Anthology Sets New Standard in EdTech with Latest Blackboard® LMS Release, Emphasizing AI Literacy, Instructor Efficiency, and Student Success
Jul 16, 2024, 09:00 ET
Jul 16, 2024, 09:00 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, revealed the latest iteration of its Learning Management System (LMS), Blackboard, at Anthology Together 2024. Previously known as Blackboard Learn, the flagship LMS was recognized for outpacing the competition in feature development for the third consecutive year. This iteration focuses on enhancing AI literacy, improving instructor workflows, and supporting student achievement. Innovations such as AI Conversations, Content Designer, and Video Studio demonstrate Anthology's commitment to advancing education through technology by integrating tools that address the evolving needs of academic institutions.
"The impact of AI, the enrollment cliff, student retention, escalating costs, changing student expectations—I don't remember a time higher education faced so many unprecedented challenges," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "Our rapid product enhancements and commitment to working in close collaboration with our customers reflect our dedication to helping higher education not just overcome these hurdles but thrive in this dynamic environment."
Leading the way on AI literacy
Following on the success of its AI-facilitated instructional design tool, the Blackboard AI Design Assistant, Anthology announced the availability of its student-focused AI literacy tool. Students will be expected to use generative AI technologies in the workforce, and it's important they have an opportunity to experience it and understand its strengths and weaknesses.
AI Conversations is a new activity type in Blackboard to drive AI literacy and deepen student engagement. Through the tool, students can have a conversation with an AI persona about a specific topic. It's a unique way to expose students to generative AI in a responsible and pedagogically-sound way while maintaining instructor oversight. The instructor is able to review the interaction and assess their student's critical thinking while offering a novel and engaging means of assessment.
Powered by Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, AI Conversations sets a new standard in AI literacy not available in any other LMS. AI Conversations will be a core feature included in every Blackboard license. All AI-facilitated capabilities in Anthology solutions are developed following Anthology's Trustworthy AI Approach.
Deepen student engagement and bolster instructor efficiency
Customer engagement and co-design is a critical component of Anthology's product development process. The Anthology customer community were active contributors to all of the value-driven features announced at Anthology Together:
Experience the industry's most modern learning management system with a free trial at www.anthology.com.
About Anthology
Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com.
CONTACT: Erin Mitchell, [email protected]
SOURCE Anthology
Share this article