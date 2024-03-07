Anthology's AI Features Win Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that its AI Design Assistant, a feature of Blackboard Learn Ultra, won in the higher education category of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023. It's the fourth time Anthology's leading AI-facilitated tool has been recognized for its innovative approach since launching in September 2023.

"We are focused on taking a responsible and trustworthy approach to AI and solving real day-to-day challenges such as helping instructors work through course design tasks," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "This award affirms that the work we've been doing with institutions and educators is hitting the mark in bringing advanced capabilities to the edtech market that are simple, deliver value, and have a big impact."

The AI Design Assistant was created in accordance with Anthology's Trustworthy AI framework, and makes Blackboard Learn the first major LMS to leverage generative AI capabilities to benefit instructors and instructional designers. With instructors in control, the AI Design Assistant uses artificial intelligence to streamline the course building process. Instructors can build engaging, effective courses more efficiently so they can spend more time with students.

In addition to Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, the AI Design Assistant won the 2023 Campus Technology Best New Product Awards for AI-based Tool for Lesson Planning, 2023 Tech and Learning's Awards of Excellence: Best Tools for Back to School award in the Higher Education category, and was shortlisted by the BETT Awards in the Higher Education – Digital Learning Product category in January 2024.

Tech and Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 are part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. The awards recognized educational technology companies that exceptionally supported teachers and students in 2023. Judges evaluated hundreds of nominations based on key criteria which determined how a company's product addressed challenges in education.

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

