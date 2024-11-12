Anthology Student Recognized as Most Innovative System in the Market in Tambellini Student StarChart

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, today announced Anthology® Student, its flagship cloud-based student information system, was ranked as a Commander in the Tambellini StarChart™: 2024 Student Systems. Anthology Student was rated the most innovative full-market, generally available solution for 2024.

Anthology Student helps institutions create a holistic academic experience for students and administrators, including financial aid, student accounts, and career services. Anthology Student's industry-leading flexible support for both traditional term-based and non-term academic calendars is critical for institutions looking to expand their offerings and meet the needs of today's learner—a major differentiator in an increasingly important area of the market.

"Anthology Student is a robust and modern student system," said Matthew Winn, Ph.D., Senior Analyst at the Tambellini Group. "When combined with Anthology's Finance and HCM, it offers a single-vendor platform for institutions looking to modernize. Anthology is paving the way for more institutions to make the switch from legacy solutions and the high-end platforms that are often out of reach for mid to small-size institutions."

The report cited Anthology's innovation and investment in the student experience, highlighting its multiple registration pathways and AI capabilities to align skills to courses, predictive class scheduling, and course projections.

"Our mission with Anthology Student is to ensure every student has a clear path to success while making it easier for universities to support that journey," said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology. "Every tool, process, and feature in Anthology Student is focused on student outcomes, administrative ease, and institutional efficiency. Through our close partnership with our customers, we're setting a new standard for today's student information systems."

Private, not-for-profit, public, two-year and four-year institutions have been increasingly moving to Anthology Student as they align to the demands for flexible academic program delivery. The solution supports various program types, including short-term, online, on-ground, hybrid, and stackable credentials.

Anthology Student is the leading Student Information System (SIS) with Enterprise Resource Planning Capabilities (ERP) built specifically for higher education. Tambellini Group is a leading independent technology research, analyst, and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education.

Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM).

