven experiences for educational institutions. As a global leader in AI technology, AWS ensures Anthology's solutions remain at the forefront of innovation in the education sector.

Anthology will showcase the future of Student Services powered by AWS and how they can deliver more student enrollment, retention and institutional value at EDUCAUSE, October 21–24, 2024, in San Antonio, TX. To learn more about Anthology Services, please visit https://www.anthology.com/services.

