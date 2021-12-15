Anthology Succeed named platinum winner of Campus Technology 2021 New Product Award

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of proven higher education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that its Anthology Succeed solution has been named the platinum winner of Campus Technology's 2021 New Product Awards in the Student Success/Retention category.

"As laying the groundwork for successful student outcomes begins with tailoring student journeys from the first interaction through matriculation, we created Anthology Succeed to empower institutions to guide and support students through every stage of their college experience," said Dr. JD White, Anthology Chief Product Officer. "We're honored to receive this recognition from Campus Technology as it further validates what we are hearing from our customers – that Anthology Succeed is helping their administrators keep students informed and involved by facilitating clear communication about their personalized academic journey and helping to bolster their overall engagement."

Anthology Succeed is a powerful student success and retention solution used by institutions across the globe to ensure persistent and prescriptive planning for student success. Designed to give administrators a comprehensive view of each student's experience and performance, the solution helps colleges and universities build a better retention and success strategy across the board. Anthology Succeed features personalized action plans for students with continuously updated data to further refine predictions, scoring and prescriptive actions.

Now in its second year, Campus Technology's New Product Awards recognize leading product and service providers in the education sector by honoring the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose solutions are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.

"Congratulations to the winners of this year's New Products Awards — 2021 has been defined by innovation and transformation in higher education, and we're pleased to recognize the impact that these technologies have had in moving colleges and universities forward and supporting student success," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology.

About Campus Technology

Campus Technology is one of higher education's top information sources, serving as a complete resource for academic and administrative IT leaders and establishing a collaborative environment that promotes professional networking and global pedagogy. For more information, visit www.campustechnology.com .

About Anthology

Anthology recently combined with Blackboard, becoming one of the largest EdTech ecosystems on a global scale for education. Now supporting more than 150 million users in over 80 countries, Anthology strives to advance education to support learners in higher education, K-12, business and government throughout the world. The newly expanded organization uses modern cloud technology and services that address individual needs and help educators shape each learner's journey. Drawing on a comprehensive offering, Anthology solutions create operational efficiencies; provide intelligence for staff, faculty and administrators; and empower institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success at each phase of their journey. Discover how we are fulfilling our mission at www.anthology.com .

