Anthology Launches New Vision, Mission and Brand: Power of Together

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading provider of EdTech solutions, is proud to announce the next chapter of its evolution focused on creating life-changing opportunities through the transformative power of education and technology. During its annual user conference, Anthology Together 2024, the company unveiled its new mission, vision, and brand, grounded in their dedication to customer-centered innovation.

"Technology is transforming the future of higher education—perhaps faster and with greater impact than in any other sector today," said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. "Artificial intelligence, digital teaching and learning, and operational efficiency are just a few of the areas at the forefront of change. Our bold new brand identity reflects who Anthology is today and how we empower our customers to best support their students while being the most efficient they can be."

Anthology's new tagline, Power of Together™, expresses the driving force behind the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. It reflects the formation of Anthology itself, which unified industry-leading Learning Management Systems (LMS), a Student Information Systems (SIS), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems to build the first complete modern and intelligent EdTech ecosystem.

Anthology's purpose is to boldly change what education and technology can make possible together. The mission focuses on empowering educators and institutions with innovations that are meaningful as well as simple, intelligent, and designed to inspire student success and institutional growth. Supporting this, the vision projects a world where education and technology seamlessly converge to create life-changing opportunities for all individuals across the globe, fostering an environment ripe for learning and progress.

Aligning with the new purpose, Anthology unveiled its visual rebrand, including its updated logo that reflects its conviction in the Power of Together. The concept of power and exponential achievement is portrayed through the inclusion of the caret symbol (^) at the start of the company name and as its mark.

For CIOs aiming to modernize IT strategies and streamline operations, or faculty members seeking user-friendly tools to enhance teaching and student engagement, Anthology empowers users to:

Boldly navigate fast and unprecedented change with best-in-class solutions and innovation perfectly positioned to help them pivot.

Make the most strategic decisions for their institution with connected, intelligent solutions that guide you via built-in data insights.

Confidently drive the best outcomes possible knowing that everything Anthology does happens in close partnership with their customers, and rest assured knowing that no other vendor has more evidence to support this claim.

Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com.

