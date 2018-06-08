Anthony Bourdain's Death Highlights Rising Toll of Suicide

A study released on Thursday, June 7, by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that suicide rates rose in 49 states between 1999 and 2016, with a total of nearly 45,000 suicides in 2016. The report lists suicide as the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34, and the fourth leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 35 and 54. Numbers increased across all demographics, including race, age, gender and ethnicity.

"We're losing more people to suicide than we would if the 9-11 attacks happened 10 times every year. This isn't someone else's problem, it's up to all of us to come together and talk about it," said Glenn Most, PsyD, executive director of West Pines Behavioral Health. "Even if someone seems like they have everything, they might still be struggling with something they're afraid to talk about. We need to reach out to the people we know and ask how they're doing, that's how each one of us can help turn this around."

Most is part of a coalition of public and mental health groups behind the Let's Talk Colorado campaign, an initiative encouraging Coloradans to talk openly about mental health. Experts recommend individuals reach out to others who seem stressed, sad or just not themselves, and ask them how they're feeling. The next step, they say, is to encourage someone to seek professional help if needed.

"The most important thing we can all do is start that conversation," Most said.

