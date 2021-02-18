Anthony & Sylvan Pools Honors Top Employees of 2020

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the premier swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, announced its 2020 year-end honors, recognizing employees who have excelled during the past year.

"Customer service and satisfaction are at the heart of what we do, and I'm proud to honor these recipients for exemplifying those pillars throughout the year," said Anthony & Sylvan CEO Mark Koide. "I also want to extend appreciation to all of our employees for navigating one of the most challenging years in recent memory. It was a banner year for Anthony & Sylvan, and we know it's a testament to our outstanding customers and dedicated employees."

The top five salespeople recognized for achievements in new pool sales:

Dave Rothwell of Austin, TX Brian Syvrud of the Carolinas Region Rob McCubbin of Philadelphia, PA Mark Mustacchio of the Mid-Atlantic Region Mike Neilio of Philadelphia, PA

The top design consultants recognized for their work in customer service, based on results from the Customer Satisfaction Survey:

Brian Montgomery of the Carolinas Region Jason Smith of the Carolinas Region Jeff Taylor of the Houston, TX Ron Linn of the Carolinas Region Ryan Long of the Carolinas Region

The top five project managers recognized for their achievements, based on results from the Customer Satisfaction Survey:

Michael Tuberville of the Carolinas Region Ray Kennedy of the Carolinas Region Jacob Driver of the Carolinas Region Randy Doss of Houston, TX Sam Snipes of the Carolinas Region

Other Anthony & Sylvan team members honored for their outstanding performance include:

Russell Warren of San Antonio, TX - 2020 Rookie of the Year Hart Berkowitz of the Mid-Atlantic Region - 2020 Renovation Specialist of the Year Ryan Ong of Doylestown, PA - 2020 Service Tech of the Year

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With pools built for over 380,000 families, we must be doing something right.

Customer reviews of Anthony & Sylvan can be found on websites such as consumeraffairs.com, bbb.org, facebook.com and Google.

The entities doing business as Anthony & Sylvan Pools include Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, Anthony & Sylvan Corp. and Anthony & Sylvan Pools North Carolina LLC. Anthony & Sylvan's statewide licenses/registrations: #SPB.0000089 and #HIC.0501976(CT); #2006201521(DE); #410512000233(DC); MHIC#129792(MD); #13VH01546700(NJ); #0023414(NV); #68766(NC); #006381(PA); #2701011419A(VA RFC/ELE); and #WV030223(WV).

