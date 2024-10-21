Anthology partners with Obrizum to revolutionize AI-powered learning for Blackboard users worldwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Obrizum, a Cambridge-based company in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, has signed a strategic partnership with Anthology to deliver hyper-personalized adaptive learning and next-generation insights to millions of students and educators using the Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS).

Unveiled to thousands of clients and partners at Anthology's annual Anthology Together user conference in July 2024, this collaboration reinforces Anthology's position at the forefront of innovation in the educational technology ecosystem. Through this partnership Anthology will leverage Obrizum's multi-patented, AI-powered learning technology to develop deeply tailored experiences for its global users.

By integrating Obrizum's true adaptive learning technology, Anthology will empower learners and educators with unprecedented insights on their content and learning, unlocking the potential to transform teaching and learning practices worldwide. The incorporation of Obrizum's intelligent course curation, personalization engines, high-fidelity immersive learning technology, and industry-leading diagnostic analytics promises significant improvements in course development, student engagement, and speed to competency. It will also enhance educators' visibility into student understanding, facilitating more effective teaching strategies.

Obrizum's explainable AI technology is deployed at scale for world-leading organizations across various industries. Anthology will leverage Obrizum's technology in accordance with our joint commitment to trustworthy and impactful AI. The partnership will enable tens of millions of students, along with their teachers and administrators, to benefit from tools to create and experience true adaptive learning directly within their instances of Anthology's Blackboard learning management system.

Dr. Chibeza Agley, Chief Executive Officer of Obrizum, said:

"We are incredibly proud to provide our unique adaptive learning solutions to Anthology, enabling the delivery of deeply personalized learning journeys and rich analytical insights built on strong foundations of high-quality data to millions of learners and instructors worldwide."

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to be the global leader in measuring human learning in digital environments. By closing the measurement gap and improving the quality of data that supports decisions, we help people live happier, safer, and more fulfilling lives."

Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology, added:

"Anthology is committed to advancing trustworthy AI that not only supports educators but transforms learning for students worldwide. By integrating Obrizum's core technologies with our expertise, we're aligning with the future of education, where institutions are increasingly looking to diversify their offerings and better meet evolving student expectations. Our goal is clear: to continue leading the charge in AI-driven EdTech innovation, ensuring every learner and educator has access to the most impactful tools for success."

About Anthology

Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® LMS, Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, Anthology inspires educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple, and intelligent to help redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. For more information, visit www.anthology.com.

About Obrizum

Obrizum is the true adaptive learning platform that delivers mission-critical learning with measurable impact. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, Obrizum is a patented and award-winning learning solution that helps companies and organizations across any sector automatically create, deliver, and monitor true adaptive, non-linear digital learning courses at scale. By bringing to life precision personalization and utilizing data-driven insights, Obrizum empowers data-driven decisions about skills development, career trajectories, and overall business performance. Trusted by world-leading organizations across multiple industries worldwide, Obrizum is transforming the future of learning. Visit www.obrizum.com

Media contacts:

Erin Mitchell, Director of Communications, Anthology. [email protected]

