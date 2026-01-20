Anthony & Sylvan Pools Appoints New CEO

Swimming Pool Company announces transition to start its 80th year

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the premier residential swimming pool and spa builder, renovator, and service provider in the United States, announced the appointment of John Owens as chief executive officer. Interim CEO Alan Walker will step into the role of chief operations officer.

John Owens, Anthony & Sylvan CEO, headshot

"I am proud to join Anthony & Sylvan with its rich history, tradition of excellence and remarkable brand reputation as it begins its momentous 80th year," said Owens. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team, leveraging my experience in go to market strategy and leadership to build upon this strong legacy. I'm excited to foster innovation and expand our market reach, setting a foundation that will drive sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers and communities for the next 80 years and beyond."

Owens' career spans three decades with household names like Coca-Cola, Johnson and Johnson, ING DIRECT, Capital One, J.G. Wentworth and ADT in roles such as chief marketing officer, president, chief revenue officer and chief executive officer. He was most recently the chief revenue officer for Horizon Services, LLC.

"As we enter our ninth decade in business, we are confident in John's ability to lead this organization, strengthen our culture, and execute our long-term strategy," said Erik Waldin, chairman of the board of Anthony & Sylvan. "John brings a strong track record of leadership with a focus on growth, execution and team development. We believe that he will lead the company's next phase of growth by strengthening our core operations, expanding our market presence, and ensuring disciplined execution across the business.

I want to thank Alan for his leadership as Interim CEO during this transition. Alan's efforts provided stability and continuity, and we are pleased that he will continue in a key role on the executive team," Waldin continued.

Owens earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

In his free time, Owens enjoys giving back to the community, having coached youth sports and served on various golf tournament committees including most recently for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Philadelphia Golf Classic. He has also served on the board of the First Tee of Delaware as its vice chairman, and on the board of the Light up the Queen Theater. He has also led project work for Compass Pro Bono Philadelphia, a group offering valuable consulting services to non-profits. Owens resides in Villanova, PA with his wife of 32 years, Laura; together they have 3 children.

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Founded in 1946, Anthony & Sylvan Pools is one of the nation's largest and most experienced swimming pool design, construction, renovation and companies. Celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026, it has served more than a million customers throughout the U.S.

