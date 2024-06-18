Anthology Releases Strategy Guide on Generative AI's Role in Higher Education

Developed by MIT SMR Connections, the report incorporates views from leaders at leading higher education institutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today unveiled a comprehensive strategy guide called Enhancing Higher Education with Generative AI: A Responsible Approach. Commissioned by Anthology and developed by MIT SMR Connections, this guide arrives after Anthology's release of its AI Policy Framework earlier this year, intended to shape the future integration of AI in academic contexts.

The study reveals a striking surge in the adoption of generative AI across higher education, with University of Michigan (U-M) finding that 60% of its faculty and students report usage in varied forms, and 40% of administrative staff similarly engaged. While highlighting the transformative potential of AI, the guide also stresses the critical need for responsible and strategic AI implementation to avoid possible pitfalls. In addition to U-M, this guide also includes insights from experts at MIT Sloan School of Management, Emory University, Arizona State University, Microsoft and Texas A&M.

Experts at MIT Sloan School of Management, ASU, Anthology and Texas A&M talk about AI in higher ed. Post this

Key areas covered in the strategy guide include:

Proactive Education and Training: Emphasizing the need for robust training programs that elevate both staff and student understanding of AI technologies and institutional policies.

Maximizing Generative AI's Potential: Investigating the role of AI in revolutionizing teaching and learning processes by fostering innovative methods in course design and student assessment.

Ensuring Ethical Oversight: Advocating for strict ethical regulations to manage AI integration and ensure fairness, accountability, and maintaining institutional integrity.

"Generative AI is fundamentally transforming how we approach education," stated Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "With the release of our comprehensive strategy guide alongside our robust AI Policy Framework, we underscore our dedication to guiding this innovation responsibly, ensuring that it leads to ethical and substantial advancements in higher education."

Anthology's AI Policy Framework, launched in January, underscores the necessity for ethical AI use, providing institutions with comprehensive guidelines to align AI technologies with their core educational values.

The strategy guide is available for download here, and more details on Anthology's AI Policy Framework can be found here.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Media contacts:

Erin Mitchell, Director of Communications, Anthology.

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthology