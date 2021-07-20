Anthony Assi Joins NMB to Launch FasterFi, a New Digital-First Lending Platform

"I am excited to join the NMB team in making FasterFi the go-to digital lending platform for consumers that want transparency, speed, and reward for their financial diligence." Anthony states, " FasterFi gives those looking to secure home financing online a solution that isn't bogged down by old industry conventions or outdated technology."

Anthony Assi is renowned in the digital mortgage space as a top originator and thought leader. With emphasis on technology-driven lending and more than 12 years of mortgage banking experience; Assi brings a fresh approach to service for the modern consumer. Through his efforts, Assi not only ranked as one of the top loan originators in the country by volume, he also ranked #8 in Scotsman Guide's 2021 U.S. refinance production volume report. While acheiving record-breaking numbers only a year ago, Anthony and NMB have even bigger plans for the future with FasterFi.

"Anthony funded over five-hundred and sixty million dollars in loan volume in 2020 with average loans closing in under two weeks," states NMB CPO, Robert Jayne, "He has the energy and skillset for a successful launch and beyond. FasterFi exists to empower well-qualified consumers to drive their financial journey home. With Anthony on the team, we know borrowers who take advantage of all that FasterFi has to offer will love their experience."

About FasterFi and NMB

FasterFi is a technology and consumer-driven lending platform that empowers well-qualified buyers to get the best rates through a streamlined online experience. It's mission is to be the premier online resource for mortgage lending, credit, and financial wellness. FasterFi is backed by Nationwide Mortgage Bankers "NMB," the fastest growing mortgage company in America.

NMB was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. Their mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

FasterFi (Fasterfi.com) is a registered DBAs of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc 68 S Service Rd Suite 400, Melville, NY 11747 ("NMB"). NMB is in no way affiliated with "Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company." NMB is Registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System NMLS #819382. HUD Approved Title II Supervised Lender #3113200005. Nationwide is not acting on behalf of or at the direction of HUD/FHA or the Federal Government. All loans are subject to Credit and Appraisal Approval. Program, Rates, Terms, and Conditions are subject to change without notice. This is not a commitment to lend.

FasterFi (Fasterfi.com) is an approved dba of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. in only the states of: Alabama/Colorado/Connecticut/Delaware/District of Columbia/ Florida/Georgia/Illinois/Kansas/Kentucky/Minnesota/Mississippi/Montana/New Hampshire/New Mexico/North Carolina/Ohio/Oregon/Pennsylvania/South Carolina/South Dakota/Texas/Wisconsin.

