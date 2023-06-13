Anthology Student Recognized for Educational Technology Innovation in 5th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

News provided by

Anthology

13 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Student Information System Solution Provider of the Year" award.  Anthology took the top spot in the highly competitive category during the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

"We are dedicated to providing a highly flexible, dynamic SIS that seamlessly evolves alongside institutions to help them better achieve their missions," said Jim Milton, Anthology Chairman and CEO. "This recognition from Edtech Breakthrough affirms that our team is delivering innovation that ultimately puts learners around the world on the path toward achieving their goals."

Anthology Student delivers a modern student system that meets the changing needs of today's higher education institutions. Anthology Student's industry-leading support for both traditional term-based and non-credit programs is critical for institutions looking to expand their offerings and a major differentiator in an increasingly important area of the market. The flexibility of cloud architecture also powers faster, more efficient updates; key differentiating features like Faculty Workload Management; and leading data visualization tools.

"With access to modern functionality and technology solutions that offer scalable features, schools and institutions can drive better learner outcomes. This includes an increase in total graduation rates through access to accurate and effective data-driven program auditing tools like those from Anthology," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "We're delighted to award Anthology with a 2023 EdTech Breakthrough award. Not only does their solution significantly reduce administrative backlog, but it allows institutions to use contemporary functionality and scalable features to improve student results."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.

About Anthology
Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Contact:
Erin Mitchell
Anthology
[email protected]

SOURCE Anthology

