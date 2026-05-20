ANTHONY ANDERSON & TAMRON HALL HOST THE 2026 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

Sports icons, Hollywood celebrities, WWII legends and American heroes join the Annual Television Special, Airing Nationwide on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW Stations, and Worldwide on American Forces Network

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Veterans Center (AVC) is proud to announce that the 2026 National Memorial Day Parade Presented by Boeing, returns to Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC and to television screens nationwide this Memorial Day and beyond, commemorating 250 years of American service and sacrifice.

The nation's largest Memorial Day event, the parade will reach more than 100 million households in a nationally syndicated television special airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW affiliates from Memorial Day through Independence Day, and will be carried to all U.S. military installations around the world and Navy ships at sea on American Forces Network.

Hosting the 2026 National Memorial Day Parade television special are acclaimed actor and comedian Anthony Anderson and Emmy-winning host Tamron Hall, with special introductions from Matthew Broderick, Jessica Chastain, Kevin Costner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Patricia Heaton, Norah O'Donnell, Nick Offerman, Dennis Quaid, Brooke Shields, Michael Strahan, Chris Pratt and more. Among the celebrity Grand Marshals joining this year's parade are famed actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise, Tony Award-winning actor Joe Mantegna, Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East, 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Adam Vinatieri, Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Vince Wilfork, Golden Globe-Nominated Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, Celebrity Chef and Military Advocate Robert Irvine, and Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan. Very special musical performances will feature Pop Recording Icon Ryan Cabrera, "America's Got Talent" Finalist Drake Milligan, Multi-Platinum Country Music Artist Clay Walker, all performing alongside Max Impact, the premier rock band of the United States Air Force.

"America's 250th anniversary is the anchor, but this parade carries more than that," said American Veterans Center President Tim Holbert. "It is now 85 years since America entered World War II, 75 years since the Korean War and more than 50 since Vietnam. This year also marks 35 years since Desert Storm, and 25 years since September 11. From the Greatest Generation, military chaplains, Gulf War veterans, 9/11 survivors and first responders, thousands will join along Constitution Avenue. And each one carries a story, in memory of those we have lost."

The National Memorial Day Parade serves as a living timeline of American history, featuring historical re-enactors, military veterans, active-duty personnel, honored families of the fallen, and celebrities and entertainers. Together they honor the men and women who gave their lives for the United States of America, on our most sacred holiday.

Additional details on participating celebrities, dignitaries, and musical performances will be announced in the coming days. For the latest, follow @AmericanVeteransCenter on Instagram and Facebook, and @AVCUpdate on X. The 2026 National Memorial Day Parade's television special will broadcast nationwide on local ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations through Independence Day. Check local listings for airtimes, or visit NationalMemorialDayParade.com for information and listings.

The American Veterans Center (AVC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational foundation dedicated to guarding the legacy and honoring the sacrifice of our military personnel from every generation. The National Memorial Day Parade is held annually in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.AmericanVeteransCenter.org.

SOURCE The American Veterans Center