Anthology Sets New Standard in EdTech with Latest Blackboard® LMS Release, Emphasizing AI Literacy, Instructor Efficiency, and Student Success

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, revealed the latest iteration of its Learning Management System (LMS), Blackboard, at Anthology Together 2024. Previously known as Blackboard Learn, the flagship LMS was recognized for outpacing the competition in feature development for the third consecutive year. This iteration focuses on enhancing AI literacy, improving instructor workflows, and supporting student achievement. Innovations such as AI Conversations, Content Designer, and Video Studio demonstrate Anthology's commitment to advancing education through technology by integrating tools that address the evolving needs of academic institutions.

"The impact of AI, the enrollment cliff, student retention, escalating costs, changing student expectations—I don't remember a time higher education faced so many unprecedented challenges," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "Our rapid product enhancements and commitment to working in close collaboration with our customers reflect our dedication to helping higher education not just overcome these hurdles but thrive in this dynamic environment."

Leading the way on AI literacy

Following on the success of its AI-facilitated instructional design tool, the Blackboard AI Design Assistant, Anthology announced the availability of its student-focused AI literacy tool. Students will be expected to use generative AI technologies in the workforce, and it's important they have an opportunity to experience it and understand its strengths and weaknesses.

AI Conversations is a new activity type in Blackboard to drive AI literacy and deepen student engagement. Through the tool, students can have a conversation with an AI persona about a specific topic. It's a unique way to expose students to generative AI in a responsible and pedagogically-sound way while maintaining instructor oversight. The instructor is able to review the interaction and assess their student's critical thinking while offering a novel and engaging means of assessment.

Powered by Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, AI Conversations sets a new standard in AI literacy not available in any other LMS. AI Conversations will be a core feature included in every Blackboard license. All AI-facilitated capabilities in Anthology solutions are developed following Anthology's Trustworthy AI Approach.

Deepen student engagement and bolster instructor efficiency

Customer engagement and co-design is a critical component of Anthology's product development process. The Anthology customer community were active contributors to all of the value-driven features announced at Anthology Together:

Blackboard Content Designer. To allow instructors to create more engaging learning experiences, the Content Designer allows simple, fast, interactive content creation that is mobile friendly and accessible. Aligned with Anthology's mission to deliver innovation that is simple and intelligent, the Content Designer is a core feature of the latest version of Blackboard included in every license.

Blackboard Content Designer. To allow instructors to create more engaging learning experiences, the Content Designer allows simple, fast, interactive content creation that is mobile friendly and accessible. Aligned with Anthology's mission to deliver innovation that is simple and intelligent, the Content Designer is a core feature of the latest version of Blackboard included in every license.

Blackboard Video Studio. In order to create an even more engaging and multimodal student experience, Anthology also launched Video Studio. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Video Studio allows instructors to add video and audio content to their courses quickly and easily, with automatic captioning and flexible playback for use in low-bandwidth areas, to deliver a more engaging and accessible multimedia experience for students.

Blackboard Mastery Learning. Blackboard's enhanced Mastery Learning capabilities allow instructors to design programs that adapt to each student's individual needs. This personalized approach deepens student engagement and significantly enhances learning outcomes, ensuring learners progress and master course content as they go.

The new Gradebook Mastery view allows instructors to easily identify learning gaps at both the course and individual student levels. This clear, visual representation of student progress enables instructors to adjust their instructional strategies as needed. Students also benefit from the Mastery view by gaining a comprehensive understanding and overview of how their course assignments contribute to their overall learning outcomes.

The new Achievements feature in Blackboard celebrates student accomplishments. With Achievements, instructors can create badges for students to earn based on specific performance criteria. Badging is vital to student learning as it aligns with evolving student expectations and provides a visual recognition of achievements and skills mastery.

Students can showcase their expertise in their life-long Achievement Studio account. They can display their skills and badges, including the evidence of their learning, and incorporate in social platforms and portfolios.

