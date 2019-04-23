Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 90 Esteemed 2018 Angie's List Super Service Awards

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony & Sylvan won 90 2018 Angie's List Super Service awards for Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and Pool & Spa Service and Repair for all its divisions across the country – Northeast, Washington, Charlotte, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Las Vegas. This is Anthony & Sylvan's sixth year in a row winning the service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award, which honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2018.

For 2018, Anthony and Sylvan took home Angie's List Super Service Awards, including:

The Northeast division won the 2018 Super Service Award for remarkable service in both the Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and the Pool & Spa Service and Repair categories across Angie's List's Allentown , Delaware (Other), Harrisburg / Lancaster / York , New York City ( Tri-State Area ), Pennsylvania (Other), Philadelphia , Scranton / Wilkes-Barre , Seaford , and Williamsport markets.

, (Other), / / , ( ), (Other), , / , , and markets. The Mid-Atlantic division won the 2018 Super Service Award for remarkable service in both the Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and Pool & Spa Service and Repair categories across Angie's List's Baltimore , Charleston (WV), Charlottesville , Culpeper , Hagerstown , Lynchburg , Martinsburg , Maryland (Other) , Morgantown , Portsmouth / Ashland , Richmond , Roanoke / Blacksburg, Virginia (Other) and Washington, D.C markets.

, (WV), , , , , , , , / , , / (Other) and markets. The Carolinas division won the 2018 Super Service Award for remarkable service in both the Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and the Pool & Spa Service and Repair categories in Angie's List's Charlotte , Greenville / Spartanburg , Hickory / Lenoir / Morganton , Raleigh and South Carolina (Other) markets.

, / , / / , and (Other) markets. The Houston division won the 2018 Super Service Award for remarkable service in both the Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and the Pool & Spa Service and Repair categories in Angie's List's Houston market.

division won the 2018 Super Service Award for remarkable service in both the Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and the Pool & Spa Service and Repair categories in Angie's List's market. The South Central Texas division won the 2018 Super Service Award for remarkable service in both the Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and the Pool & Spa Service and Repair categories in Angie's List's Austin , San Antonio and Texas (Other) markets.

division won the 2018 Super Service Award for remarkable service in both the Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and the Pool & Spa Service and Repair categories in Angie's List's , and (Other) markets. The Las Vegas division won the 2018 Super Service Award for remarkable service in both the Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and the Pool & Spa Service and Repair categories in Angie's List's Las Vegas market.

"The service providers that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award demonstrate the level of excellence that members have come to expect," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros are top-notch and absolutely deserve recognition for the trustworthy and exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year and overall."

"We're so pleased that our customers are experiencing the excellent customer service they deserve and expect," said Owen Sakovics, Social Media Marketing Manager for Anthony & Sylvan Pools. "We're honored to have received these awards across all Anthony & Sylvan divisions and business categories. All of our employees are constantly working to ensure that current and potential customers know that the Anthony & Sylvan name is synonymous with quality and exceptional service. These Angie's List awards reinforce the fact that we're meeting our goal."

Angie's List Super Service Award winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie's List, and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines. Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades, Angie's List has provided trusted reviews and information to help millions of consumers make smart hiring decisions. Angie's List offers more than 10 million verified reviews in over 700 service categories, providing its members a credible resource for researching and comparing local service providers. Angie's List is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices.

