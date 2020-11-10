Anthology Senior Living Opens New Facility in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology Senior Living, a new organization created by long time real estate development firm CA Ventures, is pleased to announce the completion and opening of the Anthology of Mayfield Heights community. Home to more than 180 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care residences, this brand-new residential facility is located just 11 miles from Lake Erie, surrounded by lush, wooded green space and in close proximity to accessible transit corridors.

"Our team has been operating several senior living communities in 11 states including Ohio since our launch as Anthology Senior Living in 2019," said Benjamin Burke, President of Anthology Senior Living. "This Mayfield Heights community introduces an incredible new design approach, with high end finishes and modern lifestyle solutions adapted as a result of significant research across our entire organization. It perfectly aligns with our philosophy of creating environments that promote holistic wellness and serve the evolving needs of our seniors over time. We are confident that the new residents of this community will receive a housing experience unlike anything that has been introduced in the State before."

The Anthology of Mayfield Heights community has been built as the company's first "Life Plan Community," a new design strategy for senior housing created in collaboration with national design firm HED. The Life Plan Community consists of a main building and a small arrangement of cottages nestled between the residential and business districts of Mayfield Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, OH. The community was developed with an emphasis on lifestyle experiences and amenities for all resident types.

Courtyards, roof terraces, and balconies provide options for different scales of outdoor activities and community engagement – with both pandemic times and non-pandemic times in mind. The courtyards serve as activity hubs; and residents are encouraged to participate in active and passive leisure, such as swimming, pickleball, gardening, lounging and meditating. The supportive, multi-use environment continues inside by providing multiple dining options including a bistro, pub, private dining, and large dining room. A business center, clubhouse, fitness center, golf simulator, art galleries, library, a pottery room, and a theater also offer residents a great variety of experiences right on site. These amenity spaces are woven together to provide a robust community experience. Biophilic design elements are included throughout the community to provide the access to nature that has proven to help with the mental and physical well-being of seniors as they age in place.

"While we have completed the design of many senior living facilities around the country to-date, many with CA Ventures, this one is a particularly big deal for our design team. We introduced some very creative new amenity spaces into this project with Anthology, and adapted certain finish decisions to help support the growing importance of public health," said Alan Truehart, AIA, LEED AP a project leader with HED.

Grand opening events will be limited as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but leases are already underway for the community's first tenants and the community is open for tours. To learn more, please visit https://www.anthologyseniorliving.com/mayfield-heights .

About Anthology Senior Living We've made it our mission to provide a unique senior living experience that provides our residents with the best in hospitality and care, so they can live their story in a beautiful, meaningful way. From our directors and care managers to our housekeeping and kitchen team, we think of every team member as a caregiver, part of a dedicated family that's committed to making a difference in the lives of others. Our team is committed to providing senior care and safe living conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit www.anthologyseniorliving.com.

About HED At HED, great design is about thinking creatively to overcome challenges and improve real world outcomes. With a long history and reputation for design excellence, our belief is that all the facets of our design, from architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning, must create a positive impact for our clients, the community, and the world. This has allowed our firm to succeed and grow into a broad range of market sectors from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). To learn more, visit http://www.hed.design/.

