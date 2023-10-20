Anthology Tile Welcomes the "Season of Savings"

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a legacy of providing unmatched quality, Anthology Tile and VP of design Suzi Portugal has consistently set benchmarks in style and value, announces its latest initiative, Season of Savings. With this initiative they have further enhanced their offerings, making now an irresistible time for interior designers, architects, and homeowners to redefine and elevate their spaces before the holiday season.

Anthology Tile - Season of Savings (PRNewsfoto/Anthology Tile)
By leveraging Anthology Tile's extensive distribution network, the company has come together with its dealers and distributors to create special offerings. From now until the end of 2023, Anthology customers have the opportunity to turn their design dreams into reality at an incredible value.

"With thousands of stores around the country representing our brand, we are in a privileged place to sense the market's pulse, allowing us to respond to our clientele's needs quickly." Said Todd Midas, Mosaic Companies and Anthology's Sr. Vice President of Sales.

"Several factors have impacted our industry in recent months and driven customers away from showrooms. Smaller projects have become a norm nationwide, and people are slightly more cautious about their spending. That is not good for the A&D community, the tile business we support, and, more than anything, everyday people. We believe we can help."

Combining fresh Anthology offerings with tried-and-true classics, dealers have a splendid opportunity to fortify their market presence with the initiative's deals. The brand hopes dealers seize this chance to engage deeper with their community, boosting connections and sales and enriching the A&D space as a whole.

Starting in October and lasting until the end of the year, Anthology's Season of Savings initiative is designed to highlight the exceptional value and allure of the brand's products and invites customers to experience the magic in person at any Anthology Tile-affiliated store.

About Anthology

Born in 2019, Anthology is the brainchild of Suzi Portugal, a tile prodigy and one of the most knowledgeable tile designers in the industry. With products designed locally and sourced globally, Anthology's unique and innovative products are awarded by the market, loved by the public, and always available. Its facilities nationwide and throughout the world are stocked with inventory and can service all customers nationwide and is backed by an outstanding logistics team that stands by with a commitment to ship all orders within 24-72 hours.

Press Contact

Nauro Rezende
Senior Director of Marketing
[email protected]
Phone: +1 305-372-9787
Cell: +1 305-915-9994

SOURCE Anthology Tile

