Anthony & Sons Bakery Launches 'The Avocado Bread Company'

The New Jersey-based bread & roll manufacturer introduces its new brand, The Avocado Bread Company, featuring its original Avocado Seeds & Grains Bread

DENVILLE, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony & Sons Bakery, the New Jersey bread company, officially announced the launch of their latest brand, The Avocado Bread Company, complete with their most innovative product line to date. The bakery is the first to market with a unique line of plant-based bread products that utilize fresh avocados, a trending, clean ingredient packed with nutrients. Each product under The Avocado Bread Company embodies today's top culinary trends, all while delivering unrivaled taste and nourishment.

The brand's Avocado Seeds & Grains Bread is made with ripe avocados and an original blend of guacamole spices, consistent with Anthony & Sons' commitment to quality ingredients. Each loaf is packed with powerful nutrients, including healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants, and coated with healthy grains including sunflower, oats, and cracked wheat.

Sold in a perfectly sliced 24 oz. loaf, The Avocado Bread Company's Avocado Seeds & Grains Bread is designed for easy convenience in food service or retail usage. Underneath The Avocado Bread Company, the brand has also debuted a variety of other products, including Avocado Seeds & Grains Dinner Rolls, Take & Bake Avocado Bread, and Avocado Seeds & Grains Ciabatta Buns.

"We are excited to officially launch our one-of-a-kind line of avocado bread products under The Avocado Bread Company," said Ben Rizzitello, VP of Marketing. "Our delicious avocado bread is packed with 21 grams of whole grains per slice, making this line the latest power bread to hit the market. The initial response has been tremendous, and we are looking forward to getting our newly introduced products into the homes of consumers."

Anthony & Sons has always understood the importance of clean, wholesome nutrition. The Avocado Bread Company's Seeds & Grains Bread is not only on-trend but also vegan and proudly bears a clean label.

"At Anthony & Sons, we treat our patrons like family," Rizzitello said. "For us, it's about developing a product that our customers will enjoy and offers great benefits — we care about our community and the health and well-being of our customers."

The Avocado Bread Company's Seeds & Grains Bread is now available in select grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99 – $6.99.

For more information on The Avocado Bread Company and Anthony & Sons Bakery, please visit theavocadobreadcompany.com and anthonyandsonsbakery.com.

ABOUT ANTHONY & SONS

Anthony & Sons has proven to be a leader in product innovation, continually transforming the bread-baking industry through high quality products. They are one of today's largest suppliers of breads and rolls throughout the country with a 65,000 sq. ft. fully automated production plant & headquarters located in Denville NJ. At Anthony & Sons, each customer is treated as family. The bakery strives to be not only a supplier, but also a solutions provider to their customers and the everyday consumer.

The Anthony & Sons team has unrivaled experience and passion; their success lies in their ability to produce fresh, quality, authentic breads and rolls delivered daily to supplying restaurants and supermarkets across the country, all while keeping traditional values from their European heritage. Their dedication is complimented by their utmost attention to customer service among retail, foodservice & convenience store channels. With the launch of their avocado-based bread line, The Avocado Bread Company, Anthony & Sons continues to revolutionize the bakery industry through innovative, quality-driven products.

